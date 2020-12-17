Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
headline story @ Politico right now: Pence prepares to oversee Trump’s loss — and then leave town
It’s a tactic Pence has used in recent weeks: stay out of the spotlight and insulate himself from his boss’s election-fraud crusade, while still bolstering his own credentials.
BY GABBY ORR AND NAHAL TOOSI
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 11:58am
Oh wow . . .
Just wrap him up and carry him out.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:59pm
Sewell Avery
https://corvusfugit.com/2019/11/29/1944-the-removal-of-sewell-avery/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:08pm
Wow!
by Orion on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:52pm
I have mixed feelings
I would love to see Trump in a similar picture
But, I think we need to focus on a new day and the inauguration
Trump should be ignored on the 20th
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:56pm
The chair carry is more dignified than a perp walk.
I recommend using a dollie, built to receive his favorite chair, to achieve the same result with less effort. The bizarre fanfare of it might tempt him to sit down of his own accord.
by moat on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:25pm
there was just something about that image of him that rang so true, and it surprised me that I thought that! I guess I've seen enough of the recent whining that the victim thing is coming across so strong. It's like he'll never really be able to ge back that faux winner image he used to do. The more he complains, the more the loser brand sticks. Kind of amazing he can't see that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:33pm
During his career, Trump has combined bombast with making deals that kept him viable somehow. It is the only world he knows. He thinks the model is still viable.
by moat on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 6:59pm
Maybe they could keep him in the Basement in a comfortable room and tell him he is free to leave at any time but he can't wander around in the halls as he pleases.
They could call it the Suite of Amontillado.
by moat on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 3:59pm
good one, lol.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:27pm
3rd world shithole country reports
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:12am
"Papa Don" so appropriate. Breaking news:
by NCD on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:22am
It's still like Biden said weeks ago and everyday it becomes more true, not less. He's not at all worried because no one with any power is going to stand behind Trump staying:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 4:45pm
Maggie Haberman has the most recent poop and it's a scoop (which famously rhymes, of course)
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 5:06pm
Jonathan Swan of Axios piles on with his probably-equal sourcing:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 5:16pm
for the umpteenth time in four years, "25th Amendment" is trending on Twitter. But I would be remiss not to point out that this time Pence has made himself more remote from Trump as never before.
Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, though, prescribes for more time than there is until Jan. 20:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 6:08pm
But if you come for him better not miss
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 7:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:05pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 1:53am
It's becoming more difficult to figure out what he is ranting about:
He may actually be watching CNN?!
When he does this routine, I always think of his promises about being able to get "the very best people" to work for him. And of course, now he's complaining that they are the very worst people. How did that happen, how did they get by such a very stable genius? He's a winner at being a victim, is that the hook that attracts?
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 2:58am
Florida Man abandons ship
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 5:13am
interesting that the Drumpf himself doesn't like this one meme: Trump pushes back on reported talk of martial law: 'Fake News' @ TheHill.com - 12/20/20 08:35 AM EST
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 5:11pm
Maybe he worries about charges?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 5:29pm
a way more sophisticated version of the kicked-out-and-carrying-his-chair video from a few days back
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 8:21pm