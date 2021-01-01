Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
There's lots to criticize in how Ben Sasse has been quiet about Trumpism for the last four years. And the both-sideism near the end falls flat. Still, I appreciate this. https://t.co/cKOUsH8rJ2— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) December 31, 2020
This sounds like an incredible stretch of the word "terrorism" to me, rather, is it not more of a "going postal" incident?
"Taylor threatened to 'pop' the employee and 'shoot up the whole church.'"— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) December 31, 2020
"Church employee accused of terrorist threat after he was asked to put on a mask" https://t.co/ridsCavLY2
seems to me not enough are paying attention to this important bit of news about an "intentional attack" from Dec. 29:
Thousands of Colorado residents without heat after intentional attack on gas service - ABC News - https://t.co/eZDt8xc3WL via @ABC— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 30, 2020
Nuts . . .
Queens residents have reported at least five attacks from aggressive squirrels since late November. Attached is video of a squirrel trying to attack...
From NYT
When a Black man appears in a Virginia courtroom this month to stand trial on charges of eluding the police, assaulting an officer and other crimes, he will face a scene that defendants in that room have not experienced in decades: The portraits of white judges will no longer line the walls.
What signal does that send the rest of the nation?
Good discussion about California Prop 16 vote on reinstating affirmative action in college admissions. @mkurlaender & @nkwarikoo discuss what leads voters to not support race-conscious policies & view admissions as a zero-sum game. https://t.co/ahRYZwoUp1
If Texas wants to take the tech industry away from the coasts, it had better ban noncompetes.https://t.co/LsAUR6UEen— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) December 31, 2020
@ NYPost.com, Dec. 30, with video
BMW driver recounts run-in with NYC bike gang: ‘They’re going to kill us’— Brian Lancet (@blanc2618) December 30, 2020
https://t.co/BxM4LiGHmC
Mass die-off of birds in south-western US 'caused by starvation' https://t.co/4CycE6YL27— The Guardian (@guardian) December 26, 2020
A German army officer used shoe shine and makeup to pose as a refugee in 2017. The ruse, prosecutors say, was part of a far-right plot. The officer says he was trying to expose flaws in the asylum system. His case mirrors the story of Germany itself. https://t.co/lvljd9jsqc— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) December 30, 2020
Not @TheOnion ... https://t.co/324cSllHMs— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 30, 2020
BREAKING: Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with #COVID19 #lagov #la05 #lalege https://t.co/DaUG9XAPOT via @thenewsstar
From the WaPo
In January, the department is expected to resume policing the police as President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to make civil rights a major focus of his administration. It comes at a moment when scrutiny of American policing has never been higher.
A 2015 Washington Post examination of police-department changes compelled by the Justice Department found that the departments modernized some aspects of policing, but had a limited impact on the use of force.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 4:26am
I spent 4 years believing the election was stolen, but the solution was not to burn down the system, but to use the proper legal tools to investigate & publicize that theft (lots of indictments/guilty pleas & supporting documentation) and make sure such theft doesn't happen again, including *gasp* the right to vote and have your vote counted properly (this largely happened much more securely and audited, though we still have less data & confirmation for ES&S machines. That's not conspiracy - that's asking for audits and oversight and proper control of software for the nation's leading vote machine by far).
Certainly Bill Clinton didn't stop the post office from counting absentee ballots in 2000, and indeed *some* late Florida military votes were counted *without* postmark. Clinton didn't toss thousands of voters off the voting rolls the way the Florida state gov did. Clinton didn't push dozens of voting laws in North Carolina that were deemed unconstitutional/illegal by the courts but we're used in elections to diaenfranchise voters meanwhile. Obama didn't encourage Russian hackers to hack the Republicans' servers.Hillary didn't hold meetings during the campaign with Russians, UAE, Israeli and Egyptian operatives who offered aid in shifting the election. Nor did Hillary's campaign team hold email release meetings with an indicted Russia-connected foreign leaker who had access to that stolen data, nor offer him a pardon. Hillary's team didn't offer polling data for key states to Russian GRU-connected Ukrainian oligarchs 2 1/2 months before the election. Neither Biden nor Obama pressured a foreign head of state bybwitholding 100s of millions in Congressional aid until he dug up dirt on his opponent. And however pissed Hillary was, she accepted the apparent defeat for the good of the country, avoiding division, and diplomatically showed up for inauguration and ate shit with a smile in front of millions. The Democrats didn't have a Governor candidate run while retaining the role of chief vote counter, where 10's of thousands of likely opposition votes just up and disappeared.
So they can fuck off with the "both sides do it" equation. The Democratic Party is *largely* the party of laws and precedents and doing what's healthy for the country. The Republicans have *become* the party of winning at any cost, even if it hurts their own constituents. That is a simple reality, whether certain situations don't support that basic lay of the land. Exceptions don't destroy rules - in small quantities they highlight them.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 5:48am
Back during the 2000s, it was popular sentiment among liberals that George W. Bush didn't legitimately win the election. No one ever did anything to change it and you saw W and McCain both became friends of liberals during the Obama years, but the sentiment seems to be a recurringly popular one. People don't like the Electoral College system, or the way power is distributed in the senate, or having to share so much power with people on the other side of the country who run their affairs very differently, and they're not given any chance to say they want to change it the way that, say, British voters were able to vote for Brexit. So the whole system feels a bit dictatorial for all sorts of people and conspiracies and anger serve as explanations for it.
by Orion on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 10:18am
Look up Roger Stone's "Brooks Brothers Revolt". They literally stormed a vote counting facility and got away with it. You can question the hanging chad stuff, but there's also Florida knocking voters off the rolls. Of course this was 1 state, not 3 very tight surprise states like Hillary confronted (actually a 4th, MN, barely went her way rather than the much safer margin). The Supreme Court decision is a mess. No good investigation of the voting machine company either. And then they acted like they had a huge mandate. Total dick Karl Rove & Dick Cheney moves.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 4:10pm
Trump lawyer attacks Chief Justice and accuses him of taking out Scalia - and says Jeffrey Epstein's alive! If you predicted that on Trump Admin bingo, give yourself a shot
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fee0bfbc5b65a92290dc2e4
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 4:45pm
Ghislaine ask for extension so Trump has time to pardon her. Maybe if Epstein really is alive, Trump will pardon them all. More popcorn, please - to keeps coming.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 5:38pm
Jonathan Swan:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 6:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 8:23pm