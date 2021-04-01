President-elect Joe Biden is a Catholic and often infuses Biblical quotes in his speeches.Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are also Catholics who note that their faith leads them to fight for social justice. Ilhan Omar cites her Muslim faith as the reason for her activism. Cory Booker's speeches often sound like they are coming from a pulpit. We remember how comfortable President Obama felt singing "Amazing Grace" from the pulpit of Mother Emmanuel. Raphael Warnock is the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. led the congregation. The late John Louis had his social activism supported by his Christian faith.



The Religious Left provides a pleasing counter to the religious interpretations represented by modern day Republicans.

William Barber offers Bible based responses to the "greed is good message" put out by the Religious Right.



