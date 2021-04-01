    oldenGoldenDecoy's picture

    "11,780 votes"

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 3:58pm |

    Yeah... Sure... you betcha...

    And... I wish to win the multi million dollar Georgia Lottery

    ~OGD~

    Comments

    There's a pony in there somewhere, I'm sure of it.

    Just take a deep breath 


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 5:20pm

    To feed that pony

    Then I'd need . . .

    ~OGD~

     


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 7:33pm

    Latest Comments

    more