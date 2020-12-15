Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 6:26pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 6:32pm
Veteran's Affairs, U.S. Trade Representative were announced:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 6:38pm
and of course today we learned that Mayor Pete will be the new Transportation Secretary:
and here's a new message from Biden's appointee for CDC Director:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 6:45pm
yesterday, Goldman Sachs vets added quietly without announcement, Politico article:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 7:23pm
Formal notice of the Pete Buttigieg nomination has been added to the Biden-Harris feed:
and here is a Vilsack statement they put up earlier today:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 7:29pm
Yglesias' "emergency" blog on Transportation Sec. Pete (still free access that I can see):
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 8:14pm
Scoop: Biden eyes last-minute Republican pick
by Hans Nichols @ Axios.com, 41 mins. ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:36pm
Biden to pick former EPA head Gina McCarthy as climate czar
by Amy Harder & Shawna Chen @ Axios.com, 5 hrs. ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:38pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:42pm
Yglesias-recommended article on the Lloyd Austin pick for DOD:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:47pm
Biden makes historic pick with Haaland for Interior secretary, current headline @ The Hill (with, whoa, 98,000 shares already?!) by Rebecca Beitsch - 12/17/20 02:36 PM EST
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:40pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 2:03am