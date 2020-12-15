[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4
AMAZING—Mackenzie Scott just gave away $4,158,500,000 in 4 months to 384 orgs nationwide for pandemic poverty relief, after earlier $1.7 bil—almost $6 billion this year. Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/Qz7nTq73Ai
This is why I bang on about ‘the evil of Trump’. He’s a very bad influence. @npton_cons in the name of Peel and Disraeli please stop this at once. It’s not big and it’s not clever. Lying is lying is lying. https://t.co/1J7zRoTdXY
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:23pm
Mitch McConnell, retweeted by Dr. Scott Gottlieb:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:07am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:25am
Election recalls are brutal
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:15am
U.S. SINGLE DAY RECORD FOR DEATHS today, 3,234:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:17am
Jesus! NYTimes has 3,607!!!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:42am
hope all the selfish that traveled for Thanksgiving really enjoyed their dinnner!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:47am
The turkey's revenge
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:32am
[sorry if repeat]
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:42am
Emmanuel Macron has coronavirus; French president to self-isolate for 7 days.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:57pm