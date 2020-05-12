Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Good man . . .
Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner
SOMERSET, Mass. -- A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children — and instead bought them Christmas dinner.
For six years the British website Bellingcat has promoted Ukraine’s narrative that Russia shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17).
Looking back, Harry's still amazed by what happened....
How Joe Biden defied history at every turn to win. There were a lot of supposed political rules that spelled supposed doom for Biden. He won anyway by being the right candidate for a truly unique moment. Biden will be inaugurated in 19 days as 46. https://t.co/FAtYPJugCY— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 1, 2021
Polling trends haven't been favorable for Perdue and Loeffler lately.https://t.co/jNFvD5ZNhd— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 2, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Pro-Fascist Trumpist "Proud Boys" Plan to Once Again Dress Up As Antifa Activists So Trump Can Blame His Supporters' Violence on the Left; If Past Is Precedent, Right-Wing Media Will Comply, Calling Anyone Anywhere Dressed in Black "Antifa" https://t.co/v4MgPVKmua— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 2, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.
“Sometimes, it feels like we’re losing our grip on civilization.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2021
Parts of Cleveland were struggling long before the pandemic, but a new surge of violence and destruction has left the Midwestern city reeling. https://t.co/z5RaedNoSi
Is the Current Presidential Secret Service detail too loyal to Trump?
Biden supporters have expressed fears that some agents are too closely politically aligned with the outgoing president, sources told the Post.
Some senior officers who previously protected Biden when he was vice president will be called back to the White House to again be part of the contingent assigned to him, according to the Post.
Backgrounder on tankies:https://t.co/zzMSygnasw— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 2, 2021
“The race to build bigger turbines has moved faster than many industry figures foresaw. G.E.’s Haliade-X generates almost 30 times more electricity than the first offshore machines installed off Denmark in 1991.” https://t.co/2oNMROpGDF— Omar Wasow (@owasow) January 2, 2021
ICYMI https://t.co/J2jqTDo3Xx— Bill Scher (@billscher) January 2, 2021
This sounds like an incredible stretch of the word "terrorism" to me, rather, is it not more of a "going postal" incident?
"Taylor threatened to 'pop' the employee and 'shoot up the whole church.'"— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) December 31, 2020
"Church employee accused of terrorist threat after he was asked to put on a mask" https://t.co/ridsCavLY2
seems to me not enough are paying attention to this important bit of news about an "intentional attack" from Dec. 29:
Thousands of Colorado residents without heat after intentional attack on gas service - ABC News - https://t.co/eZDt8xc3WL via @ABC— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 30, 2020
Nuts . . .
Queens residents have reported at least five attacks from aggressive squirrels since late November. Attached is video of a squirrel trying to attack...
From NYT
When a Black man appears in a Virginia courtroom this month to stand trial on charges of eluding the police, assaulting an officer and other crimes, he will face a scene that defendants in that room have not experienced in decades: The portraits of white judges will no longer line the walls.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The issue elicits laughter at dagblog, but is reflects past and current distrust of the health care system
Charles Blow gives a short synopsis of the history
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/06/opinion/blacks-vaccinations-health.html?
If history is any judge, in many communities, Blacks and Latinos will not be among the first to receive the vaccine.
If you have to drive up to receive the vaccine, for example, people without vehicles will be left out.
Hopefully, the Biden administration will take such things into consideration.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:07pm
Not laughter - disbelief. 5000 black women (along with 2500 white women) were sterilized over 40 years starting in the Great Depression; 600 black men were enrolled in an initially useful test that got superceded within 10 years once pencillin became effective. Yes, cruel & ignorant depression-era South, finally brought a bit to it's senses *50 years ago*.
There are 40 million black Americans today - so 6000 is 1.5 of 10,000 today; perhaps 1.5 of 1 million of all the blacks who lived since the early 30's.
Instead of Charles Blow using his column to note the extreme advancement of blacks in healthcare and government positions the last 50 years, calming the by-now anachronistic fears of such things happening secretly and silently, he panders to a sense of paranoia. I mean, immigrant kids in cages came out, didn't it? Discrepancies for blacks in government programs are regularly announced and debated, including the unequal effects of Covid among many other diseases. A major testing site for Covid vaccines was University of Vanderbilt medical facility with now state-of-the-art facilities; the mayor and most of the administration of advanced Atlanta are black. Backwards Birmingham of steel and iron fame is now clean with more state-of-the art med facilities. Houston home of NASA for 60 years doing heart bypass at Baylor 65 years now. Sure, back in 1941 you had Appalachian guys joining the war against Hitler who'd never worn shoes. That's 80 years ago, thousands of NAACP lawsuits and a big Civil Rights Act 55 years ago.
Educate people. Sure, death rates of everything from cars to flying to vaccines to diseases to factories and coal mines and steel mills and sweatshops were much worse 80 years ago. Wake up. Killing yourselves to hold onto long dealt with scandals is backwards. Sure, research the program, check with trusted leaders, but stop the fucking fear mongering - it hurts people, it makes the whole race infantile and backwards. There are schools - use them. There are regulations - enforce them. MLK wasn't a pussy - I'm pretty damn sure he didn't scare people from using seatbelts and giving up life destroying cigarettes because some lynchings happened 30-40 years earlier. White bigots stood in the doorway barring blacks 55-65 years ago - should blacks be afraid to go to school, or bring up the subject every time education comes up? Should they be afraid to visit Hawaii because Pearl Harbor got bombed 80 years ago? Afraid to be astronauts because a rocket blew up 53 years ago, a Shuttle 35 years ago?
Now, black Covid infections are 750k, or 14% of the total US. Black deaths from Covid are almost 30k, or 18% if the total. That's not far above the black population percentage. But 750,000 infections is a lot more than 5600 people mistreated 50-90 years ago, 29,000 deaths in 1 year is a lot more than the couple hundred syphilis cases and deaths from the depression to civil rights era.
6000 black opioid deaths a year - 35k white, 4000 Hispanic. Do I need to bring up any other mistreatment to get people to take care of themselves?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 12:38am
No, there's too much laughter and mockery here. That's why I think we need to treat those who think Trump won the election with a bit more respect. They might not fully understand what's happening but that doesn't mean we can't be understanding. I'm sure rmrd agrees with me here. Blacks who won't take a vaccine, people who think Trump won, flat earthers, they're all the same and good people and we should respect then all and not criticize their beliefs. Let's all try to be more understanding. I have to say I'm feeling really good now that rmrd and I finally agree on something.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 1:31am
Candace Owens can unite the anti-vaxx legions I'm sure.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 1:36am
sorry to disappoint but they're gonna try this white lady "Dr. Orient" first
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:02am
Whites are already guinea pigs by far on these vaccines - but people are out recruiting more blacks, to dissuade their fears and encourage participation to lower the disproportionate disasters on their communities.
Is this really the time to harp on age-old problems, or is it time to rally communal support and get the best defense going?
I'm gobsmacked.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/07/health/coronavirus-vaccine-trials-afr...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:53am
I got mocked here years ago for lambasting the diagnosing of children and the prescription of mind altering SSRIs to them.
However, it came out around the same time that Hans Asperger, the man who perpetuated the idea of "autism," was a loyal servant of the Nazi regime and personally send children to be executed.
Nevertheless the hostility here wasn't total and the story I just described has made the rounds of New York Times, NPR and published works by UC Berkeley alum. Right wingers who talked about that topic before it exploded, like Ann Blake Tracy (look her up), were and are akin to the political equivalent of tabloid newspapers.
Tabloids picked up on stories like Michael Jackson being a pedophile or Rush Limbaugh being addicted to oxycontin before those stories went mainstream and they likely picked up on them because more legitimate actors turned them over.
However, a tabloid still isn't a legitimate source of info. It's full of bullshit and it only looks good when the mainstream fails.
That's how far right politics works - it can appeal to anyone once the mainstream fails to police itself. So it's best to not be arrogant and gain some humility.
by OrionXP (not verified) on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 2:57pm
"I got mocked here years ago for lambasting the diagnosing of children and the prescription of mind altering SSRIs to them."
I'd have to see that thread before I accept your claim. I'm sure what ever happened it was more complicated than you portray it. I'm sure that many here are well aware of the problems of over prescribing stimulants like ritalin and as well as antidepressants to children.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:23pm
When I say that there was mocking, that doesn't mean everyone was. The audience at Dagblog is way more diverse than people would assume a progressive blog to be. Also, the zeitgeist on that issue changed abruptly in recent years.
by Orion on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 5:13pm
A bit of nuance needs to be pointed out about your link. That was about trying to get minorities in poor neighborhoods to volunteer for CLINICAL TRIALS for vaccines in like September. I'd say no myself! Don't need more health issues to confuse diagnosis of all my other problems, let someone else be the guinea pig. And I don't have a cultural history of stories of people who looked like me being fooled into being guinea pigs.
Remains to be seen now if vaccination with APPROVED vaccines will be such a problem in "ghetto" areas. It's all just talk until public health starts pushing it in those areas, we don't know. And they will, because it's crucial that crowded low-income urban areas filled with "essential worker" type people are going to need to be vaccinated or none of it will work.
I think: typical home health or nursing home aide (of any color). If he/she has made it this far, is still alive, kicking and working, he/she will be gladly vaccinated, not be thinking of old stories about Tuskegee or whatever.
AND if they offer payment for vaccination, low education people of all colors in dire need of money (homeless types for example) will say yes just like they did all the times before, for good or ill. (Just like they might sell a kidney!) There I said it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:17pm
p.s. need to reiterate: right now it's all talk and no proof that many black people won't want to be vaccinated because of fear from knowing about historic abuse.
All we got to go on from recent history is the problem of anti-vaxers with recent measles outbreaks among children because of anti-MMR vaccine agitation. I see a lot of whypipple involved in that plus outlier problematic little tribes like Hasidic Jews. I don't see much about poor inner city blacks and other minorities being a problem there, even the kids of poor crack addicts seem to get their shots somehow. How many blacks didn't get their free flu vaccine this year? Look to that?
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 3:26pm
The mayor and the older gentleman in the video commented about the poor level of care they received. Both did not trust physicians. They are speaking about life in 2020.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:55am
Ask AA what shitty care she's received - stand in line. It's 2020 - you can get shitty care whatever your race, don't have to go back 90 years or 200 years. Whatever, they can just all refuse and die. Can go join the people worried about wearing masks. Not my problem. I'm not the pied piper for any race - just make sensible health choices. Or not. Darwin can handle the rest.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:37am
The discussion is about addressing the distrust Black people have of taking a vaccine during a pandemic. Many are front line workers who come into contact with many people.
Fortunately, Black physicians, nurses, and other activists are working to calm the fears.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/black-doctors-try-and-get-through-to-vaccine-resistors?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:55am
Oh, i thought you wanted to just give up and wallow in injustices of the past. Or Daily Beast convinced you otherwise (if you could read past the Members Only bar)?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 9:24am
I noted the current displeasure Black people expressed about current medical care. In this case it becomes a public health issue.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 9:38am
Humorous in this setting
The Kremlin Is Offering Russians Free Vaccines, but Will They Take Them?
Distrust of the government is so widespread that 59 percent of Russians say they have no intention of getting a shot.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/07/world/europe/russia-coronavirus-vaccine.html
Activists in the United States are combating vaccine distrust here
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 11:13pm
Please delete all the tracking info on URLs (the '?' and everything that comes after)
That said, you're comparing the gov under Obama/Bush/Clinton to suspicion about Novichok Vlad whose enemies seem to fall off balconies or hit their head drinking?
Or this is just suspicion of the current administration? (which oddly attracted more black support than last time, so must have credibility with *someone*)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:14pm
I found the distrust level in Russia interesting
We will see how many Blacks take the vaccine
I think working to calm concerns about the vaccines are important
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 11:13pm
It IS very interesting to read up on the thousands and thousands of conspiracy theories that Russians have believed since 1922 because they could never trust what their government said. I highly recommend it, lots of way zanier stuff than just vaccine suspicions.
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 12:25pm
if they do, they'll be making Trumpies happy, just like not wearing masks does:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 4:56pm
heh, hyperbole to make a point a lot further than I was doing:
really, don't people see it's racist in itself to presume people of color would think this way?
Nothing wrong with letting someone out of the requirement for various reasons, but making one them race, that's a racist reason.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 6:01pm
My small community is doing pretty well with masks and social distancing but there are a couple that refuse to wear one. The local store doesn't make a scene and I don't either because it's easy to keep away from them. But I know who they are and I avoid them at all times. If this really was a thing and a substantial number of blacks refused the vaccine any white or even black person with even average intelligence would avoid black people.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:10pm
good point! even if the covid vaccines ended up creating a whole generation of thalidomide babies down the line, for the next year or so it's gonna be the main tribal thing; the question is gonna be: are youse vaccinated or aren't ya? Talk about outcasts...
edit to add: wanna get on an airplane or visit a medical clinic or a state welfare office? show your vaccination documents! You are free to live "off the grid" as always...
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 6:48pm
We will see if high risk communities are a priority
NYT says that Pfizer's offer for more vaccine doses was turned down by Trump
Many doses will be delayed until June
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/07/us/trump-covid-vaccine-pfizer.html
BTW The people you said would take a vaccine if paid, are not going t be making a lot of airline trips.
You continue to provide humor.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:15pm
Ticketmaster would love to act as a gatekeeper.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:22pm
all I see here is you doing so much cherry picking for confirmation bias, even as to what posters on dagblog say and do not say, that you don't even notice I posted the same news from the same source on the same thread just a couple hours ahead of you, with comment, just a few comments upthread. You basically see only what you want to see and disregard the rest. In order to create strawmen you can argue with about what you want to argue about. It's abusive in a way, you use us to make us into straw men instead of communicating. But it's also cowardly--you want to advocate a certain point of view instead of honest communication an discussion. But you don't have the gumption to actually put words together in a individual blog post and then defend it (or not, by ignoring commenters). Hence the victim thing, the supposed persecution by "the triumvirate". Nope, what we actually are is constantly offended that you insult us by using us as dupes and characters in your continuing narrative (which again, you don't have the gumption to put into actual writing) instead of honest communicating like people who have long known each other do.
edit to add: if you don't want to truly communicate with and understand a few "others" on dagblog, any intellligent reader would naturally distrust your interpretation of any others in the real world.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 7:43pm
You always stick to this MO
Thankfully, handling the COVID-19 vaccine will not be in your hands.
Those in charge in the new administration will take the skepticism of the vaccine into consideration
The new administration will also deal with how people who travel by foot or public access will be able to receive the vaccine.
I posted about the NYT article in response to your post about venues demanding to see vaccine documents.
I am sorry that you feel slighted
Note that when you made a comment about poor people taking money to take a vaccine, I ignored it.
I felt pity
You post frequently
I post when the urge hits.
Your personal attacks really don't effect me.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:13pm
I have a post up about Biden reaching across the aisle.
I have a post about defund the police in mind, but haven't built up the gumption to post it.
I ignored your post about defunding the police.
I will post when the urge hits again.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:24pm
More cherry-picking on the vaccine persuasion battle
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/social-issues/black-vaccine-trust/2020/12/07/9245e82e-34c2-11eb-b59c-adb7153d10c2_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 8:45pm
Early Pfizer vaccine data
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/08/health/covid-vaccine-pfizer.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 12/08/2020 - 5:14pm
both nurses here have dark skin, what a surprise not:
Not to mention one is a high-salaried (tho probably also burnt out and on the edge of PTSD) critical care nurse, but that's another thing. One of those "another things": people of color are quite an integral part of our health care system now. They do things like give immunizations and other treatments, are even involved in adminstering to clinical study particpants. About time to drop some of those early 20th-century stereotypes about most people of color being poorly educated dupes that have no power in the health care system? Like I said, anti-vaxxers are just as often white and highly educated...
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:43am
Nurse in Congress goes for vaccine
Are we surprised at this point?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 1:13am
CNN has a special on now addressing vaccine hesitancy in the Black community.
Great public service.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 10:00pm
Excellent interview with Fauci by Stephan Curry, mention threats to Fauci and his family, sports and sports affect on his career, social factors and virus rates, science of vaccines.
https://www.nba.com/warriors/news-blogs/conversation-with-curry
by NCD on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 10:58pm
Thanks for the link
A major problem appears to be incompetence of the Trump administration in distributing the vaccine.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:34am
Operation Warp Speed official takes responsibility for "miscommunication" on COVID-19 vaccine
UPDATED ON: DECEMBER 19, 2020 / 11:05 AM / CBS NEWS with video at link
edit to add, here's a hint that Yglesias has been discussing on the general topic with others, those interested can track it down using this:
in general so far there has been indication that there is a trend of prioritization of access to low income minorities OVER elderly of all colors and incomes, that the reasoning is political and social science based along the lines of "it's long past time to prioritize them", and not epidemiological-science based on what would make the most immediate impact and save the most number of lives. Very difficult ethics questions about what society should value the most are involved. I.E., sacrifice larger numbers in order to take the chance to rectify other problems which also cause loss of life?
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 2:50pm
more along the lines of the Yglesias discussion:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 3:02pm
Given that lacks, Latinos, and Native Americans represent a higher percentage of hospitalized cases and deaths, vaccinating those populations may decrease the burden on overflowing ICUs.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/investigations-discovery/hospitalization-death-by-race-ethnicity.html
What Dr Schmitz said:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/05/health/covid-vaccine-first.html
More detail than a tweet snippet
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 4:13pm
Yeah, "level the playing field" means "kill Whitey" - i get it. Wasn't that tuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 5:11pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 11:25pm
I understand what this thread is about and the problems with politicizing the vaccine rollout rather than following the science but in the 7th tweet Once And Future Human writes:
"Jo is ensuring that a more deserving (if lower risk) trans-person gets it rather than some old white person"
This is nonsense that is purely designed to rile up the right wing base. There's no evidence that his vaccination model is designed to favor trans people. This is just more politicizing from the opposite side. I now have to question every tweet in this thread and can no longer trust any of Once's analysis.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:43am
of course. I was just pointing out in light of PP's comment there how the two sides are already way into playing that game. And I do think it makes equally clear that rmrd is falling for one side of the game. Edit to add: and more importantly, the last thing "bioethicists" (who are supposed to be helping rollout, not hurting it)should be doing in the situation we are in is adding fuel to the fires of both sides of the culture wars! I really find that stupid of them, lost all respect. If they don't know how to avoid riling people up about fairness, they are less than worthless as public servants on health, no? I wish they could be fired for starting this up, really I do. Shameful cluelessness for people who are supposed to understand "the public" as a whole.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:56am
let me be clear where I stand: political agendas have even less usefulness to the fair practice of medicine than the profit motive does! shame on them for even thinking of several, and using simplistic idiotic plus and minus points to make moral decisions about that. the report is actually more outrageously childish the second time I looked at it. It was WTF, these are experts bah, at what? I'm sure a minority of the 15 know what they should be doing, but it surely looked like the dummies were running the show and basically shut them up.
and thinking that reminded me of articles I read about how the Trump admin. had decimated the quality of employees at the CDC, and that many of those with the smarts left for private employ.
(I thought where o where is Dr. Atul Gawande when he's truly needed? swept up by working for big money guys interested in innovating with health care when he should be working for all americans.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:08am
oh one thing I forgot to say: we are not alone in this! You should see the arguments about all kinds of similar issue in the UK right now. The amazing thing is that they have NHS seems to make no difference! The vitriol and anger about the lockdown system, who is in charge of what, being counterproductive, unfair treatments and access to vaccines, seems worse than here. Including the poor neglected northerners blah blah blah, that why they voted for brexit blah blah....se are all gonna die...there will be no businesses and no work left....etc. Perhaps it is just that they are farther along on the trajectory
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:30am
sarcasm on point of the UK's "science" being politicized:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:06am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 8:56pm
Your link is behind a firewall.
Vaccinating those at high risk protects the rest of us.
The California approach.
https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article247217141.html
Scientific and ethical.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:10pm
Looking at the ACIP recommendations,
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-11/COVID-04-Dooling.pdf
1A Most long term health facility deaths are black and Latino. The impact is seen when 20% or more of facility residents are Black or Latino. They are included in ACIP group 1A. The California plan focuses on community spread, so high risk groups in the community are vaccinated first. The 1A group does not prevent community spread. It does prevent nursing home deaths.
1B 25% of essential workers live in low income families. A significant portion might be ethnic minorities.
1C High risk medical conditions and those 65 or older
ACIP acknowledges their proposal is not set in stone.
Nursing home death data
https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2020/11/11/coronavirus-hits-harder-in-nursing-homes-with-black-hispanic-residents/
The ACIP model is a hypothesis
The California model is a hypothesis
We will only know which one, if either, is correct after analyzing the data
Both may fall apart.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:58pm
clip from the Yglesias piece:
AND I find it absurd that you are using California as an example of government excellence in handling a pandemic! THEY HAVE LIKE ZERO CREDIBILITY RIGHT NOW especially about planning and control of public health, arguably the worst situation in the country right now! It's like a third world situation!
My god, how absurd, the situation in CA is truly horrific and it is definitely due to faulty public health procedure!
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:29am
more here
he also retweeted this thread:
he also retweeted this today
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:38pm
Nate Silver also saying the same thing: the science research says do it by age! anything else is letting politics rule allocation and he thinks much more poorly of these politicized public health people than Yglesias does, even implying that they are part of the problem of why we are where we are!
I myself remember clearly (and bitterly) when they were telling us that the public didn't need to wear masks, that they wouldn't help, when basic science tells you wearing a mask protects from airborn viruses for chrissakes. Like the public are idiots, they lied to us, instead of finding a way to save the good masks for providers and get us using something. It was straight out a political decision to lie with full realization that it would cause deaths.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 1:07am
Well the public was idiots to a large degree, no?
I mean, most people have an idea how flush work and how kids get sick at school, and how it spreads, so hard is it to see on the Web that this one's more contagious, needs better masks to keep out of the lungs, and to see a billion Chinese wearing masks? For a country that distrusts government, it sure trusts government.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 2:21am
After sleeping on it, the whole big picture becomes real clear as far as these ACIP work group people: blatant and arrogant attempts at social engineering, as if they are God, they don't even try to hide that's what they are trying to do. Exactly the kind of thing that has lost supporters for the Democratic party since at least the Reagan era. Ironically, these social engineering types are also the reason some minorities fear things like vaccines, as historic examples that frighten them was just social engineering from a different angle
Those more centrist type analysts that are jumping on this, like Yglesias and Silver, know exactly what they are seeing.
What's really amazing is that ACIP group feels free to talk about it while Trump is still president.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 1:16pm
OH WAIT, they did hear the complainin' about their choices about who is to live or die and who is to thrive and who is wither and such and just like the bureaucrats they are, they decided that the solution was to get even more complicated!
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 2:11pm
p.s. overall if governors were to follow these new recommendations, that would require creation of more bureaucratic jobs jobs jobs (if they had the money to hire), many many more forms to fill out and much paperwork created. I am sure overburdened health care workers and social workers (many of the latter working from home yet) will be just thrilled with the byzantine nature of these recommendations, as opposed to just showing an ID as proof of age.
Edit to add: let's throw in how happy primary care doctors will be to have a shitload more paperwork to do proving co-morbidities and likewise, if a sick patient has a lazy primary care doctor, will have to send relatives around gathering medical records of proof before they can get a frigging shot. Yglesias especially gets it when he said keep it simple.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 2:22pm
This is the largest vaccine project ever attempted
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will likely come online in January
Pfizer and Moderna currently require two injections several weeks apart.
Will people remember which shot they received?
Lets hope needles and syringes don't become scarce
There is no way to keep it simple as the vaccines first roll out.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 2:48pm
"Pfizer and Moderna currently require two injections several weeks apart.
Will people remember which shot they received?"
Do doctors keep records? Are many people going to change primary care doctors between the first shot and the second? I don't remember what shots or tests I got in my doctors office. But I trust my doctor to keep that information in my file on his computer. I'm guessing most people do it that way. That's the way most people keep it simple.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:17pm
The point is that people have to show up for the second shot
The Pfizer shots are three weeks apart
The Moderna shots are 28 days apart
At some point, the shots will be given by pharmacies, not in hospitals, clinics, offices, etc.
Expect screwups.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:21pm
Bigger screwups than 250,000 new infections a day, 3600 deaths per day?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:43pm
a little ditty I just ran across that all the anti-vaxxers out there for various reasons should read:
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:05pm
The response was to how " easy" this would be
Have you met people?
Hopefully there is a single dose vaccine on the horizon
Obviously, the vaccine is better than where we are now.
Hopefully, the current vaccines will not only provide individual protection, but prevent virus transmission to others
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:06pm
"The point is that people have to show up for the second shot"
When I'm done with my doctors they send me to the appointment window and I get a little card the worker there prints out telling me when I'm supposed to come back. Same thing happens with my parents. Are you telling me that in your circle lots of people aren't able to read that card and return on the date listed on it?
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:53pm
It is it about people in my circle
Many people don't complete a ten day course of antibiotics
That is why antibiotic formulations are shorter course now.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:00pm
2 is fewer than 10, like 1/5.
If you've done the 1st, you only have 1 to go.
If you haven't done the 1st, ignore.
Presumably clinics and hospitals have phone numbers to call to remind the 2nd shot.
But hey, let's just worry about everything as impossibly difficult.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 5:11pm
Where did I say that it was impossibly difficult?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 5:28pm
You're a worrier. How to convince minorities to take a vaccine against a raging epidemic, how to make sure people in the mobile age of 2020 get their 2nd shot? Most of those folk are pro-self-survival. It's the "don't tread on me" right-winger a who are the suicidal pack. Chill.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 6:20pm
See response below
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 6:41pm
I'm basically with Antonio on ACIP:
And I think it's their job to convince us they are correct, not the other way around. Meanwhile, I've read Yglesias and Nate Silver long enough to know what they're about, I might disagree but I trust that they don't have an agenda to lie to the public. FURTHERMORE, just like with a priest or rabbi, this is all rhetorical because the FACTS are
I notice the use of the word "interim" there. hmmmm...
Anybody seriously think Gov. De Santis is going to follow ACIP recommendations?
Heck, today I listened to Gov. Cuomo say he doesn't think the Feds are taking the mutation seriously enough, but he is going to, because he wants to avoid anything like this spring ever happening again, and he doesn't want to have to absolutely kill the state's economy either. (Everyone coming through JFK from the UK is getting a little visit from a sheriff at their temporary place of abode to make sure they are observing quarantine, even though they were tested by the airline.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 2:22am
What did these "ethicists" say in March when the CDC said masks were useless?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 3:14am
here ya go:DeWine says Ohio teachers, school staff to be next group to receive COVID-19 vaccine
@ TheHill.com, 12/23/20 09:39 PM EST
(Hey, maybe more people will finally take voting for governor of their state more seriously after the lovely Trump presidency?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 3:54am
just to reiterate, this does not appear to be true major problem appears to be incompetence of the Trump administration in distributing the vaccine, almost the opposite, as they would never do this
also, I am not going to look it up, but weeks ago I posted on how the CDC had basically said fuck you to the Trump White House and its staff and had started working more as if Biden was already president. This is also exactly why you are seeing Fauci speak again a lot in public, for a while there he just went off to a hidey hole somewhere, but he's back now. I have seen lots of evidence that even the Surgeon General appears to be on board with them all.
Policy now-like it or not- is from the CDC with the Pentagon assisting roll out of what they have directed.
The White House is a mad house concerned mainly with dealing with Trump focus on the election. Cabinet Depts. are doing what they think best, a distracted Congress being their only oversight right now. Not Trump, he's on another planet, could care less if we all die.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 6:23pm
Sorry, a President would have been on top of the distribution.
If the White House is a madhouse, that is on Trump.
It will be Trump's legacy.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 7:59pm
so then you also think Trump should get the credit for fast track development of the vaccine (which he dearly wants), and things like Gus Perna apologizing for screwing up (that would be an absolutely new thing for Trump, an order for an apology), Fauci appearing back on the scene, and basically anything that goes well until Jan. 20?
Geez get a clue, Trump's not doing a fucking presidential thing much less paying attention to the covid vaccine situation. The White House abdicated Coronavirus quite some time ago, task force kaput. Currently he's watching Newsmax all day, talking on the phone to Flynn & friends, searching for supporter's tweets, proving that Fox has no ratings anymore, talking to wacko lawyers and conspiracists. He couldn't even pay attention to the Army/Navy game he went to and left real fast.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:50pm
Trump is President, the buck stops at his desk.
He can take credit for Warp Speed
He can take responsibility for the fuck ups.
Obama took the hit hen the initial rollout of Obamacare crashed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:03pm
and so then you are also saying that Trump is responsible for the current CDC recommendations to sacrifice a substantial number of elderly (and many of their contacts) for the more racially diverse demographic of essential workers even though fewer people in general will be saved that way?
I see you saying these two things
gee, I'm sorry I misunderstood, I thought you still hated Trump and thought he could do nothing right
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:40am
p.s. It's really getting hard to believe you have any concept of horribly painful death, haven't seen it up close and personal. It's like you are obsessed instead by revenge and righteous outrage and retributions for aggressions of those with power present and past, and comparatively, deaths of actual people don't matter as much.
You likewise seem to care more about over a few admittedly outrageous police deaths per year yet shrug at the deaths of many many multitude more killed by urban violence. It's all about moral outrage getting priority and death is like a necessary side effect of the fight.
That's also how people make excuses for war. Hello, people hurt other people's feelings every day, they dis, humiliate, use and abuse one another, it has always happened and it has never stopped. But there's one big general rule followed for the most part to maintain civilization: thou shalt not kill.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 3:56am
I will easily state that I have seen more pain, suffering, and death than you ever will
A rational approach to preventing death in long term health care facilities is to protect the facility residents by vaccinating the staff. If the residents are bound to the facility, the infection is coming in from outside. Vaccinating the staff is more efficient than vaccinating the residents
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/acip-recs/vacc-specific/covid-19/evidence-table.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 10:34am
Every thing I've read agrees that health care workers should go first. This thread is about who goes second, seniors or "essential workers." And whether race based politics is over riding science and the saving of lives. This seems like a diversion from that discussion. Which is pretty normal for you.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 11:31am
Not a diversion
To decrease deaths in long term health care facilities, vaccinate the health care workers.
That decreases the risk to residents.
Essential workers can go next.
Essential workers put the public at risk
The numbers quoted by Hughes, Williams, etc. do not take vaccination of staff serving the elderly into consideration
More long care facility deaths will be prevented by vaccinating staff than by vaccinating residents.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 11:48am
That's just not true. The article linked in these tweets very clearly state that the issue isn't who goes first but whether seniors or "essential workers" should go next. /shrug what ever. You act like people don't see through the games you play to avoid discussing what the news and the tweets clearly state.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:01pm
No game playing
What we have now are educated guesses
The priority groups overlap
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/the-elderly-vs-essential-workers-who-should-get-the-coronavirus-vaccine-first/
Some states will use a social vulnerability index to determine vaccine access, others won't.
On the elderly, if vaccinating long term care staff is more efficient than vaccinating residents, can we reallocate doses?
The circumstances are evolving, not static. Obviously opinions differ even with the same facts
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/the-elderly-vs-essential-workers-who-should-get-the-coronavirus-vaccine-first/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 1:58pm
We need to start by giving the vaccine to 10 year old children. First 10 year old children are more diverse than 40 year olds or 80 year olds. On average a person will live to 90. If you save the life of one 10 year old that's 80 years of life. You would have to save the life of 8 80 year olds to save 80 years of life, or 4 40 year olds.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:03am
Newborns and fetuses. We can induce birth or do Caesarean to get the vaccine to the young'uns quicker. Imagine the longevity of 0-3 month vaccine pioneers.
(I wonder if theres a way to immunize thru electro-magnetic field, so could wave one of those babe magnets over a pregnant tummy. I bet Elon Musk knows how.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 4:11am
the irony--
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 2:47am
also the current reality is that once the vaccines are allocated to a state, currently the states make the choice who goes first, the governors. that's why they were bitching they couldn't get straight how many they would get, so they could plan allocation, and that's exactly what Perna was apologizing for.
Ideally in a pandemic, there would be federal rules, so states would all be on the same basis and no problems with crossing state lines, but there's not.
THIS DISCUSSION ABOUT MEDICAL ETHICS WAS THEORETICAL, it is a discussion going on with bioethicists that governors may or may not choose to listen to! Same with Yglesias. Trumpies not paying attention to any of this! They could care less. This discussion is more along the lines of what Biden should do!
Turns out there probably won't be enough to even start employing any suggestions until after Jan. 20.
You really need to let go of Trump derangement, and start thinking about what President Biden should or should not be doing, it's only 30 days away.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 9:59pm
Not Trump derangement
The states were clueless on where their allocation ps went.
Will people who got the initial dose, receive the second on time?
That will be on Trump's watch
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:07pm
AGAIN, clearly, you haven't been keeping up with the current news, he's not on it AT ALL, he's not doing ANYTHING, the White House is M.I.A., the entire government is running without input from the White House:
The only thing they did was offering up Pence for a photo-op Covid shot in the Eisenhower Executive Office building at the behest and under the watch of Redfield of CDC and Seema Verma of Medicare/Medicaid. Redfield is in charge of the government vaccination effort, and he stated after the election that he was diverging from White House bullshit. The videos above explain the miscommunication problem about doses to the states, and why it happened and an apology for it that did not blame Redfield.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:44am
btw, Verma was an active antagonist to Alex Azar and his Trumpian plans. And Redfield never looked too happy when he had to testify to Congress about what was really going on.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 12:49am
but also too, the best point, no need worrying about this issue right now, for months, as there's plenty of people who are willing for fight for a vaccination they can't get
could also be by late spring it will be the newest coolest thing to have that app on your phone saying you got vaccinated, a babe magnet.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:09pm
furthermore AIN'T NO MONEY FOR MAJOR IMPLEMENTATION YET:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:17pm
Getting the money won't be a problem. Seniors want it and republicans will not balk at appropriating the money. Even Trump made this promise to seniors in the campaign to get their votes.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 11:11pm
Somehow I associate "babe magnet" with Magnetic Resonance machines. But I guess I'm not the intended target.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:53pm
Babe magnet?
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 11:18pm
the babe magnet thing may already be happening, just sayin', where everybody wants what only a few can get...
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 4:49pm
also complicating this issue is that it might end up like a flu shot in that it will have to be a different vaccine every year with changing strains:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/19/2020 - 10:46pm
Response to PP from above
Not a worrier, just an observer
1. There were real concerns about acceptance of the vaccine in the Black community
Activists went in to address the issue
2. There has already been screw-ups
Follow-up delivery was bungled
We will see if people receive their second dose on time.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 6:56pm
California may consider going whole hog, they've already experimented with so many guinea pigs and lost quite a few, so why not?
edit to add, be sure to check the whole thread for replies from citizens of CA, land of body bags and truck morgues,, so happy with their government's handling of the pandemic so far, here's a couple examples to start
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/20/2020 - 7:32pm
Turns out the CDC committee was meeting this weekend to finalize their recommendations. Jo Walker tweeted Nate Silver and pointed out errors in Silver's analysis of the data. The impact changes if the vaccines prevent transmission rather than just protect an individual Several epidemiologists voiced support for Walker. Silver and Yglesias were criticized
https://www.newsweek.com/nate-silver-criticism-covid-vaccine-report-interpretation-1556198
A very good read to understand the epidemiologist thought process. How to actually slow down the pandemic comes into play.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:41am
Humored by "Silver shouldn't complain until we finalize our decision" argument. Also questions about that "blocking infections" assumption.
And then there's Jerome Adams talking about the "horrid" treatment of Henrietta Lacks, rather than the honor that her cells helped to treat disease for decades. That Gobsmacked me. Seriously, take all my cells, permission or not, if trying for positive change. (they even named the H-La gene after her)
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fdfceadc5b60d4163435ed8
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:44am
No one cares that you are Godsmacked.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 8:03am
It's "gobsmacked", dude, and no one cares if you've seen the highest body counts or sick people. Fuck off with your constant personality evaluations and insecure measuring ups - if I need a shrink I'll pay for one, certainly won't enlist an amateur worrier on the internets.
And yes i think other people will find the Henrietta Lacks story interesting and the Surgeon General's reaction strange, so quit fucking telling me what you think the community reaction is.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 8:43am
It is interesting to look into. I knew the bare outline of the story but never looked into it. I followed a couple of links to other immortalized cell lines.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:55pm
I do, I find his reaction of interest.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:23pm
I find it odd that Surgeon General Adams finds the case horrible, even though the courts have pretty well ruled sincece the 70s that patients don't own their hospital runoff and detritus, as noted in the landmark John Moore (presumably white if that matters) case to share in profits from his cells. (I'd imagined part outrage would be they treated whites differently, but no, it's agreed law.)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moore_v._Regents_of_the_University_of_Ca...
And considering how a poor tobacco farmer died at age 31 but her amazing cell line lives on, with recognition naming multiple buildings after her, a movie by Oprah, etc, I'm amazed to find this considered a negative by some.
I was thinking of Roald Dahl, when his daughter expired of mumps(?) within 12 hours, if he'd been asked to donate her body to science, if her body had proven valuable for discoveries over decades, to have a gene or other medical discovery named after her, would that be a "negative", a "horrible", or something to take out part of the sting? Ok, the family didn't really know til the 70s, but it's not like medicine in the Great Depression preserved a lot of info like modern infosystems of today.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henrietta_Lacks
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:18pm
The rituals of dealing with the dead bodies of loved ones are of course all about those left behind and still alive. It is a fascinating topic because we all have a little voodoo going on with how we react. After paying attention to this over a lifetime, I've come to the conclusion that when we say it's what he/she would want, just by the act of thinking that, the living have already done what he or she would want--to live on in your memory. If passed on, it's real eternity!
added thought:
the "covid funeral", or famous lack thereof (even for those dying of other causes) is going to change death culture massively quick, where everyone has been forced to get used to a new normal. Many more people will now much more easily chose something like the fame of one's cells living on as a honor rather than a dishonor.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 1:46pm
This probably happened often to both minority and white patients.When ever a researcher found interesting cells to study while doing medical care. Most are forgotten because they don't lead to promising treatments.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:08pm
Yeah, certainly success is a teeny minority, and most people are in enough grief, often coming in from across the country, to deal with parts of corpses. Of course many of us have organs signed away on our license, so that's a good indication of preference.
Ancestor worship or body disposal - could go either way after COVID, tho I'm betting it won't be a very romantic turn - i think people are shifting towards efficiency, but I'm not around families of dead ones (knock on wood) to know.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 2:44pm
" i think people are shifting towards efficiency"
That was my guess too, and that people were shifting towards cremation. So I did a quick search.
Cremation is on the rise
Last year, the NFDA estimated the current cremation totaled 53.5 percent compared to 40.5 percent for burial; the national cremation rate is projected to reach 80 percent by 2035.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:18pm
For some reason makes me think of that BBQ argument you keep getting into. Any investment futures in ash disposal? I know the ocean looks big, but eventually human waste adds up...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 7:58am
"Age skew remains under appreciated"
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:16am
Should also appreciate COVID damage, not just death.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:33am
Hey ACIP, I guess the Federal judiciary would like to know: are we essential or aren't we?
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 3:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 6:59am
On the Henrietta Lacks portion of the thread, IRL
John's Hopkins School of Medicine acknowledges her legacy
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/henriettalacks/
Her life story was told in book form
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6493208-the-immortal-life-of-henrietta-lacks
Led to a movie about her life
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5686132/
Led to a bill in Congress aimed at informed consent among minorities in cancer research
https://www.baltimoresun.com/politics/bs-md-pol-henrietta-lacks-legislation-20201219-tfkuqxv4kzexnnylzqjo57tt7u-story.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 8:24am
This is another rmrd thing - i posted her Wikipedia page a couple days ago. AFAIK all of these recognitions are there, along with many more. But it's a bit like if a black person didn't post these, they're not verified, not authentic, just some posing or appropriation. And with all that recognition, it's still amazing that the Surgeon General describes her treatment as "horrible".
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:58pm
Not surprising that you are amazed
I merely linked to details on the response to the Henrietta Lacks story.
Obviously, many felt that she was not treated fairly
Jerome lists it as one reason some Blacks do not trust the healthcare system
The Lacks case helped lead to the emergence of bioethics
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/henriettalacks/upholding-the-highest-bioethical-standards.html
The author notes that there was no concept of informed consent at the time
https://hscnews.usc.edu/archives/pdf13/1912.pdf
Oprah Winfrey obtained rights to the book because she felt Lacks, who was treated in a segregated ward at Hopkins should not be lost to history.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/12/arts/television/oprah-winfrey-on-the-the-immortal-life-of-henrietta-lacks.html
You do not understand the outrage. I don't expect you to understand.
No big deal.
Enjoy your holiday.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 9:10pm
You don't explain why you're outraged - just because it's someone black. I already told you *NO ONE* owns their cells coming out of the hospital, and that's *GOOD* - we don't want some white jerkoffs denying their blood or skin use for a black woman's bone marrow or blood transfusion, do you? I don't. And the law says we don't, as i tried to explain. Henrietta wouldn't own her cells from the hospital, nor would I.
Did Oprah ask her permission to tell Henrietta's story? Prolly not - isn't that a violation of the woman's privacy? Oh wait, we do that with every dead person, black, white, orange. The good stuff and the bad. But how is Oprah celebrating Lacks' life supporting the idea that she was treated horribly? Did the doctors try to save her, do largely what they could? Would it be wrong to treat her in a largely black medical institution because that's in practice "segregation", even if that black institution is better staffed and funded than many "white" ones? Should she flee predominately black Morehouse or Emory care for something that fits society's percentages? Leaks was treated at Johns Hopkins, which in 1951 must have been one of the best medical facilities in the world, whatever ward she was in. Was it wrong for her to be treated in a good American hospital when women in Pakistan or Uganda or Papua New Guinea didnt have any decent health facilities, when women in India were still expected to burn themselves up when their husbands died?
Did most of the people using HeLa cells throughout the years make a profit, or were they mostly interns and lab researchers and whoever that makes up the bulk of our healthcare system, including those abroad? Did they cover up her name, or just not know because few people know the names of the source of the cells that end up in their Petri dish, and only very rarely does it matter?
Here's a dumbass article at NewScientist suggesting we should make every medical donorship subject to the greed and profit motive of family members, as if these family members could have saved Lacks or any other patient, as if the example of Lacks' cell line isn't a noon to civilization and a great example if why we *DONT* want to limit scientific progress based in one stubborn family member's profit motive or anti-science feeling it whatever. Ever heard of Eminent Domain? 1 stubborn person can't hold up society? Sure, compensate where reasonable, but right now Covid's killing over 3000 people a day. Is it some big right to keep the rest of the world from using your cells and mine and 1 billion others' cells to search for a cure? Is our big takeaway that Pfizer and Moderna And Oxford-AstraZeneca should slow the fuck Down And make sure they have release forms for every cell line and virus sample and whatever other piss, shit, blood and bone sample they have, and shut the cure for billions down if they don't have the right 427 stroke b slash 8? If it's a Hispanic or Asian person whose cells could make a breakthrough in a common black disease, are you against?
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2250449-genetic-privacy-we-must-lea...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 10:20pm
actually, I found this article that Oprah found some of the related issues a "disappointing" experience (could it be because it's a little like someone trying to collect royalties in perpetuity after their great grandma donated a kidney, Oprah?) Note in the article the explanation of the foundation that author Rebecca Skloot set up and what it does. More along the lines of your thinking.
I'm not interested in discussing it further, however. Way past my pay grade--the discussion of monetarizing body parts, and then who "owns" them in perpetuity. See like fetal tissue research...
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 1:33am
Yeah, dealing with "family legacies" has that penchant for going off the rails.
It's a bit ironic, black anti-racism activists insisting the right to profit ad-infinitum off of 1 member's accidental genetic superiority. That might lead to eugenics or racist thinking, y'know? Playing the genetic lottery for fun and prizes?
Oprah tells it well....
Still, to end positively (i didn't even know about her and her cells), i think it was interesting how the world looked at that time, the limits and new horizons of medicine at that point, including for enabling blacks out of poverty in post-war times.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 1:47am
cross-link to much more here on the CDC change in recommends about vaccine order public health experts & "ethicists and the "fog of war", lies and trust, etc. found related reporting on the CDC a lot of new op-eds, decided to put them alll in one comment on the latest Covid News thread on 12/25-26
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/26/2020 - 3:33am
Let's sum this whole thread up nicely by looking what has happened since it started. and then say 'WTF why do so many Americans, both highly educated and not so, often think like idiots countering their own benefit?" It's always: "waaaah, that's not fair, the other guy got more than me." Public health, especially vaccines, it does not work that way!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
so some don't want to do it right now, FUCK EM, give it to someone else, worry about that later! Go with the strict objective science and those that don't partake, move on. Quit trying to social engineer with a viral pandemic going on, NUMBERS is the name of the game right now!
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 2:24am