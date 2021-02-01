Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
lots more stories and comments here-trending: #SeditionHasConsequences
NCD will like this one:
good point:
more on that, the monumental nature of the cynicism:
Joe's not playing-wisely not going to feed the trolls and their kabuki show distraction-continues to do the grownup ex-Senator and president elect thing.
His latest tweet:
His second latest:
Before those:
The Lincoln Project's Reed Galen, as a bitter former Republican operative, sees different:
The move displays the same cowardice paraded by militias who action play their roles with full confidence they won't actually have to use the weapons they bear. If those members of Congress were to actually overturn the vote, that would divide the nation in way that is scarcely imaginable.
During the First Confederacy, there was clarity about how the war allowed no return to what was agreed to previously. The second one is not going to put up with any delays of service just because of a message they sent somewhere.
This is the best argument against the challengers, mho, blows everything else away as just sound and fury signifying nothing. Truly don't understand why I am not seeing more of it:
I believe Yglesias is being sarcastic here, i.e., this is how a fourth grader does populism:
Part of team building is telling obvious lies so everyone knows you're onboard.
It looks like a fair geometric demonstration to me. Whatever makes it possible is separate from observing an event. That is why some observations become facts.
Louie Gohmert on Newsmax: "But if bottom line is, the court is saying, 'We're not going to touch this. You have no remedy' -- basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you gotta go the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM."
https://www.thedailybeast.com/louie-gohmert-calls-for-street-violence-as-pence-lawsuit-loss-sends-maga-world-spiraling?ref=home
He won't be there if bad things go down. He is a coward.
He is a lawyer and former judge
He should have his legal credentials yanked.
Pence Welcomes Bid to Overturn Biden’s Election as Republican Senators Join
The vice president’s office said he welcomed the efforts of a group of Republican lawmakers who plan to object to the outcome of the election.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/02/us/politics/gop-senators-josh-hawley-election.html
More evidence of what she said (don't know her, just posted her tweet on the Proud Boys thread)-below-
they are eating each other-
though I also now pretty strongly think it true that if's just another "bread and circuses" distraction, to distract the populi from what's really going on (imitating the current president's only skill of consuming the media air)
Is a Kabuki show to distract from sucky Covid vaccine rollout and how the populi is going to get $600 checks instead of $2,000. Realistically, if you're a Republican, what else would you do? Their base continues to split pro-Trump vs. anti-Trump and therefore hasn't allowed you to have a coherent policy position with most colleagues.
Good alternative is to put on a big rhetorical shew about "what is democracy?" and the American Constitution, everyone can argue on social media and around the dinner table, add their two cents, stop worrying that they have no money, hospitals are full, everyone dying, restaurants and businesses and nobody is being vaccinated.. you get to do big dramatic tweets on big Constitutional questions, Patrick Henry style. (You also set Pence up to play an eminent man of reason on Jan. 6, against the wilding hordes of new patriots? Instead of a Trump toadie without a spine. Convenient!)
Only a couple more weeks and they can switch the show back to the old standard one and to blaming Joe Biden & Nancy Pelosi. Meantime they have to do something to distract from their inability to agree on what to do about the mess this country is in. Don't like reality, create an alternative narrative, Trump has shown the way...
Romney statement:
interaction between George Conway & Maggie Haberman on Pence & another related statement by Maggie:
edit to add, another tweet of the video of Navarro on Judge Janine:
