Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:23pm
Mitch McConnell, retweeted by Dr. Scott Gottlieb:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:07am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:25am
Election recalls are brutal
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:15am
U.S. SINGLE DAY RECORD FOR DEATHS today, 3,234:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:17am
Jesus! NYTimes has 3,607!!!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:42am
hope all the selfish that traveled for Thanksgiving really enjoyed their dinnner!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:47am
The turkey's revenge
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:32am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:42am
Emmanuel Macron has coronavirus; French president to self-isolate for 7 days.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:57pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:12pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:01pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:05pm
Look the rest up yourself. The scientists are confirming.
They don't know much yet, but they do know it's also been confirmed in Italy
Complications could include: vaccines could be obsolete soon, get it? "They" don't know for sure.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 7:37pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 11:19pm
shit, THE MUTATION THING IS LOOKING MORE SERIOUS ALL THE TIME! Everybody in the world needs to cross their fingers that it doesn't throw a wrench into the works for the hopes that the vaccines can get us back to something like "old normal". And for chrissake everyone has to stop traveling NOW.
This is a monster after all modern humans, we are being tested to see if our brains are really good enough to stay on top of the evolutionary heap. Maybe all the stoopids will end up being culled if we can't figure this out. It's truly dystopian.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:02am
Vitamin D until the vaccine reaches you. May not be much, but a significant reduction in infection and severity.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:07am
yup more on vitamin D here:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:18am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:20am
Noah Smith thinking exactly what I was thinking, except I think "which would suck" is too mild:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:02am
Allow me to add the explanatory note to this tweet that the Times (of London) prides itself on being a more serious newspaper than those in the tabloid tradition:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:34am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 4:49am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:03am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:05am
thread
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:28am
Two cases of new strain identified in Australia
@ TheGuardian.com, live coverage, 31 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:35am
NYTimes has a very good roundup & splainer on the mutations:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:50am
32m ago @ The Guardian live blog
doesn't solve Newark International, though, and viruses in general don't seem to be afraid of bridges and tunnels. I hopefully presume Cuomo and Gov. Murphy have talked about this...and hey, a negative test means zip in the scheme of things...why not just enact quarantine for a while?
Spain and Sweden were just added to the list of those deciding fuggedaboutit for now:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:39pm
after all, this happened a few days ago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:42pm