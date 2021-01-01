Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
[previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/21/2020 - 11:53pm with "Fauci warns against 'overreacting' to new strain," ending12/27/2020 - 10:32am with "December has been the nation's deadliest month since the Covid-19 pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans lost to the virus in the past 26 days."]
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/27/2020 - 6:30pm
Oregon Hospitals Didn't Have Shortages. So Why Were Disabled People Denied Care?
investigative report by Joseph Shapiro @ NPR.org, Dec. 21 (7 min. audio available as well as text
MORE RELATED HERE:
As Hospitals Fear Being Overwhelmed By COVID-19, Do The Disabled Get The Same Access?
One Man's COVID-19 Death Raises The Worst Fears Of Many People With Disabilities
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/27/2020 - 7:02pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/27/2020 - 11:41pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:09am
dupe deleted
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:22am
new variant spreading worldwide like crazy:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:22am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 3:46am
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 2:34pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 5:22pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 2:36pm
accusation of vaccine distribution fraud already a reality:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 6:01pm
NHS at a "breaking point" cannot take much more either:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 4:22am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 10:29pm
Israel meanwhile, by most accounts I have read, is racing along superbly on the vaccination front, with eyes on the prize:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/29/2020 - 11:06pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 2:58am
excellent point.
check out this anecdotal thread on the pitiful situation in SW Florida, even though should be taken with a grain of salt, recommended by a journalist from Financial Times:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 8:49am
After surviving the Depression, the Blitz and the Nazis, writers reflect on the pandemic
Members of a workshop group in Manhattan – average age of 87 – take the long view and provide a welcome dose of perspective
By Amanda Holpuch in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Dec. 29
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 6:01am
How COVID-19 Hollowed Out a Generation of Young Black Men
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 6:19am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 4:30am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 4:35am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 1:28pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 6:24pm
Behavioral models
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 10:22am
a famous novelist shares thoughts on what is going on "big picture":
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 4:49pm
keep your distance from construction workers, even if they look healthy?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 6:09pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 6:11pm
Friends had a close call for New Years - everyone got tested except 2 "didnt have time" - fortunately someone put their foot down, said they wouldn't go if someone wasn't tested. The 2 stayed home, got tested the next day, turned out positive. Would've infected a whole party.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 7:34pm