Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
There's lots to criticize in how Ben Sasse has been quiet about Trumpism for the last four years. And the both-sideism near the end falls flat. Still, I appreciate this. https://t.co/cKOUsH8rJ2— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) December 31, 2020
For six years the British website Bellingcat has promoted Ukraine’s narrative that Russia shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17).
Looking back, Harry's still amazed by what happened....
How Joe Biden defied history at every turn to win. There were a lot of supposed political rules that spelled supposed doom for Biden. He won anyway by being the right candidate for a truly unique moment. Biden will be inaugurated in 19 days as 46. https://t.co/FAtYPJugCY— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 1, 2021
Polling trends haven't been favorable for Perdue and Loeffler lately.https://t.co/jNFvD5ZNhd— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 2, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Pro-Fascist Trumpist "Proud Boys" Plan to Once Again Dress Up As Antifa Activists So Trump Can Blame His Supporters' Violence on the Left; If Past Is Precedent, Right-Wing Media Will Comply, Calling Anyone Anywhere Dressed in Black "Antifa" https://t.co/v4MgPVKmua— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
“Sometimes, it feels like we’re losing our grip on civilization.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2021
Parts of Cleveland were struggling long before the pandemic, but a new surge of violence and destruction has left the Midwestern city reeling. https://t.co/z5RaedNoSi
Is the Current Presidential Secret Service detail too loyal to Trump?
Biden supporters have expressed fears that some agents are too closely politically aligned with the outgoing president, sources told the Post.
Some senior officers who previously protected Biden when he was vice president will be called back to the White House to again be part of the contingent assigned to him, according to the Post.
Backgrounder on tankies:https://t.co/zzMSygnasw— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 2, 2021
“The race to build bigger turbines has moved faster than many industry figures foresaw. G.E.’s Haliade-X generates almost 30 times more electricity than the first offshore machines installed off Denmark in 1991.” https://t.co/2oNMROpGDF— Omar Wasow (@owasow) January 2, 2021
ICYMI https://t.co/J2jqTDo3Xx— Bill Scher (@billscher) January 2, 2021
This sounds like an incredible stretch of the word "terrorism" to me, rather, is it not more of a "going postal" incident?
"Taylor threatened to 'pop' the employee and 'shoot up the whole church.'"— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) December 31, 2020
"Church employee accused of terrorist threat after he was asked to put on a mask" https://t.co/ridsCavLY2
seems to me not enough are paying attention to this important bit of news about an "intentional attack" from Dec. 29:
Thousands of Colorado residents without heat after intentional attack on gas service - ABC News - https://t.co/eZDt8xc3WL via @ABC— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 30, 2020
Nuts . . .
Queens residents have reported at least five attacks from aggressive squirrels since late November. Attached is video of a squirrel trying to attack...
From NYT
When a Black man appears in a Virginia courtroom this month to stand trial on charges of eluding the police, assaulting an officer and other crimes, he will face a scene that defendants in that room have not experienced in decades: The portraits of white judges will no longer line the walls.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 4:26am
I spent 4 years believing the election was stolen, but the solution was not to burn down the system, but to use the proper legal tools to investigate & publicize that theft (lots of indictments/guilty pleas & supporting documentation) and make sure such theft doesn't happen again, including *gasp* the right to vote and have your vote counted properly (this largely happened much more securely and audited, though we still have less data & confirmation for ES&S machines. That's not conspiracy - that's asking for audits and oversight and proper control of software for the nation's leading vote machine by far).
Certainly Bill Clinton didn't stop the post office from counting absentee ballots in 2000, and indeed *some* late Florida military votes were counted *without* postmark. Clinton didn't toss thousands of voters off the voting rolls the way the Florida state gov did. Clinton didn't push dozens of voting laws in North Carolina that were deemed unconstitutional/illegal by the courts but we're used in elections to diaenfranchise voters meanwhile. Obama didn't encourage Russian hackers to hack the Republicans' servers.Hillary didn't hold meetings during the campaign with Russians, UAE, Israeli and Egyptian operatives who offered aid in shifting the election. Nor did Hillary's campaign team hold email release meetings with an indicted Russia-connected foreign leaker who had access to that stolen data, nor offer him a pardon. Hillary's team didn't offer polling data for key states to Russian GRU-connected Ukrainian oligarchs 2 1/2 months before the election. Neither Biden nor Obama pressured a foreign head of state bybwitholding 100s of millions in Congressional aid until he dug up dirt on his opponent. And however pissed Hillary was, she accepted the apparent defeat for the good of the country, avoiding division, and diplomatically showed up for inauguration and ate shit with a smile in front of millions. The Democrats didn't have a Governor candidate run while retaining the role of chief vote counter, where 10's of thousands of likely opposition votes just up and disappeared.
So they can fuck off with the "both sides do it" equation. The Democratic Party is *largely* the party of laws and precedents and doing what's healthy for the country. The Republicans have *become* the party of winning at any cost, even if it hurts their own constituents. That is a simple reality, whether certain situations don't support that basic lay of the land. Exceptions don't destroy rules - in small quantities they highlight them.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 5:48am
Back during the 2000s, it was popular sentiment among liberals that George W. Bush didn't legitimately win the election. No one ever did anything to change it and you saw W and McCain both became friends of liberals during the Obama years, but the sentiment seems to be a recurringly popular one. People don't like the Electoral College system, or the way power is distributed in the senate, or having to share so much power with people on the other side of the country who run their affairs very differently, and they're not given any chance to say they want to change it the way that, say, British voters were able to vote for Brexit. So the whole system feels a bit dictatorial for all sorts of people and conspiracies and anger serve as explanations for it.
by Orion on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 10:18am
Look up Roger Stone's "Brooks Brothers Revolt". They literally stormed a vote counting facility and got away with it. You can question the hanging chad stuff, but there's also Florida knocking voters off the rolls. Of course this was 1 state, not 3 very tight surprise states like Hillary confronted (actually a 4th, MN, barely went her way rather than the much safer margin). The Supreme Court decision is a mess. No good investigation of the voting machine company either. And then they acted like they had a huge mandate. Total dick Karl Rove & Dick Cheney moves.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 4:10pm
Trump lawyer attacks Chief Justice and accuses him of taking out Scalia - and says Jeffrey Epstein's alive! If you predicted that on Trump Admin bingo, give yourself a shot
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fee0bfbc5b65a92290dc2e4
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 4:45pm
Ghislaine ask for extension so Trump has time to pardon her. Maybe if Epstein really is alive, Trump will pardon them all. More popcorn, please - to keeps coming.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 5:38pm
Jonathan Swan:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 6:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 8:23pm
Lin Wood trying to keep the Jan. 6 fantasies exciting:
when reality looks bleak:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 10:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 10:41pm
Reed Galen of The Lincoln Project:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/01/2021 - 11:12pm
"endless blood feud"
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 5:26pm