[reposted - I'm uncomfortable with the ease of accusations re: Nazi behavior without any proof, as with plagiarism and other accusations, but it's a beautiful story, and to me highlights the fickleness of fate and science, especially during wartime - we know of 1 German Nobel denied to a Jewish woman, Lise Meitner, who had to go into exile, but also there can be normal academic jealousies and sparring and other petty human behavior among our better natures, along with just plain bad luck or not enough promotion.-PP]

A huge objective of the Nazis was to co-opt Jewish ideas and make them Aryan, hence the very term National Socialism. Hans Asperger was no exception and his fatal assessment of socially adverse youth was simply a weaponized copy of Jewish child psychiatrist Grunya Sukhareva's ideas.

