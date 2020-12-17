Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
"Is there a market for an anti-Trump Republican Party now?” said one prominent member of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “I would say no.”
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Dec. 17
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Just keeping the coalition that elected Biden together “will be a challenge in and of itself,” said Evan McMullin, who mounted a conservative third-party presidential bid in 2016. Moving forward, the movement has to “bring more Republicans on to our side of this fight.”
Some said they intend to shield Republican lawmakers who stand up to Trump. Others floated forming a third party. And still others want to direct their energies toward rebuilding trust in government and using Trump’s ouster as momentum for reforms on government ethics, taking a page from the post-Watergate playbook.
“Can we recruit never-Trumpers to run? Can we find moderate candidates to run, is that the best thing to do? Is the best thing to do to be more helpful to Biden? I don’t think there’s any clear answers right now,” said Tim Miller, a former spokesperson for Jeb Bush and a leading never-Trumper who left the Republican Party in November [....]
[....] If he runs again, that would keep the activists united, but many are skeptical he’ll follow through. Polls show that two-thirds of Republican voters think Trump didn’t legitimately lose [....]
Some never-Trump leaders said their biggest potential impact is within the Biden administration and the Democratic Party, not the GOP. They’re looking to leverage friendships they’ve forged within Biden’s circle to pull the new president toward the center — all but ensuring he will be squeezed by the left and right. Biden’s coalition included a record number of crossover endorsements from past Republican officials at all levels of government [....]
meanwhile I see Lincoln Project sez:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:30pm
I just now put this up...
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:53pm
Just a tip for those who are TPM members, I've noticed that Josh always includes free access to "members only" articles if he tweets them, as he did with that article, so you don't have to use up "tokens" if he's tweeted it. Just check his feed https://twitter.com/joshtpm. You don't even have to save that link, just go to Twitter.com and type "Josh Marshall" into the search box and you'll find it.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 2:08pm
They are going to have to survey the political climate after Biden is elected. I remember their ads - they didn't simply campaign against Trump but also for Biden. I would also recommend they keep an eye on the southwest. That area came out for Biden big time but has very conservative areas.
by Orion on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:56pm
I think it is an important point to make about this article is that it is not just about The Lincoln Project people, who were mostly wiseass career political operatives, but about all "Never Trumpers" including politicians who may or may not have quit the Republican party. Think people like Bill Kristol, Jeff Flake and others like him who quit their offices, all career prosecutors like Preet Bharara, Jeb Bush types, all the exiles from the Trump administration itself, like Rex Tillerson and Jim Mattis, and lots of Pentagon brass who are still conservative but probably hate the idea of the GOP becoming the Trump party, etc. etc...
More liberal types really enjoyed The Lincoln Project because it was just great fun seeing them turn their savvy against Trump instead of the Democratic party as they had in past career life.
But the hatred of what Trump did to the GOP is more diverse than just them. As they say, it's complicated. But you know what? I'm personally very hopeful that in Biden we possibly have one of the best available to navigate this mess of changing political alliances. He's got incredible experience navigating the Senate for decades as a moderate, the important point is: he knows what he did wrong in the past, what didn't work. And his agenda couldn't be better: make things better for the country he loves before he dies, all past agendas he might have had to pander to, over and done with.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 2:31pm
wow, trending right now on Twitter hard core MAGA are trying to leave the Republican party, which they consider traitors to Trump, trying to form their own The Patriot Party:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 2:38pm
there's a new trending, the "patriots" are apparently after the Chief Justice as a traitor with lots of tweets trending for John Roberts. It's possible this WaPo article inspired some Qanon type to start the meme?
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:58pm
Will Dan Crenshaw be sidelined?
Will GOP slander and bad-boy behavior start to be punished?
https://www.salon.com/2020/12/16/exclusive-dan-crenshaw-hit-with-ethics-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 2:57pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:21pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:24pm
noticed this was big news yesterday, Roger Stone threatening to primary Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, there was some buzz teasing Rubio about it by Lincoln Project types, how Trump donors were thinking bout this, how you can lick boots and still not get respect from the hard core MAGA crew:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:37pm
both Lincoln Project and Mitt Romney currently making noise on the Russian hacking, see here
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:41pm
