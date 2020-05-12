Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Deja vu?
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
(Perry is a writer with Fivethirtyeight.com)
Really good story. I didn't know about the conservative judges essentially refusing to retire/go to senior status because they don't like Trump. https://t.co/yiyByCPfC6— Perry Bacon Jr. (@perrybaconjr) December 18, 2020
.@justinamash has introduced a bill to end civil asset forfeiture nationwide. https://t.co/vzy0sI4tUK— reason (@reason) December 17, 2020
"The sportsbooks won untold millions off a political movement’s refusal to accept reality. It wasn’t the oddsmakers’ plan to win by such large margins..." https://t.co/YMdWFVDZSO— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2020
"Is there a market for an anti-Trump Republican Party now?” said one prominent member of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “I would say no.”
By Laura Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Dec. 17
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Biden team looks at expanding access to ACA insurance marketplaces https://t.co/gZDyA8Ltud— David Alexander (@davidalexander5) December 17, 2020
SUPER DUPER highly recommended overall national election analysis summary from final numbers, in highly readable form with plenty of charts!
by Jed Kolko and Toni Monkovic @ The Upshot @ NYTimes.com. Dec. 7
With most of the slow-to-report votes tallied, we finally have a clearer picture of last month’s presidential results. Despite the high polarization in the country that carried over to the reaction to the results — with 70 percent to 80 percent of Republicans still saying they disbelieve that Joe Biden won — in some respects the vote itself was less polarized than in 2016.
LAPD officers who opened fire outside Trader Joe's won't be charged in manager's death @JamesQueallyLAT reports https://t.co/2G1Fe9sqJ7— Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 16, 2020
"We open the app, we scroll, we hate, we lash out, we shut down — and then we do it all again tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," writes @DamonLinker. "Because part of us loves to experience the addictive thrill of righteous indignation."https://t.co/Srs7uyphF4— The Week (@TheWeek) December 16, 2020
Abigail Shrier is author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 12:46am
intriguing if not fully formed and too broad:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:04am
A bit like Lenin(?) - the purpose of the Revolutionary is to foment revolution, not to govern. The Revolution can only be failed by not pushing for more revolution.
Still, Stoller feels like a set of too long coffee cup aphorisms.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/05/2020 - 1:10am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:46am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:58am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 2:41pm
great casual convo on humor and calling "racism" in current pop culture
CONTINUES....!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 1:04am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/10/2020 - 7:46pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 2:42am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/12/2020 - 4:56pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 1:21pm
Color lines. As if that's never been tried.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 1:24pm
I think: good snark.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 1:27pm
intriguing point but also depressing if those are the only two alternatives:
I doubt very much he would think those are the only two, though, as he himself doesn't do either.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 9:28pm
just an assortment I've been meaning to put here
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 3:11pm
Strange: Schmidt, Lipsitch and Gould sounds more like a law firm than a white eugenics initiative. But I'm not sure they go far enough - Soylent Green would be the bioethical approach.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 3:23pm
