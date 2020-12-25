Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/15/2020 - 8:36pm with "CA ORDERS 5,000 BODY BAGS AMID "MOST INTENSE" CORONAVIRUS SURGE"; ending 12/21/2020 - 2:55pm
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 2:03am
from Axios.com's Coronavirus Dashboard from 1 hr. ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:00pm
Forget the San Andreas fault. THIS IS THE BIG ONE, southern california is living it right now
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:05pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:17pm
UK:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/22/2020 - 7:28pm
Joe Biden:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 2:34am
Canada not allowing any flights from the UK for another two weeks!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:08am
South Africa:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:12am
NYC E.R. Doc & "Ebola survivor":
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:14am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:16am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 5:07pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 5:09pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 5:20pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 5:39pm
classic anti-ideological Yglesias:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 1:24am
dupe deleted
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 3:03am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 3:25am
Meanwhile Good News About the Coronavirus Vaccine Is Becoming Contagious
Polls show that pervasive skepticism is melting, partly because of the high efficacy rates in trials and the images of real people getting the shot
By Jan Hoffman @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 26
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 4:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 3:13am
Just another personal story from the ground. My mother is terrified. Pinellas county is a hot spot and every day on the news there's a death count. Until now no one where she lives had covid but three weeks ago the first person on her retirement village brought it back from Wisconsin. Then her daughter who was caring for her caught it. In my call today now there are many on the village who are sick. She's following the story so closely that she actually knows more of the details than I do. Which is astonishing as I usually know much more about almost everything that she does.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 4:58pm