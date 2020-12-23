Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Here’s How the Town Fought Back
By Brian Vincent @ Quillette.com, Dec. 20
[....] I came here from the United States nearly 20 years ago, one stop on an epic three-and-a-half-year rock-climbing road trip [....] At the time, Squamish was regarded by urbanites as little more than a whistle stop on the way to Whistler [....] Throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Squamish got hit by an economic downturn, an upsurge in domestic violence and other forms of crime, and hard drugs [....]
"The median household incomes of Syrian Americans ($74,047), Korean Americans ($76,674), Indonesian Americans ($93,501), Taiwanese Americans ($102,405), and Filipino Americans ($100,273) are all significantly higher than that of whites ($69,823)" https://t.co/tiE0zGdUHX— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 23, 2020
By Scott Shackford @ Reason.com, Dec. 23
For the seventh year in a row, census figures show residents moving out of Illinois in significant numbers. New estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that the state's population in 2020 declined at a rate not seen since World War II. Perhaps demanding that your excessively taxed residents give the government even more money is not the best way to keep those residents in your state amid a pandemic that has shut down massive chunks of the economy.
Dec. 23 op-ed column by Dana Milbank
December 24, 2020
If you missed it, my and @dmarusic's latest for @WCrowdsLive on the appeals of performance art as a substitute for politics: https://t.co/it3J9bXkcm— Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) December 23, 2020
TURNS OUT YOU CAN DO MORE THAN JUST CLAP https://t.co/lx4JvAmwfB— Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) December 24, 2020
From the Root
New Jersey is set to implement the first overhaul to its police use-offorce policy in over 20 years.
"The career hits that women are taking now are almost certain to have dramatic effects on workplace equity moving forward." @aubreyhirsch https://t.co/NpMOCA6Iy3— Nicole Chung (@nicolesjchung) December 22, 2020
SCOOP: FBI links Iran to online hit list targeting top officials who’ve refuted Trump’s election fraud claims. by @amyegardner @byaaroncdavis, and me https://t.co/YcJXpPQmtE— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) December 23, 2020
Pelosi listened to Trump's tweeted video and responded by retweeting with proposal; all at link
Potus found a taker! https://t.co/TruEOR2T5E— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 23, 2020
Fox News and Newsmax walk back voter fraud claims at US election after legal threat https://t.co/Q825kJ4Pju— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 22, 2020
BREAKING: Alex Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants who rose to become California secretary of state, will be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/i5ijrGTMIv— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 22, 2020
By C.J.Ciaramella @ Reason.com, Dec. 22
The largest women's prison in the country subjects incarcerated women to pervasive and frequent sexual assaults, violating their Eighth Amendment rights, the Justice Department concluded in a scathing and graphic report released today.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Hey Moat, is this the URL?
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/12/trump-vetoes-bill-to-fund-us-military-demands-section-230-repeal/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 5:27pm
No but it is better than mine.
by moat on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 5:38pm
Here's a Huffpost link.
Trump Delays COVID Bill, Leaving Millions Of Desperate Americans In Limbo | HuffPost
Too much fun... Look at what great taxpayer benefit a religious executive order brought...
A Trump executive order set the stage for Falwell’s political activities - POLITICO
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 7:25pm
Pelosi's formal statement on Trump's veto of the Defense bill:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 6:44pm
I'd like to highlight these two paragraphs as exceptionally interesting
And then the whole thing got me thinking about what he said at the end of the $2,000 speech, it was a hint, something about how this could all happen under the new administration and maybe it will be him.
He's thinking like: all else fails, try blackmail?
The leaker articles the last few days stress how pissed he is at "Republicans" for more of them not being supportive of how the election has been stolen from him. A reminder that plenty of the judges that have ruled against him he appointed, and he fancies his own run for office as responsible for saving Republicans from losing other kinds of offices all around the country.
Florida's more his kinda place, they "understand" how they are supposed to act and think. He's become the ultimate "Florida man" now.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 6:16pm
this oldie but goodie tweet by Lindsey Graham might be appropriate for the moment:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 6:38pm
The veto of the Defense Act at the same time he suddenly introduces new agendas for Covid relief is taking hostage of a process in order to make himself as important as possible. I look forward to the near future where this will stop.
by moat on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 6:49pm
If the Führer vetoes and commands, each of us must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the Führer we are everything, without him we are nothing.
Hermanna Loeffler Göring
by NCD on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 7:16pm
fwiw, trending in "Politics" on Twitter #EverybodyIsTurningOnTrump
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 11:45pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 3:05am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 3:09am
Crime Pays.
by moat on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 2:59pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 3:15am