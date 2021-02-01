    oldenGoldenDecoy's picture

    Cuff 'em and stuff 'em Beto...

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 3:59pm |

    We can dream, can't we?

    .

    And the comments here...

    ~OGD~

    Weird - someone thinks writing Congress would have an effect?
    How 1962.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 4:57pm

    The person who said that?

    Well... She seems to be a very nice person who appears to be fairly well centered.

     

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 6:50pm

    I'm pretty self-centered myself, but I still wouldn't waste my time writing my congressperson, at least not w/o a fat check, and even then, loads of ppl bigger than me.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 7:06pm

    IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH!

    MARTIAL LAW IS FREEDOM!

    DEMOCRACY IS TYRANNY!

    JUSTICE IS A PARTISAN WITCH HUNT!


    by NCD on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 5:47pm

    I understand that Biden wants to remain above it all.

    He will attempt to reach across the aisle

    But the GOP cult is so far gone that Biden runs the risk of appearing weak.

    Unless the Democrats win both seats in Georgia, the GOP insanity may worsen 

     


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 01/02/2021 - 7:04pm

