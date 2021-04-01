[previous Covid News thread here, starting 12/27/20 - 6:25pm with "Rationing care has begun in Southern California; search for ICU capacity near you " ending1/3/21 - 2:15pm with UK situation and "Boris Johnson says restrictions might be about to get tougher."]

Japan may enter a state of emergency this week as the country grapples with soaring coronavirus cases, a number of which have been linked to a new, potentially more infectious variant. https://t.co/e6Kx1SHSwJ — CNN (@CNN) January 4, 2021