Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Japan's 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death https://t.co/rxhF2UQGSR— The Guardian (@guardian) December 15, 2020
Japan's 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death https://t.co/rxhF2UQGSR— The Guardian (@guardian) December 15, 2020
AMAZING—Mackenzie Scott just gave away $4,158,500,000 in 4 months to 384 orgs nationwide for pandemic poverty relief, after earlier $1.7 bil—almost $6 billion this year. Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/Qz7nTq73Ai
Full list of 384 orgs:https://t.co/D3oPHLyh8f pic.twitter.com/DRytGanovP
by ‘weaponising fake news’ and ‘fighting wokeism’
This is why I bang on about ‘the evil of Trump’. He’s a very bad influence. @npton_cons in the name of Peel and Disraeli please stop this at once. It’s not big and it’s not clever. Lying is lying is lying. https://t.co/1J7zRoTdXY— James Mulraine (@MulraineArt) December 16, 2020
More than half a million people from ethnic minority groups in the region have been coerced into cotton picking, according to a new report from the Center for Global Policy. https://t.co/afHKylX7pK
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Dec. 15, 10:45 pm
Congressional leaders said Tuesday night they are making progress on a sweeping deal to fund the government and provide coronavirus relief but hadn't yet clinched an agreement.
The top four congressional leaders met twice Tuesday as they race the clock to try to fund the government by Friday and break a months-long stalemate to provide more coronavirus aid.
previous Covid News thread here, starting 9/12 - 11:06pm with "NJ HAS LOST 1 OF EVERY 500 CITIZENS TO COVID'; ending 12/15/2020 - 1:03pm
California has ordered 5,000 body bags as the state undergoes its "most intense" COVID-19 surge to date, Gov. Gavin Newsom said todayhttps://t.co/kxefgVJXxt
[MORE NEWS IN COMMENTS] Haaland is Native American.
New Mexico's Deb Haaland emerges as Biden's top choice to lead U.S. Interior - sources Reuters https://t.co/QjNqKj6XbA— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 15, 2020
New Interview: I talked to Mike Johnson, the Republican Congressman who organized the Supreme Court amicus brief in support of Trump’s election case, about the state of House Republicans, their next steps, and Trump’s love of the Constitution. https://t.co/TjwT0wy6VB— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) December 15, 2020
The Chicago police entered the wrong apartment, handcuffed an innocent Black woman, pointed guns at her, and then refused to release video documenting the event
Last year, Anjanette Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day. CBS 2 also filed a request for the video. But the Chicago Police Department denied the requests.
Young recently obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police.
“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”
Republicans spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a runaway pandemic; now they’re rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. What do these rejections have in common? In each case, one of America’s two major parties simply refused to accept facts it didn’t like. Notice, by the way, that I’m not including qualifiers, like saying “some” Republicans. We’re talking about most of the party here.
BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Electoral College has spoken ... Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden." pic.twitter.com/lsAdel7rgd— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 15, 2020
see Dr. Eric's full twitter thread for laymen's translation of linked press release, by clicking on tweet below
BREAKING—Successful faster-than-speed-of-light demonstration of **QUANTUM TELEPORTATION** of up to 44 kilometer. @Caltech & @Fermilab scientists teleported quantum info for a sustained period across distance of 44 km via quantum entanglement teleportation.https://t.co/IbTjWvv9dR pic.twitter.com/yFIg1MAagq
oh what a surprise
BREAKING: President Trump says Attorney General William Barr is leaving his job, effective "just before Christmas." https://t.co/IFo19C5Ws4— The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I know I'm unprogressive this way, but I remain strangely unmoved by the death penatly in these cases.
I mean, sure, maybe he could be "rehabilitated" in some fashion, but with nearly 8 billion people and a pandemic raging, are we going to fret over the fate of every murderous pervert, and train scarce & precious resources on their long cure? I mean sure, a gas station holdup or some typical dumbass thing, maybe. But a carefully crafted killing spree, following a history of sexual entrapment? Fry him, or however they do it in Japan. Surprised he didn't do seppuku by now to retain what little honor he might.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:59am
Hard reality is murderers often find a way to "execute" other murderers like Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in not very pretty ways. Even other murderers seem to have a point where a person is judged "beyond the pale". If you're going to sanction murder by the state, it should be for egregious cases like Japan does?
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:36am