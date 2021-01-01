When a Black man appears in a Virginia courtroom this month to stand trial on charges of eluding the police, assaulting an officer and other crimes, he will face a scene that defendants in that room have not experienced in decades: The portraits of white judges will no longer line the walls.
What signal does that send the rest of the nation?
Good discussion about California Prop 16 vote on reinstating affirmative action in college admissions. @mkurlaender & @nkwarikoo discuss what leads voters to not support race-conscious policies & view admissions as a zero-sum game. https://t.co/ahRYZwoUp1
A German army officer used shoe shine and makeup to pose as a refugee in 2017. The ruse, prosecutors say, was part of a far-right plot. The officer says he was trying to expose flaws in the asylum system. His case mirrors the story of Germany itself. https://t.co/lvljd9jsqc
In January, the department is expected to resume policing the police as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to make civil rights a major focus of his administration. It comes at a moment when scrutiny of American policing has never been higher.
A NOT intentional worse example of similar misery, just standard NYC public housing under DeBlasio (not even in that bad of a neighborhood, poor or lower middle class, all colors, all suffer the NYCHA "terrorism" equally)
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 6:19pm