Nate Silver ponders, continued after the jump:
Perhaps a bit far-fetched, but Romney actually has a decent amount of leverage, if he and one of Collins, Murkowski, etc. threatened to become "Independent Republicans" or what have you who caucused with the Democrats.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
That doesn't mean he'd ever in a million years vote with the Democrats on, say, taxes. But on basic good-governance stuff—letting Biden appoint a cabinet, protecting against future elections from being stolen—he would.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
I don't *quite* get Democrats' cynicism on Romney, Collins and Murkowski. They're Republicans! They're often going to vote for conservative stuff! But Murk/Collins voted with Trump only ~1/2 the time in the last Congress. And Romney voted to impeach Trump! https://t.co/hdJRgWVME7 pic.twitter.com/qQVJCQqcUi— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
More than half a million people from ethnic minority groups in the region have been coerced into cotton picking, according to a new report from the Center for Global Policy. https://t.co/afHKylX7pK
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Dec. 15, 10:45 pm
Congressional leaders said Tuesday night they are making progress on a sweeping deal to fund the government and provide coronavirus relief but hadn't yet clinched an agreement.
The top four congressional leaders met twice Tuesday as they race the clock to try to fund the government by Friday and break a months-long stalemate to provide more coronavirus aid.
previous Covid News thread here, starting 9/12 - 11:06pm with "NJ HAS LOST 1 OF EVERY 500 CITIZENS TO COVID'; ending 12/15/2020 - 1:03pm
California has ordered 5,000 body bags as the state undergoes its "most intense" COVID-19 surge to date, Gov. Gavin Newsom said todayhttps://t.co/kxefgVJXxt
[MORE NEWS IN COMMENTS] Haaland is Native American.
New Mexico's Deb Haaland emerges as Biden's top choice to lead U.S. Interior - sources Reuters https://t.co/QjNqKj6XbA— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 15, 2020
New Interview: I talked to Mike Johnson, the Republican Congressman who organized the Supreme Court amicus brief in support of Trump’s election case, about the state of House Republicans, their next steps, and Trump’s love of the Constitution. https://t.co/TjwT0wy6VB— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) December 15, 2020
The Chicago police entered the wrong apartment, handcuffed an innocent Black woman, pointed guns at her, and then refused to release video documenting the event
Last year, Anjanette Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day. CBS 2 also filed a request for the video. But the Chicago Police Department denied the requests.
Young recently obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police.
“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”
Republicans spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a runaway pandemic; now they’re rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. What do these rejections have in common? In each case, one of America’s two major parties simply refused to accept facts it didn’t like. Notice, by the way, that I’m not including qualifiers, like saying “some” Republicans. We’re talking about most of the party here.
BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Electoral College has spoken ... Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." pic.twitter.com/lsAdel7rgd— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2020
see Dr. Eric's full twitter thread for laymen's translation of linked press release, by clicking on tweet below
BREAKING—Successful faster-than-speed-of-light demonstration of **QUANTUM TELEPORTATION** of up to 44 kilometer. @Caltech & @Fermilab scientists teleported quantum info for a sustained period across distance of 44 km via quantum entanglement teleportation.https://t.co/IbTjWvv9dR pic.twitter.com/yFIg1MAagq
oh what a surprise
BREAKING: President Trump says Attorney General William Barr is leaving his job, effective "just before Christmas." https://t.co/IFo19C5Ws4— The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2020
I remember struggling to talk about this topic on Dagblog a while ago. The term "incel" hadn't arisen yet, so I used the term "American hikikomori" in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook murders, the anniversary of which was today.
A good deal of books on the subject of young men's "failure to launch" come from conservative authors. The phenomenon is global and while the rhetoric may seem brutal and cruel, this article demonstrates that the reasons for this phenomenon are impersonal.
A knowledge economy seems unfairly enough to desire young women more than young men as they are less threatening to the average person. The author notes that, when men were much more desired in employment, the circumstances included soldiering and very hard labor.
Potential conflicts:— michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) December 14, 2020
—Biden’s brother-in-law owns telemedicine firm w/ overseas operations.
—Biden’s son-in-law works at medical startup firm.
—Steve Ricchetti’s brother is a lobbyist.
—Mike Donilon’s brother/Cathy Russell’s wife works at Blackrockhttps://t.co/67YND8FkUj
Hackers from a foreign nation-state have breached multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration https://t.co/kbb4mOHO5y— POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2020
I think: maybe a little less farfetched then he does, especially under a President Biden who knows the Senate best and how to work it.
When I just posted this retweet by Michael Steele, a former head of the RNC, of The Lincoln Project (former Republicans who have not joined the Dem party) targeting the Trump sellout Senators. They aren't going to stop as long as Trumpism is a factor, they're angry at what their party became under Trump:
And how supportive the people of Utah are of Romney and how he has complained about how Mitch McConnell's Senate gets nothing done.
as well as a reminder of things he's done like marching in a BLM protest and how Obamacare is really just a version of Romneycare.
When I see that the people of Maine are even more supportive of the independent ways of their Senator Collins no matter how much she is ridiculed:
When I see articles like this
And suggestions that Biden is one of the few Democrats that Mitch respects:
not to mention Mitch saying this.
When the conservative Cato Institute also agitates against Trumpism
When the neo-cons of The Bulwark are anti-Trumpism as well.
When a Republican governor is saying on TV that Trumpism is bad for The Republican Party
When I see the fatalism of liberals bemoaning how the obstructionism, it's always gonna be how it was during the Obama administration (and some even argue it was like that during the Bill Clinton administration, which I don't buy if you are talking about before the impeachment)
AS IF NOTHING CAN POSSIBLY EVER CHANGE and things are always going to be the same forever--
WHEN TRUMPISM ITSELF MAY HAVE BEEN ONE OF THE MOST RADICAL CHANGES OUR COUNTRY EVER WENT THROUGH
How can you believe things can't change when you've just lived through the most radical change of most lifetimes?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:44pm
100% correct. . .
Elsewhere, I had a person question the feasibility of someone
like this young upstart to become more than he is at this point
in his career. Another person said he lacks the character to go
far in the party.
After what we all have just experienced, my answer to both was...
NEVER SAY NEVER.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 6:55am
Political scientist pointing out that winning GOP races for the House performed better than Trump, reads it as Trump populism not preferred by those type of districts:
Edit to add: there's some interesting replies to his tweet, both agreeing and disagreeing with how he's reading the phenomenon
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:36pm
First at this point it's all talk. We don't yet know how much resistance republicans will have toward Biden cabinet picks. And Sanders would have faced massive resistance if Obama or Clinton had picked him, even in the time of so called less polarization. Hillary didn't face such resistance because for all the talk of her far left views republican senators knew she was really at most center left. They might spread the propaganda to win elections but they didn't believe it for a second. And third choosing Sanders would make a likely republican senate a sure thing even if both democrats won the run off in Georgia. Sanders as labor secretary would be powerless so why would he want the position?
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:13pm
this that you point out
Hillary didn't face such resistance because for all the talk of her far left views republican senators knew she was really at most center left.
is a great example of what I am talking about in my new comment below. This was Senators doing their duty as the elite grownup body.
So it wasn't that long ago that they could do that, in spite of populist Hillary and Obama hate.
In the Trump years, we had too many of them taking advantage of Trump populism and pumping it rather than tamping it down as they are supposed to.
And Mitch goes along with it all, devil's bargain, because it's the only way to get some conservative policy things done that he wants done.
Go to John McCain's dramatic vote on health care as an example. Likewise when the grownup GOP Senators put their foot down on certain foreign policy things that Trump admin was doing.
Don't forget that besides McCain dying, there was Bob Corker and Jeff Flake leaving in disgust in 2018. Enter Romney. Now new moderate bipartisan president. Next?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:34pm
here's a major problem, maybe THE major problem:
from Politico Culture wars fuel Trump’s blue-collar Latino gains
In the past, there was the tendency to attribute this whole thing to a white working class that is dying off. BUT it's not, because it also includes lots of Hispanics and they are growing, not dying off!
Then go for a minute with the simplified classic view of the original intent of the Senate and the House. Where the House is supposed to be the big messy unruly populist body and the Senate is supposed to be the elite grownups checking the populist fervor.
We currently have a significant noisy minority of Senators on the right side of the aisle who don't fill the role of elite grownups that they are supposed to and stoke populist culture wars, i.e. the Rubio types. All you have to do is form a majority block of the grownup Senators to counteract their demagogic populist culture war crap which should stay in the House where it belongs. Dis them to take their role as Senators seriously or run for the House instead.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:20pm
It's becoming clear that someone in the GOP has to become the anti-Trump leader. Don't know if it's from the Senate but a cross-link to this certainly fits here.
TRUMP THREATENS TO WREAK HAVOC ON GOP FROM BEYOND THE WHITE HOUSE
By artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 1:32pm |
His attacks on Republican governors since his loss offer a sample of what's in store.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 1:39pm
this reminds me of how we've always had examples of happy bi-partisanship amongst members of different parties, especially in flyover but it always seems it only happens once they are no longer running for office:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/22/2020 - 5:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:35am
Well whaddya know, crabby old Carl is still good for something besides kvetching! MOST EXCELLENT!
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:50am
Addressing the cynical:
I just think this time might be different because many voted AGAINST the a childish Trumpian nightmare of stoking partisan divisiveness for narcissism's sake. They didn't vote FOR passionate angry left politics either (see downticket results). Those Senators with similar natural inclinations might just take this as a chance to approve sausage from the House once they have a clearer message that "angry and obstruct" is a minority.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 2:22pm
Nate Silver said: That doesn't mean he'd ever in a million years vote with the Democrats on, say, taxes. But on basic good-governance stuff—letting Biden appoint a cabinet, protecting against future elections from being stolen—he would.
Is pretty much same thing here, now that he sees Trump out of the way:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:57am