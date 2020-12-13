Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Trying to find the right tree (not Melania's) and ornament to go with this festive crooked occasion...
A standing Xmas tree it seems is the hardest to find. A lot of lying, not much standing.
They came to me, giant jurists with tears in their eyes, and they said "Sir, you're so good at standing. Just the best stander ever." But then these people on the "Supreme" Court--who even put them there, anyway?--tell your favorite president he can't stand? LIES! https://t.co/t1DlNTmTuW— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) December 13, 2020
Biden team looks at expanding access to ACA insurance marketplaces https://t.co/gZDyA8Ltud— David Alexander (@davidalexander5) December 17, 2020
SUPER DUPER highly recommended overall national election analysis summary from final numbers, in highly readable form with plenty of charts!
by Jed Kolko and Toni Monkovic @ The Upshot @ NYTimes.com. Dec. 7
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
LAPD officers who opened fire outside Trader Joe's won't be charged in manager's death @JamesQueallyLAT reports https://t.co/2G1Fe9sqJ7— Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 16, 2020
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4— The Week (@TheWeek) December 16, 2020
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has run a fascinating long report this week offering a disturbing snapshot of the political climate rapidly emerging across Europe on the issue of anti-Semitism.
Japan's 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death https://t.co/rxhF2UQGSR— The Guardian (@guardian) December 15, 2020
AMAZING—Mackenzie Scott just gave away $4,158,500,000 in 4 months to 384 orgs nationwide for pandemic poverty relief, after earlier $1.7 bil—almost $6 billion this year. Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/Qz7nTq73Ai
Full list of 384 orgs:https://t.co/D3oPHLyh8f pic.twitter.com/DRytGanovP
by ‘weaponising fake news’ and ‘fighting wokeism’
This is why I bang on about ‘the evil of Trump’. He’s a very bad influence. @npton_cons in the name of Peel and Disraeli please stop this at once. It’s not big and it’s not clever. Lying is lying is lying. https://t.co/1J7zRoTdXY— James Mulraine (@MulraineArt) December 16, 2020
More than half a million people from ethnic minority groups in the region have been coerced into cotton picking, according to a new report from the Center for Global Policy. https://t.co/afHKylX7pK
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Dec. 15, 10:45 pm
Congressional leaders said Tuesday night they are making progress on a sweeping deal to fund the government and provide coronavirus relief but hadn't yet clinched an agreement.
The top four congressional leaders met twice Tuesday as they race the clock to try to fund the government by Friday and break a months-long stalemate to provide more coronavirus aid.
previous Covid News thread here, starting 9/12 - 11:06pm with "NJ HAS LOST 1 OF EVERY 500 CITIZENS TO COVID'; ending 12/15/2020 - 1:03pm
California has ordered 5,000 body bags as the state undergoes its "most intense" COVID-19 surge to date, Gov. Gavin Newsom said todayhttps://t.co/kxefgVJXxt
[MORE NEWS IN COMMENTS] Haaland is Native American.
New Mexico's Deb Haaland emerges as Biden's top choice to lead U.S. Interior - sources Reuters https://t.co/QjNqKj6XbA— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 15, 2020
New Interview: I talked to Mike Johnson, the Republican Congressman who organized the Supreme Court amicus brief in support of Trump’s election case, about the state of House Republicans, their next steps, and Trump’s love of the Constitution. https://t.co/TjwT0wy6VB— Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) December 15, 2020
The Chicago police entered the wrong apartment, handcuffed an innocent Black woman, pointed guns at her, and then refused to release video documenting the event
Last year, Anjanette Young filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day. CBS 2 also filed a request for the video. But the Chicago Police Department denied the requests.
Young recently obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police.
“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 8:12pm
Russians will FIND PROOF Fake News Deep State Biden conspiracy MILLIONS and MILLIONS ballots (LEGAL FOR ME!) Bigly Huge Historic Crimes to be EXPOSED in CONGRESS SOON! I DO NOT QUIT! I WILL WIN! Stand Up and STAND BY and $end All You Have TODAY for MY FIGHT! GOD BLESS [email protected]
by NCD on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 10:53pm
Am I the only one who would like a look at these hacks?
Seriously, it sounds like the kind of stuff we Americans deserve to see. Especially if they are secret.
by CVille Dem on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:00pm
C'Ville, Blumenthal not pleased after classified briefing today, see over here on my news thread on the hacks
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 5:47pm
Trump bad luck in NY court
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 8:09pm
fwiw, Palmer Report version of holiday cheer:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:46am
Detroit chasing Trump now
Beware whose tail you pull, Don
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 1:54am
and then there's these guys, and something just tells me they got better lawyers
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:45am
Hope they're asking damages
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:14am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 6:19pm
Paul Behrends, Mikhail Lesin - Twins from different Russian mothers?
(reminded of initial reports that Lesin "fell down drunk and hit his head". Then with autopsy allowed a bit more like Jeffrey Epstein's "suicide" or worse. At least didn't fall off balcony of hotel room - that was getting old...)
But sure, accidents do happen.
https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/12/paul-behrends-former-staff-member-of-...
https://www.businessinsider.com/new-details-mikhail-lesin-vladimir-putin...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/jasonleopold/putins-media-czar-was-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:16am
Josh Marshall retweeted:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:00am
side note I find interesting: Elias (Lawyer fighting for Democrats and voting rights for all.@DemocracyDocket Founder) passed 400,000 followers on Twitter 5 hrs. ago and is already over 401K. That's simply amazing to me given what he tweets about!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:09am