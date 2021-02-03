Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
What’s in the House’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus planBy artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 1:23am |
The House on Saturday passed the American Rescue Plan, marking a crucial step towards the White House’s first major piece of legislation.
By Rachel Siegel @ WashingtonPost.com, Feb. 27
The House on Saturday approved President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, marking a crucial step toward passage of the White House’s first major piece of legislation.Biden unveiled his proposal, the American Rescue Plan, last month [....]
Many Democrats are backing Biden’s message that it is better to go too big on a relief bill than too small. Republicans, meanwhile, say the bill is much too large and is full of provisions that have little or nothing to do with responding directly to the pandemic.
The bill now heads to the Senate. Democratic leaders have said they hope to get a final version to Biden’s desk by mid-March, when expanded unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans.
Here’s what is in the House version. These breakdowns and estimates were compiled from Congressional summaries and reports, as well as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Stimulus checks, unemployment insurance, child tax credit | Expanded unemployment insurance and child tax credit | Minimum wage | Pandemic response | Aid for state and local governments and transit | Schools and child care block grants | Assistance for food, rent and mortgages Business relief and retirement security | Health care coverage
Stimulus checks, unemployment insurance, child tax credit [....]
- Add new comment
- 2283 reads
Comments
Senator Schatz:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 1:29am
Senator Romney on reopening schools:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 1:30am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 1:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 7:59pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 8:11pm
Could it be a $12 minimum wage back in 2015-6 could have been a good smaller but doable step?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 11:43pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 8:29pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 2:27pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 3:36pm
Grandstanding for her constituents? Doesn't she know this is Trump's party now, that any public show or statement should be to show obeisance?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 3:40pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 4:26pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 5:58pm
it's real real messy sausage making going to be going on:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 9:27pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 1:38pm
CHARTS from poll and summary paragraphs from Bump's analysis article:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 1:47pm
wow, there were 125 Dems willing to lower the voting age to 16, I'm kinda amazed by that!
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 2:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 7:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 8:34pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 2:29am
OMG, Trump has issued this statement. He really has it out for Mitch, timed to hurt:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 1:53pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 1:59pm
Krugman's 6 tweets to the faithful warning about perfect being enemy of the good, stop nitpicking and move:
and a good reminder in reply to him:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 2:52pm
the future is starting to look bright if we pass it, who'd a thunk it
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:41pm
Ezra's wonk brain really working overtime today, wish I knew what he had for breakfast:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:38pm
Senate at standstill with Manchin surprise:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 3:22pm
Senate quickly losing all semblance of the grownup chamber it was intended to be, Sinema doing House-style performance art, role play/antics to emphasize culture wars
Note that the "Official New York Socialist" basically loves him some of this, chomping at the bit to play.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 4:08pm
"Progressive" group Justice Dems doing the "cancel the Biden wing" thing:
Eh, it's just playing to their choir.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 4:43pm
BTW, as I stated on this thread, I do think this was his part of plan, I think he already expected the minimum wage thing wasn't going to work out when he made this video, it's why he made it
BIDEN SPEAKING ON THE RIGHT TO UNIONIZE
especially as I am sure he knows that just Amazon workers alone having a union would make a huge difference pronto and that the effect would spread!
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 4:49pm
What's been going on in the Senate the last couple hours from Shahil Kapur. Mitch wants to go to bed, they vote no 50-49, fuck u grampa, they're gonna go all night, MORE
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/06/2021 - 12:09am