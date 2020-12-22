[....] I came here from the United States nearly 20 years ago, one stop on an epic three-and-a-half-year rock-climbing road trip [....] At the time, Squamish was regarded by urbanites as little more than a whistle stop on the way to Whistler [....] Throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Squamish got hit by an economic downturn, an upsurge in domestic violence and other forms of crime, and hard drugs [....]
"The median household incomes of Syrian Americans ($74,047), Korean Americans ($76,674), Indonesian Americans ($93,501), Taiwanese Americans ($102,405), and Filipino Americans ($100,273) are all significantly higher than that of whites ($69,823)" https://t.co/tiE0zGdUHX
For the seventh year in a row, census figures show residents moving out of Illinois in significant numbers. New estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that the state's population in 2020 declined at a rate not seen since World War II. Perhaps demanding that your excessively taxed residents give the government even more money is not the best way to keep those residents in your state amid a pandemic that has shut down massive chunks of the economy.
The largest women's prison in the country subjects incarcerated women to pervasive and frequent sexual assaults, violating their Eighth Amendment rights, the Justice Department concluded in a scathing and graphic reportreleased today.
Comments
(NBC reporter on Congressional beat)
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 9:06pm
as to Trump's video statement:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 9:10pm
Lindsey Graham and AOC:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:27pm
Chuck Schumer:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 11:58pm
but:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:01am
Bernie Sanders:
edit to add: Ed Markey retweeted Bernie's tweet and added this one:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:18am
we'll soon see whether "art" is right?
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:13am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:23am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:32am
insightful liberal pundit chat on some things really going on here, big picture, including a squeeze on the GA Senate race:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 1:05am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 1:08am
also
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 1:15am
The best speech of Trump's Presidency: https://youtu.be/-wdsOEKp4Og
by Orion on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 2:29am
It's a terrible speech. Even if we assume his examples aren't spin they're demagoguery designed to appeal to his ignorant right wing base. Except for the aid to Egypt the rest of his examples of foreign aid are in the tens of millions. One billion is one thousand million. Again excepting the 3 billion to Egypt adding all his examples together you get maybe one billion, out of a 900 billion dollar bill. And likely most of that aid is to help those countries deal with the covid crisis. Putting aside humanitarian reasons to help these poor countries deal with an extraordinary and expensive crisis there are pragmatic reasons to help these countries to limit deaths to remain stable. This is especially true with the aid to central and south American countries where instability can affect us with radicals fomenting revolution to increased immigration and the spread of disease to the US.
eta: It's actually 1.3 billion aid to Egypt, not 3 billion. If we were to take all the money listed in Trump's speech and gave it to Americans each person would get about 7 dollars, so $607 instead of $600
by ocean-kat on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 7:51pm
The Egypt money is prolly to pay back Egypt's loan/gift to Trump's campaign in Oct 2016, no?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 2:19pm
And on things like arts and humanities that are being mentioned as "wasted", i.e Smithsonian, Kennedy Center. Would like to point out that while in the past that might have been a very valid argument (i.e., cut the subsidies it's a luxury we can't afford, they need to get by on much less.) right NOW it's totally different. Those kind of places don't get some money pronto, LOTS more people are going to lose their jobs. They are desperate, they've already laid off lots. If you think they shouldn't be subsidized, fine, but you better have other kind of jobs available or employees of such places are going to be on those food lines too. It's stimulus same as any other to be able to keep your job at the air & space museum, whether it's a janitor or a curator. A lot of these places are no different situation than restaurants, they are used to getting income from volume of visitors and they've either been closed or reduced 75%.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 6:01pm
Useful counterpoints. Made me think right away: careful of the populist "chicken-in-every-pot" game:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:35pm
to my own point:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:52pm
Andrew Yang retweeted this new tweet by Pelosi
followed by this tweet of his own:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:56pm
$2000 for everyone, let's do it.
by Orion on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 2:28pm
UPDATE, what happened at The House today:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 1:17pm