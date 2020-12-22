Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
By Lisa Mascaro & Jill Colvin for the A.P. via detroitnews.com, Dec. 28, updated 6:14 pm
The House voted Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.
Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance. They had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.
The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president. Senators are set to return to session Tuesday to consider the measure [....]
Comments
a reminder who dun this, just by a quick answer to a Trump tweet:
edit to add link: how it happened starting Dec. 22
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:47pm
p.s., she's 80 yrs. old, but clearly not one of the old folks getting dementia...
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:50pm
News I saw said it's just $600 checks.
by Orion on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:52pm
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/27/trump-signs-covid-relief-bill-600-stimul...
by Orion on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:56pm
that's what is in the main bill, this new bill passed in the House this evening (which was ready to go quite some time ago) will raise the amount to $2,000. If the Senate won't put it to a vote or doesn't pass it, everyone still gets the $600 and the Dems and Trump can say they tried but it's Mitch's fault again that it didn't happen.(HINT HINT: Georgia voters)
Note that in her initial reply tweet to Trump on Dec. 22, it's also interesting that Nancy complained bitterly that the opposition they were dealing with on negotiating the Covid relief bill would never tell them exactly what number $ the president wanted/supported. That's because, we learned later,he was told to shuddup on that (was too busy with the challenging the election fantasy anyway). But he decided, for whatever reason, to start complaining after the bills passed. The minute Nancy saw that, she grabbed it, because she just knew he wanted it to be higher. And as I showed on that Dec. 22 thread, a lot of big names jumped on board publicly right away! I.E., we agree with Trump here!
The lesson here: the stupid way to do things in a situation like this is to say "I'm never going to deal with that guy because he's my enemy" and also "if my enemy is not doing something for righteous reasons, I'm going to turn him down." That's not the way to get any real change in politics! That's the way to get stuck in partisan ideological mud; the way to be real pure, and get nothing substantial done.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 7:54pm
they made a separate bill to raise it from $600 to $2,000. Nancy had offered that to him when he started complaining that it wasn't enough, she said on Dec. 22 a separate bill is ready and can go. This was explained to Trump, apparently he didn't get that, and once he understood that it could still happen, it's why he signed the other bills!
The House just NOW passed it, Orion, a few minutes ago. It's like a rider, and addition. All that has to happen is the Senate has to pass it. With the cavaet that Trump wants Sec. 230 changed too. Graham wants both too. Mitch and the fiscal conservatives don't want more debt. Mnuchin agreed to the lower $600 so lesser debt, who knows what he really thinks. The Fed/Powell wants as much money as possible out there. There's a real chance.
If it doesn't happen, they could lose the Senate in GA. Mitch is between a rock and a hard place. (this is exactly why Trump staff told Trump he couldn't complain about the $600 being too low before the earlier vote, it would endanger the race in GA, make GOP look bad, so he was told to let sleeping dogs lie. But once he got the bills, he decided to try to complain about the lack of $2,000 payments and not sign the bills. NANCY SAW THE OPPORTUNITY and took him up on it.)
You betcha if it doesn't happen Dems in GA are going to make a big deal about it so everyone knows...
edit to add: go back to this thread of mine if you haven't been following what happened after the big bills were passed
also the House came back from vacay today just to do this, and this is also the reason many are making jokes about "no New Year's Eve for the Senate." Tangled up in the mess is that Trump vetoed the separate Defense Funding bill and both houses all had it set to override his veto led mostly by Mitch But now Bernie is threatening to wreck that arrangement if Mitch won't bring the now passed $2,000 House bill to the floor as well.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 7:34pm
Bernie's threatening BLACKMAIL now to give everyone time to lobby their Senators and bash Mitch (along with strange bedfellow Trump.)
House has just now set the groundwork for Bernie to do that
and surprise, surprise, surprise - Senator Graham said this on Christmas day; he will no doubt try to blackmail the $1,400 extra with the Sec. 230 thing:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 7:01pm
here's more on Bernie's blackmail plan; Ed Markey's gonna help him:
Sanders to slow down NDAA veto override in bid to get vote on $2K checks proposal
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 12/28/20 08:17 PM EST
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 11:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 1:00am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 2:44am
trending on Twitter: "44 Republicans"
this is at the top of that right now:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 7:20pm
Meidas Touch jumped right on this, ALREADY have a new internet ad out on it, trying to get it viral. I am sure this is because they are heavily involved in activism in the Georgia races:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 8:14pm
A lot of Senate Republicans are dinosaurs that have been there forever. The right push and a new generation of elected officials could come in.
by Orion on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 8:00am
Andrew Yang, who in a way seems to be admitting he didn't believe some his own spin until now:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 10:10pm
The assumption when you're the lone voice for fighting for something can be that no one else is on board with it and everyone must be okay or resigned to the status quo. Once he actually proposed UBI, it resonated across the board: https://www.kansascity.com/opinion/editorials/article248134470.html
When Social Security was established, much of the country also used ration stamps for absolutely necessary items. While not UBI, it was there so that there was a baseline for people during emergencies.
Postwar generations didn't really have those kind of emergencies, so people in need were expected to turn to churches or food stamps or something along those lines. Things are very different when everyone feels the pressure.
by Orion on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 8:11am
so now the House overrode Trump's veto on the Defense bill, everything's on the Senate now (and it was taken as a sure thing that the Senate would go along with that, as they initially passed it 84 to 13):
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 10:38pm
Schumer to try to pass $2K stimulus checks bill Tuesday (and Rubio has endorsed!!!)
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 12/28/20 07:14 PM ET
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 11:18pm
https://www.aier.org/article/rubio-with-another-call-for-industrial-policy/
by Orion on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 8:18am
When idiots speak of what they don't understand to try to stay relevant.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 11:28am
meanwhile, AOC is attacking fellow House members who voted against
Ocasio-Cortez rails against both Democrats and Republicans who opposed $2,000 direct payments
By Joseph Choi @ TheHill.com - 12/28/20 09:10 PM EST
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 11:29pm
Senate rejection of $2000 is really predictable behavior but there will be a strong backlash from the electorate, from Democrats, from Trump and from Biden that might doom GOP leadership.
by Orion on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 2:51pm
and Nancy Pelosi foresaw that when she did this Dec. 22:
and all that followed
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 3:32pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 3:27pm
^ this is very complicated and risky! It is trying to pull together all kinds of now split GOP, pro-Trump & anti, anti-debt and not. If the right Senators heard from enough constituents about the $2,000, instead of lobbyists or Mitch or whatever, they might flip. When he says "inching forward" , what that suggests is they are trying to whip votes right now, see what people are comfortable with and what they are not.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 3:39pm
Liz Warren:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 3:42pm
Bernie, a minute ago and two hours ago, filibuster threat:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 3:47pm
Reuters just tweeted a report on what's been happening, with video:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 3:49pm
there's currently 12,800 tweets and growing related to the following topic:
Some focus shifts to the Kentuckians who reelected Mitch McConnell after the Senate majority leader blocks the vote on $2,000 COVID-19 relief payments following House approval
especially given that the NYTimes put the dire economic situation in Kentucky in the news yesterday (I posted that story directly above this one in "In The News"
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 3:56pm
Andrew Yang:
Before that, he also retweeted this by Hakim Jeffries:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 4:01pm
two hours ago, Trump threatening the GOP Senate:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 4:05pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 4:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 4:13pm