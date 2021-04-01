    oldenGoldenDecoy's picture

    "11,780 votes"

    By oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 3:58pm |

    Yeah... Sure... you betcha...

    And... I wish to win the multi million dollar Georgia Lottery

    ~OGD~

    There's a pony in there somewhere, I'm sure of it.

    Just take a deep breath 


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 5:20pm

    To feed that pony

    Then I'd need . . .

    ~OGD~

     


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 7:33pm

    We are not in normal times

    There is an attempted coup

    Trump may have committed crimes in the phone call

    Republican members of Congress are willing to support the coup attempt 

    Louie Gohmert suggested that violence was an appropriate response to Trump's loss.

    Trump is at a rally in Georgia saying that he hopes "Pence does the right thing"

    The right thing would be for Pence to not certify the electoral college vote

    Pence does not have that power 

    (Oh well, nothing to see here)


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 9:27pm

