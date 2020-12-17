Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Thread on major hack: http://dagblog.com/link/sprawling-hack-federal-agencies-spurs-alarm-whit...
Oddly timed death of Congressional Putin pal affiliated with Rohrbacher. http://dagblog.com/comment/295907#comment-295907
And just for character reference, Russia's sanctions for the Olympics for overt doping. Not very willing to play by the rules https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fdb6eadc5b6f24ae35e304e
Longer Navalny Novichok thread (+ Navalny video)
With subtitles
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 2:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:03pm
Mitt Romney making very loud noises about the hacking and Trump not acknowledging it, according to CNN right now. I went to his Twitter feed and found this:
he retweeted this on his personal account as well as his "Senator" account.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:38pm
WaPo:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 8:52pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 3:06am
apparently Putin is trying to get Pompeo fired? or is it that Pompeo is only trying to make it look like Putin and him aren't buddies? (See I can conspiracize just like everyone else )
Trump contradicts Pompeo and downplays Russia-linked cyberattack on US @ Twitter events, your choice of many news links there; their summary
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that Russia was responsible for a cyberattack that embedded malicious code into US government software systems, as well as into other governments and companies around the world. Russian officials have since denied any such involvement in the cyberattacks. On Saturday, without providing evidence, President Trump implied that the media is focusing too much on Russia, when there is a "possibility that it may be China."
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 4:59pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 5:21pm