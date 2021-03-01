Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
LTI - Lingua Tertii Imnperii, Victor Klemperer, was a Professor of Literature at the Dresden University of Technology who lived in Dresden throughout WW2. He wrote "The Language of the Third Reich: A Philologist's Notebook" post-WW2. He also kept a daily diary of the Nazi years in which he made observations of the use and progression of demagogic propaganda produced by the Nazis in Germany as the nation sank into destruction.
There are many, many examples of how Donald Trump has used lies, self praise, deflection, attacks and diabolically black or celestially white descriptions to indoctrinate his cult, in a fashion similar to the LTI.
Below is an analysis of of one Tweet Trump made yesterday, with Klemperer's description of Nazi propaganda which he noted in his diary in February, 1938.
Trump, yesterday, see also link:
It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated areas by the Federal Government. We have not only developed the vaccines, including putting up money to move the process along quickly, but gotten them to the states. Biden failed with Swine Flu!
Klemperer, from LTI, Wikipedia:
February 19, 1938 - ...the basic principle of the whole language of the Third Reich became apparent to me: a bad conscience; its triad: defending oneself, praising oneself, accusing - never a moment of calm testimony.
Breakdown analysis of the triad:
One
Trump - "It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines once brought to the designated areas by the Federal Government."
LTI - "defending oneself"
Two
Trump - "We have not only developed the vaccines, including putting up money to move the process along quickly, but gotten them to the states."
LTI - "praising oneself"
Three
Trump - "Biden failed with Swine Flu!"
LTI - "accusing"
Comments
Now . . . Four
One of his untergebene gave "him" a gun in the bunker so he could shoot himself...
We can only be so damn lucky...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 12:57pm
Looks like Josh Hawley will contest the electoral college vote on January 6th
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/congress-election-vote-certification-objection/2020/12/30/4dce936c-4ab6-11eb-839a-cf4ba7b7c48c_story.html
Edit to change Josh Hawkeye to Josh Hawley
Spellcheck wanted Harley this time.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 2:49pm
Is he the team leader of the Avengers?
by Orion on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 1:45pm
I saw "seditious" trending on Twitter all by its lonesome without a hashtag, I click on that to find it is mostly because of Josh Hawley; it's kind of amazing how many people think to use that word when refering to him!
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 2:01pm
I think spellcheck helped and I didn't catch it.
Thanks
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 2:44pm
White trash hillbilly senator from the great state of Miz-ur- ree!
by NCD on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 3:53pm
Politico says will be basically much ado about nothing, giving them a little more time for hootin and hollerin is all
I'd like to say, though, that according to (racist, mho) rules of the day, we wouldn't dare do this kind of joking if it involved persons of another skin color. Those with darker skin tone must instead always be addressed with dignity no matter how goofy or stupid they are.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 7:11pm
Has there ever been a black Senator as crackpot as apparatchiks Kelly, Perdue, Josh or Rand? I can't recall any.
Even GOP fave Clarence Thomas is not as nutjob as his "if Jews had guns blah blah....no Holocaust" white wife Ginni.
by NCD on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 7:34pm
Your rule doesn't exist
Trump said Obama wasn't born in the United States
Obama was called a liar during a State of the Union address
Gingrich said Obama was not a real President.
The New York Post had cartoon that depicted Obama as a monkey shot by police
The Squad was told to go back to where they came from
Representative Fredricka Wilson was called a lightweight and a liar.
It was said the Kamala Harris got to advance by working on her back.
I don't see reluctance of members of Congress, WH officials, or media to make "jokes"
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 8:12pm
And all you'll get is the chirping of crickets
from the person you've responded to here.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 1:39am
Twitter's police left this one alone; they didn't put a "disputed" warning on it. That make me laugh!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 6:39pm
some perspective:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 6:52pm
Over 3,000 Americans dying from COVID daily, Israel will complete vaccination of it's entire population in 3 1/4 months, and Trump Warp Speed will take over 5 years at the current rate. If he was reelected, we'd be having another surge next winter.
For the "it's the state's fault cult" Trump clearly doesn't give a crap about the virus or the sick, dead or dying, we need a national plan, not blame shifting and Trump stoking riots to steal the election.
by NCD on Thu, 12/31/2020 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 7:22pm
Nunes and Jordan will come to regret the cowbells hung around their necks.
by moat on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 7:55pm
Just sharing a popular photoshop meme if you haven't seen it, I've seen it many times:
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/03/2021 - 7:35pm