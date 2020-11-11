    LEARNING ABOUT EXTREMISTS: news & analysis, Part II

    My first thread on topic is here and in the 75 comments posted from Sept. 3 to Nov. 9, 2020, has plenty of content that is still quite useful

    [LEARNING ABOUT EXTREMISTS] DOH! EXCUSE ME, MR. NANCE

    I'll start the new thread in comments.

    Expert JJ MacNabb retweeted this contrarian commentary on the above story:


    "Very fine people on both sides" ...?


    OIC, the above is part of promotion of their new book:


    Tech companies under pressure to ban far-right forum used for militia organizing

    MyMilitia users have posted threats against protesters and lawmakers, and experts say it’s a dangerous recruitment tool

    By Kari Paul @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 13

    Pressure is mounting on tech companies to ban MyMilitia, a website used by far-right extremists and armed groups to organize, after it was linked to threats of violence against US protesters and lawmakers this week.

    On Tuesday, police arrested Brian Maiorana after he allegedly posted online threats targeting Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority leader in the US Senate, and threatened to “blow up” the FBI. Maiorana is also alleged to have used MyMilitia, as well as an unnamed mainstream social media platform, to make threats to kill protesters and discussed building his own weapons, according to the complaint. Maiorana, a registered sex offender, is barred from legally purchasing firearms.

    The arrest has put more pressure on internet companies that control the infrastructure supporting MyMilitia, including GoDaddy and Cloudflare to ban the platform from their services.

    “This is a very dangerous game they are playing, giving people the ability to recruit extremist militias during a perilous political time in our country,” said Matt Rivitz, the co-founder of the online activism and anti-bigotry group Sleeping Giants. “It is shocking to see these companies not only supporting but actively monetizing themselves off of it.”

    MyMilitia was first registered with GoDaddy in 2016 by Ohio conservative Chad Embrey, according to internet hosting records reviewed by the Guardian. The website is one of several domains Embrey has bought related to the militia movement. Embrey’s expressed goals for the website include changing the “negative perception” of militias and assisting communities “from all threats foreign or domestic”.

    The site further rose to prominence after a man named Michael Hari and other members of his Illinois-based militia allegedly bombed a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota, and appealed on MyMilitia for others around the country to rally to their defense.

    As of early October, the site had at least 20,000 users organizing more than 530 militia groups in the US, according to a report from Vice. It’s also becoming more popular. The site totaled 69,461 visits in October 2020, up 322.6% from October 2019 at 16,437, according to web traffic analytics firm SimilarWeb [....]


    Anarchist groups plan to confront 'Million MAGA March' in DC https://t.co/Bsfqbwiks2 via @MailOnline

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) November 13, 2020

     


    My brothers gave up "playing army" once they were in junior high school:


    (retweeted by Lincoln Project's Reed Galen)


    thread:


    More playing army, real guns, both sides:


    cross-link:  PORTLAND: IN AMERICA’S WHITEST CITY, BLACK ACTIVISTS STRUGGLE TO SEPARATE THEMSELVES FROM ANARCHISTS


    by historian Oliver Bateman & Malcolm Kyeyune:


    Sequence of shots as a member of the #ProudBoys is stabbed during violent running street fights in #WashingtonDC tonight #DC #DCProtests @SWNS pic.twitter.com/bcMDzo5YKu

    — Adam Gray (@agrayphoto) December 13, 2020

    I don't feel like looking at all the other shit from the DC boys playing war in the streets from yesterday., just using this as a marker that it happened. Wish they would all go home and stay home. These are not real "terrorists", and yes, both sides they are immature brats that all need to do some time if they are going to keep it up. Or go watch West Side Story and play some video games.


    More goofballs on both sides:


    more same:


    also see NYTimes piece on Germany which I put on "In the News" as well:

     


    On Black Identity extremist groups being confused with BLM related groups by some media:

    Frankly, it's weird that there are people who don't think Moorish sovereigns are a potential violent threat.

    New terrorism guide shows FBI still classifying Black 'extremists' as domestic terrorism threat https://t.co/Gkmw3LfvT5 via @Yahoo

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 31, 2020

    The photo that accompanies the story is misleading. The Black Identity Extremist designation had nothing to do with Black Lives Matter.

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 31, 2020

    Do you think that’s part of the problem right there? These Black separatist groups being lumped into BLM?

    — Barbara Matthews (@MatthewsB) December 31, 2020

    The leaked FBI report that triggered this controversy never mentioned BLM. The news articles about the leaked report just assumed that's who the FBI was talking about.

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 31, 2020

    I suspect the reporters and the experts they quoted weren't familiar with the small wave of violence that came out of the Moorish sovereign movement in 2016-2017.

    Unless you follow me or ADL or SPLC, you've probably not heard much about that violence.

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 31, 2020

    SPLC tracks "black separatists" as part of their extremist mapping project. (This is not a reference to BLM.) https://t.co/jMFAmMQpTJ

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 31, 2020

    But that's about to change in 2021, to avoid the negative response to the FBI label. https://t.co/Ih8V9oK5dc

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 31, 2020

    I think @intelwire puts it best when he wrote that thinking that your ‘side’ is incapable of extremism is probably an extremest position.

    — R. Alison Mason (@knowerofsecrets) December 31, 2020

