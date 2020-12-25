According to the US Constitution rules on "pocket vetoes" and also the Constitution on when a new Congress convenes, Trump may, on his own, close the government until Jan 16th and there is nothing Congress can do about it until then. Unless they give in to his demands on the military budget details, including base renames, various other parts of the overall federal budget, levels and nation's getting foreign aid, the 'section 230' on internet liability and whatever else he manages to demand.

Reason One:

Normally if a president does not sign a bill, it becomes law after ten days as if he had signed it. A pocket veto occurs when a bill fails to become law because the president does not sign it within the ten-day period and cannot return the bill to Congress because Congress is no longer in session. Article 1, Section 7 of the U.S. Constitution states:

If any Bill shall not be returned by the President within ten days (Sundays excepted) after it shall have been presented to him, the same shall be a Law, in like manner as if he had signed it, unless the Congress by their Adjournment prevent its return, in which case it shall not be a Law.

Reason Two:

The Constitution mandates that Congress convene at noon on January 3, unless the preceding Congress by law designated a different day.

Congress passed the COVID relief Bill, and the 'keep government open' government funding Bill on December 22, with no action by Trump the laws will die (inside the ten day period) when the new Congress is convened on Jan. 3, as the ten day period will expire by January 3rd, and the Bills will expire also.

They would need to be passed again by the new Congress ASAP, whereupon with another pocket veto by Trump, the Bills will only become law around the 16th of January.

If Trump wants to play havoc in his state of a damn the country egotistical temper tantrum, over nobody helping him steal a 'win' in the election, he can unilaterally close the government until January 16. Does Trump know this? If so, somebody else must have thought this scheme up and told him, as Trump knows jacks**t about the Constitution.