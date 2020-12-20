Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4
[....] More than a dozen leaders of the never-Trump movement said in interviews that they see their work as far from over once Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. They want to keep the heat on Republicans who serve as Trump foot soldiers and to provide cover for those who reject far-out conspiracy theories and attacks on democracy [....]
You have it backwards. He is not moving on, we are.
This ABC story, while fine for the general public to know about, is a mash of things that happened Friday with reactions on Saturday, told breathlessly as if they are breaking it, when in fact the particulars were broken by Maggie Haberman and others on Saturday, including Jonathan Swan and all those were posted on your old news thread on topic here at Dag, including talk afterwards on the 25th amendment, comments from others, Bolton's reaction ete. etc. SAME with his tweet today saying militia is fake news, that's on your thread too. What that means is that this was just another crazy "let's try this now" that didn't work out for him AND HE'S MOVED ON to the next thing, that's over. He's denying it ever happened, says it's "fake news". So he's moving on to another lawsuit, another crazy idea that no one is taking seriously, not even the fans because they don't even hear about them as they are dismissed right away as ridiculous.
He will no doubt keep doing crazy claims for a real long time, maybe four years, maybe until he dies, experts have noted it. Victimhood to a deep state conspiracy fuhever.
SO?
I am just curious why you think it's worth reiterating these stories over and over with many new news posts on it. when the rest of us here were already talking about it on a thread you started before. Because I think doing that is like feeding a troll. Are you really worried about it?
He doesn't want you to move on, he wants ALL the media attention to be on his silly stuff, to use up all the air in the room. While thousands of people are dying a day, he wants you obssessed over his silly stuff.
You can indeed move on and just keep the Trump antics updates as infotainment. What exactly are you worried about to take everything he's doing so seriously that it needs such "headline" attention? It's true that he will keep fans, but just like Hillary fans that think she got cheated, and Bernie bros that are still ready to fight anyone not willing to go socialist had to live under Trump, they will have to live in this country under Biden and obey the laws or be arrested and prosecuted.
If you voted for Biden, he says stop worrying about it, over and over. That our country has real major historically major crises right now that don't have to do with Trump fighting the election, that a sideshow distraction. Don't you believe him?
tweeted 4 hrs. ago:
and 3 days ago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:29am
I am genuinely concerned about it. I am not saying that he will actually remain in office. That seems difficult after the Supreme Court rebuked him. As Rick Wilson noted in his interview, his movement is going to live on. The Republican Party is not about to revert to the ideology of Mitt Romney, who never won the presidency, or the various aging stalwarts who tried to deny Covid relief when they have a defiant ideology of someone who did win a term and claims that he was robbed of a second one.
by Orion on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:37am
He would need a lot of help to stay. Help from people who are willing to dispense with constitutional government. What will replace that function were they to succeed? They will have thrown away the only legitimacy to their authority and influence.
And for what? A backstage pass to the last showing of Equus?
And then there is the chaos and violence Martial Law would initiate. Mitch is not going to let that happen on his lawn.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:57pm
https://www.thedailybeast.com/heavily-armed-far-right-mob-descends-on-or...
by Orion on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:07pm
Imagine the fun this Boy Scout troop would have under martial law.
It would strip away the nanny state that has been allowing them to play Cowboy and Indians with live rounds.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:40pm
you inspired me again, to go find this that I posted on a blog by Flavius. So the kids wanna play army--
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:53pm
The Boy militias are going to need a lot more Toyotas than the Iraqis had on hand.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:00pm
you made me conjure an image of Mitch shaking his fist and yellin hey you kids
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:13pm
AND since we're speaking of kids and possible violence by same, this old art history lady would like to yell HEY YOU KIDS-THIS IS THE CIVILIZED DEMOCRATIC WAY TO REMOVE A STATUE:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:30pm