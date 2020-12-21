Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
SALEM, Or.—A group of about 300 demonstrators attempted to force their way into two separate entrances of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, outraged lawmakers were holding a special session closed to the public.
The crowd was a loose collection of members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other far-right groups, many of them are armed with pistols and rifles. At one point during the demonstration, which began around 9 a.m., a woman tried to climb in a window on the west side of the government building. Oregon State Troopers, however, repelled her—before two more troopers showed up to insist that she get off the ledge.
Those troopers were quickly chased off by screaming protesters, many of them toting long black rifles.
Minutes later, the crowd moved to the building’s north entrance and attempted to push their way in. A dozen more troopers arrived at the door, declared it an unlawful assembly, and pushed the crowd back, using some kind of deterrent in a series of “pop” sounds, at which point the protesters swarmed back out again, their eyes watering and coughing.
Absolutely nothing to see here
Did anyone call the social workers?!
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:46pm
One of the items under discussion was a mask mandate
The words of a Republican legislator who spoke to the wingnuts
Here we go
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:46pm
so far looks almost exactly like a lot of the nightly goings on in Portland for months, one could almost call them copycats, borrowing the "autonomous zone" meme, etc.; virtually no difference
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:23pm
There were long guns?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:35pm
Oregonlive.com's story
Oregon lawmakers kick off third special session of 2020 as right-wing group protests outside
Updated 12:34 PM their time
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:50pm
Where were the Lefties who carried long guns and pushed past police.
Things are not the same.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 4:09pm
Smashing windows, looting, burning buildings. No not the same but similar and in some ways, imo worse. What you do matters more than whether or not you're carrying a gun while you do it
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 4:28pm
yeah lots of major arson in many cities over the summer, some innocents died from it too, I recall this one in particular. recall whole articles about the injuries from protesters attacking Trump's fed goons with dangerous projectiles if they stayed inside the fence protecting the federal building; recall several stories of lefties carrying firearms after seeing righties doing it, thereafter getting into arguments and shoot outs; etc. etc.
early on the whole Seattle free-zone thing had them self policing with firearms resulting in several disasters
but arson is the main thing, that's the classic anarchist game
spreads fear like a bomb, is symbolic, that's why they do it. just any car burning, much less a police car is a frightening sight, signifies chaos and government loss of control; much more so than someone shooting a gun, people have unfortunately grown used to that in this country (remember plenty of FBI arrests and federal charges on arson over the summer)
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:20pm
In addition, militias will not receive the same rules of engagement that "angry mobs" receive.
Letting them prance around with guns is one thing; Letting them fight cops is another.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:40pm
The battle does not have to be toe to toe
White supremacist attacks are not one on one combat
Edit to add:
The monitoring of chatter among the wingnuts should increase.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 7:41pm
To make a parade out of the intimidation is either to celebrate their freedom from consequences or pretend that such is the case when it is not. Such displays are not the full measure of the danger that might be involved with any criminal gang.
My observation was simply that armed resistance to government enforcement has not gone well for those who try it.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 8:05pm
Well put. We need a like button here. I've been posting on the World of Warcraft forum and I've come to really like the like button as a way to signify support without commenting.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 8:26pm
These wing nuts on either the right or the left don't represent a majority of liberals or Trump supporters. Most won't join them in a civil war. If they get sufficiently violent or troublesome they will confronted violently by law enforcement. Look at Waco, Ruby Ridge or for lefty troublemakers, the confrontation and burning of the MOVE compound in Philadelphia.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:50pm
and mho, these in particular seem less dangerous, less radical than some lefties in Portland. none of the main free-lance journos covering protests in Portland bothered to even make the trip, they are just reposting other people's stuff that they can find. I suspect they knew these weren't heavy duty radicals looking for action
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:55pm
ok I checked again, and I see Sergio Olmos is there and has been posting videos and images @MrOlmos (used to the nighttime hours, Sergio?)
I will post a few but I am not going to keep checking, looks like same old same old childish Oregon protesting shit I have spent too many hours of my life looking at already
really remarkably the same to many Portland lefty protest reports I've spent a lot of time (too much) looking at
Edit to add:I recall Orion said something along those lines on a recent thread, how in Oregon the "sides" are very alike and that they are more like gangs you belong to than protestors
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 4:59pm
and if I were a citizen of Oregon I would be soooo pissed off by now that my tax money was being used to have police protect government buildings for so long just because these leftie and rightie brats have this supposed need to play their gang games. First amendment my ass, most ot them are just acting out video gaming, expressing their inner selves on the street...need to be bored by a stint at juvie hall rather than mom's basement. Perfect cannon fodder for extremists that come from far and wide to use them.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:04pm
ONLY TRUMP CAN SAVE US FROM BIDEN'S FAILED PRESIDENTIAL CARNAGE..!!!
STOP THE STEAL !!!!
HELP BANNON FINISH THE WALL..!
MARTIAL LAW IS FREEDOM...!
by NCD on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:46pm
Plots against Governors and thugs with long rifles entering government buildings would not be happening in a Trump administration. Trump would send troops to prevent the lawlessness.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:36pm
Other Republican Orwellian beliefs:
NO EVIDENCE PROVES A CONSPIRACY!
COUNTING VOTES IS TYRANNY!
SOLUTIONS ARE THE PROBLEM!
by NCD on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 8:36pm