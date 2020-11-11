Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
[LEARNING ABOUT EXTREMISTS] DOH! EXCUSE ME, MR. NANCE
"The career hits that women are taking now are almost certain to have dramatic effects on workplace equity moving forward." @aubreyhirsch https://t.co/NpMOCA6Iy3— Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) December 22, 2020
SCOOP: FBI links Iran to online hit list targeting top officials who’ve refuted Trump’s election fraud claims. by @amyegardner @byaaroncdavis, and me https://t.co/YcJXpPQmtE— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) December 23, 2020
Pelosi listened to Trump's tweeted video and responded by retweeting with proposal
Potus found a taker! https://t.co/TruEOR2T5E— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 23, 2020
Fox News and Newsmax walk back voter fraud claims at US election after legal threat https://t.co/Q825kJ4Pju— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 22, 2020
BREAKING: Alex Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants who rose to become California secretary of state, will be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/i5ijrGTMIv— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 22, 2020
By C.J.Ciaramella @ Reason.com, Dec. 22
The largest women's prison in the country subjects incarcerated women to pervasive and frequent sexual assaults, violating their Eighth Amendment rights, the Justice Department concluded in a scathing and graphic report released today.
Biden named Warren-ites to his team yesterday and former DLC chief Bruce Reed today. Big tent party. Big tent White House. https://t.co/DufWbXPrcx— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 22, 2020
Now we are again reminded of the grim Bush legacy with President-elect Biden’s nomination of Avril Haines for Director of National Intelligence.
Biden will be keeping Trump's tariffs on China, at least for the time being.https://t.co/oX6mRWy9os— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 22, 2020
Fauci warns against "overreacting" to new strain, advises against banning UK flights https://t.co/iVx5FzOQhc pic.twitter.com/hMKIVOfTZu— The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2020
Why Are Shootings Up in New York City? We Asked Four People on the Front Lines https://t.co/KiZc8sRA9J via @THECITYNY— Emperor-Elect Detective Nolan (@DetectiveNolan) December 22, 2020
You have to read the full details of the assault
SALEM, Or.—A group of about 300 demonstrators attempted to force their way into two separate entrances of the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, outraged lawmakers were holding a special session closed to the public.
The crowd was a loose collection of members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other far-right groups, many of them are armed with pistols and rifles. At one point during the demonstration, which began around 9 a.m., a woman tried to climb in a window on the west side of the government building. Oregon State Troopers, however, repelled her—before two more troopers showed up to insist that she get off the ledge.
Really good @nanditab1 look at Biden and tech w/ bunch of nuggets including that former Google chief exec Eric Schmidt has been pushing certain people like Christopher Kirchhofffor and Jared Cohen the Pentagon and State Dept. https://t.co/FelH1R5SX2— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 21, 2020
...and Jupiter aligns with Mars Saturn
Mars Saturn, Then peace will guide the planets, And love will steer the stars…?
To conclude what has been a truly extraordinary year, we’re about to witness the ‘great conjunction’ - a phenomenon which hasn't been seen in 800 years. https://t.co/W1I3ZDM7r3— euronews (@euronews) December 21, 2020
A lesson about thinking more than twice about seceding from any union without extreme planning for contingencies
Trucks stranded in Kent after France shuts borders to UK traffic think situation will get worse after Brexit
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:25pm
Expert JJ MacNabb retweeted this contrarian commentary on the above story:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:30pm
"Very fine people on both sides" ...?
by NCD on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:05pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:22pm
OIC, the above is part of promotion of their new book:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:58pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:57pm
Tech companies under pressure to ban far-right forum used for militia organizing
MyMilitia users have posted threats against protesters and lawmakers, and experts say it’s a dangerous recruitment tool
By Kari Paul @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 13
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:06am
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:09am
My brothers gave up "playing army" once they were in junior high school:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:52pm
(retweeted by Lincoln Project's Reed Galen)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:17pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:30pm
More playing army, real guns, both sides:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:34pm
cross-link: PORTLAND: IN AMERICA’S WHITEST CITY, BLACK ACTIVISTS STRUGGLE TO SEPARATE THEMSELVES FROM ANARCHISTS
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 1:34pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 9:05pm
by historian Oliver Bateman & Malcolm Kyeyune:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/01/2020 - 3:16am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:47pm
I don't feel like looking at all the other shit from the DC boys playing war in the streets from yesterday., just using this as a marker that it happened. Wish they would all go home and stay home. These are not real "terrorists", and yes, both sides they are immature brats that all need to do some time if they are going to keep it up. Or go watch West Side Story and play some video games.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 2:15pm
More goofballs on both sides:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:36pm
more same:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 3:11pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:56pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 5:45am