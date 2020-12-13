Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
They came to me, giant jurists with tears in their eyes, and they said "Sir, you're so good at standing. Just the best stander ever." But then these people on the "Supreme" Court--who even put them there, anyway?--tell your favorite president he can't stand? LIES! https://t.co/t1DlNTmTuW— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) December 13, 2020
Here’s How the Town Fought Back
By Brian Vincent @ Quillette.com, Dec. 20
[....] I came here from the United States nearly 20 years ago, one stop on an epic three-and-a-half-year rock-climbing road trip [....] At the time, Squamish was regarded by urbanites as little more than a whistle stop on the way to Whistler [....] Throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Squamish got hit by an economic downturn, an upsurge in domestic violence and other forms of crime, and hard drugs [....]
"The median household incomes of Syrian Americans ($74,047), Korean Americans ($76,674), Indonesian Americans ($93,501), Taiwanese Americans ($102,405), and Filipino Americans ($100,273) are all significantly higher than that of whites ($69,823)" https://t.co/tiE0zGdUHX— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 23, 2020
By Scott Shackford @ Reason.com, Dec. 23
For the seventh year in a row, census figures show residents moving out of Illinois in significant numbers. New estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that the state's population in 2020 declined at a rate not seen since World War II. Perhaps demanding that your excessively taxed residents give the government even more money is not the best way to keep those residents in your state amid a pandemic that has shut down massive chunks of the economy.
Dec. 23 op-ed column by Dana Milbank
December 24, 2020
If you missed it, my and @dmarusic's latest for @WCrowdsLive on the appeals of performance art as a substitute for politics: https://t.co/it3J9bXkcm— Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) December 23, 2020
TURNS OUT YOU CAN DO MORE THAN JUST CLAP https://t.co/lx4JvAmwfB— Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) December 24, 2020
From the Root
New Jersey is set to implement the first overhaul to its police use-offorce policy in over 20 years.
"The career hits that women are taking now are almost certain to have dramatic effects on workplace equity moving forward." @aubreyhirsch https://t.co/NpMOCA6Iy3— Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) December 22, 2020
SCOOP: FBI links Iran to online hit list targeting top officials who’ve refuted Trump’s election fraud claims. by @amyegardner @byaaroncdavis, and me https://t.co/YcJXpPQmtE— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) December 23, 2020
Pelosi listened to Trump's tweeted video and responded by retweeting with proposal; all at link
Potus found a taker! https://t.co/TruEOR2T5E— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 23, 2020
Fox News and Newsmax walk back voter fraud claims at US election after legal threat https://t.co/Q825kJ4Pju— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 22, 2020
BREAKING: Alex Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants who rose to become California secretary of state, will be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/i5ijrGTMIv— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 22, 2020
By C.J.Ciaramella @ Reason.com, Dec. 22
The largest women's prison in the country subjects incarcerated women to pervasive and frequent sexual assaults, violating their Eighth Amendment rights, the Justice Department concluded in a scathing and graphic report released today.
previous thread here 12/15 thru 12/20
Biden named Warren-ites to his team yesterday and former DLC chief Bruce Reed today. Big tent party. Big tent White House. https://t.co/DufWbXPrcx— Bill Scher (@billscher) December 22, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 3:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 4:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 8:12pm
Russians will FIND PROOF Fake News Deep State Biden conspiracy MILLIONS and MILLIONS ballots (LEGAL FOR ME!) Bigly Huge Historic Crimes to be EXPOSED in CONGRESS SOON! I DO NOT QUIT! I WILL WIN! Stand Up and STAND BY and $end All You Have TODAY for MY FIGHT! GOD BLESS [email protected]
by NCD on Sun, 12/13/2020 - 10:53pm
Am I the only one who would like a look at these hacks?
Seriously, it sounds like the kind of stuff we Americans deserve to see. Especially if they are secret.
by CVille Dem on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:00pm
C'Ville, Blumenthal not pleased after classified briefing today, see over here on my news thread on the hacks
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 5:47pm
Trump bad luck in NY court
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/15/2020 - 8:09pm
fwiw, Palmer Report version of holiday cheer:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 12:46am
Detroit chasing Trump now
Beware whose tail you pull, Don
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 1:54am
and then there's these guys, and something just tells me they got better lawyers
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 2:45am
Hope they're asking damages
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 5:14am
another!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 6:19pm
Paul Behrends, Mikhail Lesin - Twins from different Russian mothers?
(reminded of initial reports that Lesin "fell down drunk and hit his head". Then with autopsy allowed a bit more like Jeffrey Epstein's "suicide" or worse. At least didn't fall off balcony of hotel room - that was getting old...)
But sure, accidents do happen.
https://www.fr24news.com/a/2020/12/paul-behrends-former-staff-member-of-...
https://www.businessinsider.com/new-details-mikhail-lesin-vladimir-putin...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/jasonleopold/putins-media-czar-was-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:16am
Josh Marshall retweeted:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:00am
side note I find interesting: Elias (Lawyer fighting for Democrats and voting rights for all.@DemocracyDocket Founder) passed 400,000 followers on Twitter 5 hrs. ago and is already over 401K. That's simply amazing to me given what he tweets about!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 12:09am
#DiaperDonald refusing to leave the throne.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 5:41am
Barr's Pardonpalooza? Xmas Eve drop fer shoor
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 1:15pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 3:22pm
Hard to pardon that one
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 7:35pm
How'd Mitch win so well?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:16am
While Fox quickly covers for it's anti-Dominion smears, perhaps trying to avoid another Seth Rich lawsuit loss... though not too convincingly.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:31am
Did they misdirect to the wrong voting machines?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 12:31pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 6:31pm
Sydney Powell/Lin Wood kray kray - voting machine edition
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:04pm
now this REALLY sounds like a podcast that might be worth listening to:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:44pm
Did find it a shame Seth's last 1 or 2 got overshadowed. I mean, there was Bolton's book in the summer and who else? Don't know if he specifically picked up on the illegal Egyptian funding of Trump towards campaign end 2016, but he certainly had much more eye on the Mideast influences (including Israel) rather than just the Russian stuff that's gotten most attention
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:48pm
Powell is not Trump's lawyer, she is like a secret friend or a secret agent or a secret Santa or a secret Kraken or something:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:32pm
A bit sexist, but "be careful of a woman scorned". Powell comes across as a total incompetent ditz, yet somehow she has this amazing staying power. ((how she didn't get thrown off the Flynn case or sanctioned by Sullivan after patently false filing after another seems incredible to start. That she rose from the ashes after the public disavowal is another, not that Manafort or Stone et al actually went away when supposedly given the boot)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 6:41pm
Is it me, or does this look like a scene from an Agatha Christie book?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 7:51pm
Pretty freaky to think of Powell playing to such an ardent desire for affirmation and possibility. She moves beyond the event horizon.
by moat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 7:10pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:24pm
leakers tales to WaPo of the ragtag crew of conspirators currently operational:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:00pm
key quote confirming it is as most of us suspect
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:04pm
a madcap "whoever is available", might accept and might be friendly to fill jobs necessary for transition?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:30pm
Trump grants clemency to 20 people, including three ex-GOP members of Congress and two men convicted in the Russia probe
By Rosalind S. Helderman and Matt Zapotosky @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:32 p.m. EST
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:36pm
on the 4 military contractor pardons-were Blackwater under Erik Prince
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 8:45pm
Seth Ambramson
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:48pm
oh
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:06pm
thread:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:49pm
Oldie but goodie?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 3:34am
On the 2nd Day of Pardon-palooza our true Prez gave to we...
Gonna be tough by the time we get to 12, i tell ya...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 1:32am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 1:59am