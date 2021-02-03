The House on Saturday passed the American Rescue Plan, marking a crucial step towards the White House’s first major piece of legislation.

By Rachel Siegel @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 27

The House on Saturday approved President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, marking a crucial step toward passage of the White House’s first major piece of legislation.Biden unveiled his proposal, the American Rescue Plan, last month [....]

Many Democrats are backing Biden’s message that it is better to go too big on a relief bill than too small. Republicans, meanwhile, say the bill is much too large and is full of provisions that have little or nothing to do with responding directly to the pandemic.

The bill now heads to the Senate. Democratic leaders have said they hope to get a final version to Biden’s desk by mid-March, when expanded unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans.

Here’s what is in the House version. These breakdowns and estimates were compiled from Congressional summaries and reports, as well as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Stimulus checks, unemployment insurance, child tax credit | Expanded unemployment insurance and child tax credit | Minimum wage | Pandemic response | Aid for state and local governments and transit | Schools and child care block grants | Assistance for food, rent and mortgages Business relief and retirement security | Health care coverage

Stimulus checks, unemployment insurance, child tax credit [....]