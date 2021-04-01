Homicides in Baltimore have been over 300 annually for the past 6 years. Interestingly, homicides in Baltimore did not spike in 2020 despite protests over George Floyd. Violent crime decreased decreased by 30%. There was an intentional 80% decrease in nonviolent drug arrests. Despite not pursuing drug arrests, homicides and violent crimes decreased. This may have been due to the pandemic keeping people at home meaning there were fewer targets, but one would expect the same pandemic influence in cities that had homicide spikes.

Citizens in high crime areas do complain about having to dodge drug dealers on the way home. The Baltimore police point to a large drug bust made in southwestern Baltimore. The police said gun retrieval was up 9%.

It is unclear why homicides did not spike in Baltimore. It is not clear why violent crime fell. There were high murder rates in Baltimore when the arrest rate was higher. Arresting is not going to be a way to solve the problem. We are left with paying more attention to education, and employment, while taking violent individuals off the street.