By Yihyun Jeong & Brinley Hineman @ Nashville Tennessean, updated 12/25/20, 12:37 pm
Nashville authorities believe an explosion that occurred in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning was an "intentional act" and sparked by a vehicle blast.
Police came across a suspicious RV parked outside a nearby AT&T building near Second Avenue and Commerce Street before 6 a.m., when initially responding to calls of shots fired in the area, said Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron.
There was no immediate evidence of any shooting but officers alerted the department's bomb squad, which was en route when a "significant explosion" happened about 30 minutes later, Aaron said.
Just before the blast, witnesses in the area report a dire warning coming from the RV: “Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode."
Then, the voice started a 15-minute countdown.
Officers were conducting door-to-door checks in the area and redirected a man walking his dog along the street. The force of the explosion knocked an officer to the ground. Three people were hospitalized with injuries, police said.[....]
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 2:47pm
good questions
my comment:
if only they had properly defunded the police and sent in the social workers instead when the 911 call came in with a report of "shots fired"
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 2:57pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 4:57pm
note at the end of thread
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 4:46pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 5:06pm
has good picture of damage:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 5:16pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 9:16pm
Some people, many people, (almost everybody) thinks it was (could believe!) it may be one of the murderers or criminals Trump just let out of prison (IT'S POSSIBLE!) ..!
by NCD on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 9:20pm
It may be *all* of them - some superhero/villain gang.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 9:45pm
https://youtu.be/Ja8azjMbQ5k
by Orion on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 11:10pm
NO EVIDENCE proves it was ALL A CONSPIRACY!
by NCD on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 11:24pm
^ great line that splains a whole lot of things!
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 12:58am
Terrible. The work of an extremist group?
by Orion on Fri, 12/25/2020 - 11:04pm
Can't use "terrorist" yet?
Parsing front page memes & linguistic patterns
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 2:36am