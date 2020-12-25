Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Chas Freeman, who served in top State Department positions and as Richard Nixon’s chief interpreter on his historic 1972 visit to China, discusses the state of US-China relations and flashpoints such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the repression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.
Comments
Deleted double
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 11:32am
Deleted
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 11:33am
Forty minute video with transcript.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 11:31am