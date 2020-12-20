Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
I know we like to pretend we're moving on, but it seems that he is not doing so.
You have to read the full details of the assault
SALEM, Or.—A group of about 300 demonstrators attempted to force their way into two separate entrances of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, outraged lawmakers were holding a special session closed to the public.
The crowd was a loose collection of members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other far-right groups, many of them are armed with pistols and rifles. At one point during the demonstration, which began around 9 a.m., a woman tried to climb in a window on the west side of the government building. Oregon State Troopers, however, repelled her—before two more troopers showed up to insist that she get off the ledge.
Really good @nanditab1 look at Biden and tech w/ bunch of nuggets including that former Google chief exec Eric Schmidt has been pushing certain people like Christopher Kirchhofffor and Jared Cohen the Pentagon and State Dept. https://t.co/FelH1R5SX2— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 21, 2020
...and Jupiter aligns with
Mars Saturn, Then peace will guide the planets, And love will steer the stars…?
To conclude what has been a truly extraordinary year, we’re about to witness the ‘great conjunction’ - a phenomenon which hasn't been seen in 800 years. https://t.co/W1I3ZDM7r3— euronews (@euronews) December 21, 2020
A lesson about thinking more than twice about seceding from any union without extreme planning for contingencies
Trucks stranded in Kent after France shuts borders to UK traffic think situation will get worse after Brexit
Shocked that Chuck Schumer has his own bipartisan magic https://t.co/E2UPH7KVga https://t.co/NJzXZ5xl7K— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 20, 2020
If you don't have WaPo access, click on Wasow's tweet below, as it's a long thread outlining a lot of main points in the article with quotes from it:
”’In the worst part of the battle, the general was missing in action,’ Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said of the recent surge.” https://t.co/efXiDf21Qz— Omar Wasow (@owasow) December 20, 2020
Please, folks, if you think you're going to reduce racism by emphasizing or amplifying racial difference as a primary attribute of others, familiarize yourself with the way people with authoritarian personality types react to different framings https://t.co/p3ZGjr46a4— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) December 18, 2020
Deja vu?
The actions of de Blasio and the NYPD were called into question
A city oversight agency on Friday sharply criticized the New York Police Department’s handling of protests during the summer, finding that the police were undertrained, were unprepared and had engaged in “excessive enforcement” that only heightened tensions with demonstrators.
In a 111-page report, the city’s Department of Investigation determined that some police officers used aggressive tactics that violated the First Amendment rights of protesters as the department made mass arrests during the demonstrations, which followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
(Perry is a writer with Fivethirtyeight.com)
Really good story. I didn't know about the conservative judges essentially refusing to retire/go to senior status because they don't like Trump. https://t.co/yiyByCPfC6— Perry Bacon Jr. (@perrybaconjr) December 18, 2020
.@justinamash has introduced a bill to end civil asset forfeiture nationwide. https://t.co/vzy0sI4tUK— reason (@reason) December 17, 2020
"The sportsbooks won untold millions off a political movement’s refusal to accept reality. It wasn’t the oddsmakers’ plan to win by such large margins..." https://t.co/YMdWFVDZSO— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2020
Comments
You have it backwards. He is not moving on, we are.
This ABC story, while fine for the general public to know about, is a mash of things that happened Friday with reactions on Saturday, told breathlessly as if they are breaking it, when in fact the particulars were broken by Maggie Haberman and others on Saturday, including Jonathan Swan and all those were posted on your old news thread on topic here at Dag, including talk afterwards on the 25th amendment, comments from others, Bolton's reaction ete. etc. SAME with his tweet today saying militia is fake news, that's on your thread too. What that means is that this was just another crazy "let's try this now" that didn't work out for him AND HE'S MOVED ON to the next thing, that's over. He's denying it ever happened, says it's "fake news". So he's moving on to another lawsuit, another crazy idea that no one is taking seriously, not even the fans because they don't even hear about them as they are dismissed right away as ridiculous.
He will no doubt keep doing crazy claims for a real long time, maybe four years, maybe until he dies, experts have noted it. Victimhood to a deep state conspiracy fuhever.
SO?
I am just curious why you think it's worth reiterating these stories over and over with many new news posts on it. when the rest of us here were already talking about it on a thread you started before. Because I think doing that is like feeding a troll. Are you really worried about it?
He doesn't want you to move on, he wants ALL the media attention to be on his silly stuff, to use up all the air in the room. While thousands of people are dying a day, he wants you obssessed over his silly stuff.
You can indeed move on and just keep the Trump antics updates as infotainment. What exactly are you worried about to take everything he's doing so seriously that it needs such "headline" attention? It's true that he will keep fans, but just like Hillary fans that think she got cheated, and Bernie bros that are still ready to fight anyone not willing to go socialist had to live under Trump, they will have to live in this country under Biden and obey the laws or be arrested and prosecuted.
If you voted for Biden, he says stop worrying about it, over and over. That our country has real major historically major crises right now that don't have to do with Trump fighting the election, that a sideshow distraction. Don't you believe him?
tweeted 4 hrs. ago:
and 3 days ago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:29am
I am genuinely concerned about it. I am not saying that he will actually remain in office. That seems difficult after the Supreme Court rebuked him. As Rick Wilson noted in his interview, his movement is going to live on. The Republican Party is not about to revert to the ideology of Mitt Romney, who never won the presidency, or the various aging stalwarts who tried to deny Covid relief when they have a defiant ideology of someone who did win a term and claims that he was robbed of a second one.
by Orion on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:37am
He would need a lot of help to stay. Help from people who are willing to dispense with constitutional government. What will replace that function were they to succeed? They will have thrown away the only legitimacy to their authority and influence.
And for what? A backstage pass to the last showing of Equus?
And then there is the chaos and violence Martial Law would initiate. Mitch is not going to let that happen on his lawn.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:57pm
https://www.thedailybeast.com/heavily-armed-far-right-mob-descends-on-or...
by Orion on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:07pm
Imagine the fun this Boy Scout troop would have under martial law.
It would strip away the nanny state that has been allowing them to play Cowboy and Indians with live rounds.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:40pm
you inspired me again, to go find this that I posted on a blog by Flavius. So the kids wanna play army--
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:53pm
The Boy militias are going to need a lot more Toyotas than the Iraqis had on hand.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:00pm
you made me conjure an image of Mitch shaking his fist and yellin hey you kids
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:13pm
AND since we're speaking of kids and possible violence by same, this old art history lady would like to yell HEY YOU KIDS-THIS IS THE CIVILIZED DEMOCRATIC WAY TO REMOVE A STATUE:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:30pm
They want their Saddam Hussein moment (which was totally staged, by the way)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:08pm
yeah but that went with the olde style Rummy Freedom Fries Stuff Happens Republicanism, would totally git all the excuses for misbehaving Geo. Floyd protesters burning down the local Minneapolis police station and the only grocery store within walking distance:
4-12-03: Declaring that freedom is "untidy," Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld said Friday the looting in Iraq was a result of "pent-up feelings" of oppression and that it would subside as Iraqis adjusted to life without Saddam Hussein....
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:32pm
he's lost Pat Robertson, practically an expert at delusion; any chance that would help allay your concerns?
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:48pm
I note that Kirk also has a helpful graphic to illustrate his analysis of what's up at the current White House:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:52pm
