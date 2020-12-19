Donald Trump's rampaging Twitter feed might have put a bad taste in people's mouth as far as politicians and public figures on social media go. However, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez seems to actually get the concept of using social media platforms to reach out to people in a constructive way. She took the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and documented it herself via photos and texts. This is taken from Elle:

On Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted on her Instagram story that she was going to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and she took her followers through her experience. "Hey everyone! So we found out last night that the COVID vaccine was available to members of Congress as part of the 'continuity of governance' plan (basically a national security measure)," she wrote, to kick off her story.

On Facebook, she also noted to her supporters that she wouldn't ask anyone to do anything she wasn't willing to do herself.