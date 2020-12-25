Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
By Lisa Mascaro & Jill Colvin for the A.P. via detroitnews.com, Dec. 28, updated 6:14 pm
The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance. They had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.
The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president. Senators are set to return to session Tuesday to consider the measure [....]
Comments
a reminder who dun this, just by a quick answer to a Trump tweet:
edit to add link: how it happened starting Dec. 22
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:47pm
p.s., she's 80 yrs. old, but clearly not one of the old folks getting dementia...
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:50pm
News I saw said it's just $600 checks.
by Orion on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:52pm
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/27/trump-signs-covid-relief-bill-600-stimul...
by Orion on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:56pm
they made a separate bill to raise it from $600 to $2,000. Nancy had offered that to him when he started complaining that it wasn't enough, she said on Dec. 22 a separate bill is ready and can go. This was explained to Trump, apparently he didn't get that, and once he understood that it could still happen, it's why he signed the other bills!
The House just NOW passed it, Orion, a few minutes ago. It's like a rider, and addition. All that has to happen is the Senate has to pass it. With the cavaet that Trump wants Sec. 230 changed too. Graham wants both too. Mitch and the fiscal conservatives don't want more debt. Mnuchin agreed to the lower $600 so lesser debt, who knows what he really thinks. The Fed/Powell wants as much money as possible out there. There's a real chance.
If it doesn't happen, they could lose the Senate in GA. Mitch is between a rock and a hard place. (this is exactly why Trump staff told Trump he couldn't complain about the $600 being too low before the earlier vote, it would endanger the race in GA, make GOP look bad, so he was told to let sleeping dogs lie. But once he got the bills, he decided to try to complain about the lack of $2,000 payments and not sign the bills. NANCY SAW THE OPPORTUNITY and took him up on it.)
You betcha if it doesn't happen Dems in GA are going to make a big deal about it so everyone knows...
edit to add: go back to this thread of mine if you haven't been following what happened after the big bills were passed
also the House came back from vacay today just to do this, and this is also the reason many are making jokes about "no New Year's Eve for the Senate." Tangled up in the mess is that Trump vetoed the separate Defense Funding bill and both houses all had it set to override his veto led mostly by Mitch But now Bernie is threatening to wreck that arrangement if Mitch won't bring the now passed $2,000 House bill to the floor as well.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 7:34pm
Bernie's threatening BLACKMAIL now to give everyone time to lobby their Senators and bash Mitch (along with strange bedfellow Trump.)
House has just now set the groundwork for Bernie to do that
and surprise, surprise, surprise - Senator Graham said this on Christmas day; he will no doubt try to blackmail the $1,400 extra with the Sec. 230 thing:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 7:01pm
trending on Twitter: "44 Republicans"
this is at the top of that right now:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 7:20pm