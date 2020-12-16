Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4— The Week (@TheWeek) December 16, 2020
Biden team looks at expanding access to ACA insurance marketplaces https://t.co/gZDyA8Ltud— David Alexander (@davidalexander5) December 17, 2020
SUPER DUPER highly recommended overall national election analysis summary from final numbers, in highly readable form with plenty of charts!
by Jed Kolko and Toni Monkovic @ The Upshot @ NYTimes.com. Dec. 7
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
LAPD officers who opened fire outside Trader Joe's won't be charged in manager's death @JamesQueallyLAT reports https://t.co/2G1Fe9sqJ7— Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 16, 2020
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4— The Week (@TheWeek) December 16, 2020
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has run a fascinating long report this week offering a disturbing snapshot of the political climate rapidly emerging across Europe on the issue of anti-Semitism.
Japan's 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death https://t.co/rxhF2UQGSR— The Guardian (@guardian) December 15, 2020
AMAZING—Mackenzie Scott just gave away $4,158,500,000 in 4 months to 384 orgs nationwide for pandemic poverty relief, after earlier $1.7 bil—almost $6 billion this year. Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/Qz7nTq73Ai
Full list of 384 orgs:https://t.co/D3oPHLyh8f pic.twitter.com/DRytGanovP
by ‘weaponising fake news’ and ‘fighting wokeism’
This is why I bang on about ‘the evil of Trump’. He’s a very bad influence. @npton_cons in the name of Peel and Disraeli please stop this at once. It’s not big and it’s not clever. Lying is lying is lying. https://t.co/1J7zRoTdXY— James Mulraine (@MulraineArt) December 16, 2020
More than half a million people from ethnic minority groups in the region have been coerced into cotton picking, according to a new report from the Center for Global Policy. https://t.co/afHKylX7pK
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Dec. 15, 10:45 pm
Congressional leaders said Tuesday night they are making progress on a sweeping deal to fund the government and provide coronavirus relief but hadn't yet clinched an agreement.
The top four congressional leaders met twice Tuesday as they race the clock to try to fund the government by Friday and break a months-long stalemate to provide more coronavirus aid.
previous Covid News thread here, starting 9/12 - 11:06pm with "NJ HAS LOST 1 OF EVERY 500 CITIZENS TO COVID'; ending 12/15/2020 - 1:03pm
California has ordered 5,000 body bags as the state undergoes its "most intense" COVID-19 surge to date, Gov. Gavin Newsom said todayhttps://t.co/kxefgVJXxt
[MORE NEWS IN COMMENTS] Haaland is Native American.
New Mexico's Deb Haaland emerges as Biden's top choice to lead U.S. Interior - sources Reuters https://t.co/QjNqKj6XbA— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) December 15, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Note subheading of Politico Magazine piece: It turns out that your brain on grievances looks a lot like your brain on drugs. And that’s a problem not just for the outgoing president, but for the rest of us.
And is by James Kimmel, Jr., a lecturer in psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine, and co-director of the Yale Collaborative for Motive Control Studies.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:28pm
Frank Luntz gave birth to political chicanery and name calling to stoke social indignation as a Newt Republican attack dog in the 90's. He has made a living off gaming indignation in politics.
Luntz invented the term "death tax" for the inheritance tax, a tax the Republicans and the super wealthy have fought with false indignation, and pared down to nearly nothing.
by NCD on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 11:24am
This is about spot on. What at first was supposed to be a tool of social networking and connection seems to have unnetworked and disconnected us to the point that politicians talk about it. It's a major source of division that helped us to go, within ten years, from a president making stale weekly radio addresses to one that said all sorts of insane things on Twitter.
And not to flatter the audience here, but the tone here is greatly improved from years ago, when all this stimulation was still new (and social media did impact the tone of podcasts and blogs). People are aware that something is off and want a change.
by Orion on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:43am
Your participation helps a lot on this site, Orion! You clearly have a knack for de-fanging interactions. I, for one, really appreciate when you join in and redirect things with an open-minded observation.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:10pm