Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Dr Seuss CanceledBy rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 8:14am |
BOSTON (AP) — Six Dr. Seuss books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy said Tuesday.
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday.
“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” it said.
The other books affected are “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”
The decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion, the company told AP.
“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” it said.
Books by Dr. Seuss — who was born Theodor Seuss Geisel in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1904 —- have been translated into dozens of languages as well as in braille and are sold in more than 100 countries. He died in 1991.
He remains popular, earning an estimated $33 million before taxes in 2020, up from just $9.5 million five years ago, the company said. Forbes listed him No. 2 on its highest-paid dead celebrities of 2020, behind only the late pop star Michael Jackson.
As adored as Dr. Seuss is by millions around the world for the positive values in many of his works, including environmentalism and tolerance, there has been increasing criticism in recent years over the way Blacks, Asians and others are drawn in some of his most beloved children’s books, as well as in his earlier advertising and propaganda illustrations.
The National Education Association, which founded Read Across America Day in 1998 and deliberately aligned it with Geisel’s birthday, has for several years deemphasized Seuss and encouraged a more diverse reading list for children.
https://apnews.com/article/dr-seuss-books-racist-images-d8ed18335c03319d72f443594c174513
- Add new comment
- 3875 reads
Comments
Agatha Christie was more straightforward
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/why-is-amazon-still-selli_b_11967894
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 8:19am
It's still not obvious where and how the original title was being sold, since it's last rare publication in the UK under that title (never in the US) was 1980, now 41 years ago (the Huffpost article was written 5 years ago)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 11:24am
Dr Seuss and Agatha Christie are respected authors. The point is about how some of their original work is viewed today.
https://medium.com/writing-for-your-life/revisiting-the-horrific-racism-that-inspired-the-worlds-bestselling-crime-novel-7c7fca5647b7
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 11:48am
The original title was *never* accepted in the US, so originally appeared in the US as "Then There Were None" and later as "Ten Little Indians". So I still don't know in what context it appeared on Amazon - in the UK or elsewhere? (there's a Russian version criss-titled with the British original).
Agatha Christie is largely respected, but certainly that title was a major brainfart even for 1939/1940. And while words to 10 Little Indians aren't great, theyre not nearly as horrific as the black version. Of course in a murder mystery that type of horror may be what you want to convey, but it's certainly not very acceptable to build it up on a particular race - again, even in 1939 this was known, though European colonialism didn't really get wrung out until late 60s to 1970s.
ETA if course Dr Russ' "racism" in Mulberry is including a Chinese guy using chopsticks - oddly enough these are the utensils 90+% of Chinese used in the 1920's and largely even today, while he referred to a "Chinaman", which seems similar to "Irishman", or "Dutchman" (the name of many a boat?),so I'll be honest I never thought of this as racist as I would "Chinee", and maybe the slant of the eyes was too much...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 12:57pm
Again the point was about how works have been viewed over time
References to things like "nigger in the woodpile" were included in U.S. versions
https://rethinkingschools.org/articles/rethinking-agatha-christie/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 1:19pm
"Woodpile" was in some versions of the play, not the book. So did we just switch subjects? Largely what's sold on Amazon is the book.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 1:26pm
Didn't Christie write the play?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 1:58pm
Uh, yes, but many more people bought the book.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 2:17pm
Many if not all rare book vendors list on Amazon. When you search for a book by title that's been in publication for a long time you will therefore get results that include current editions AND old rare editions that are collected at a much higher price.
That's all that happened here: Amazon sells both current books and old rare books from dealers of rare books.
Old racist titles are sold for big bucks because people collect them, most notably lots of black people..I know rmrd knows this, that black collectors of racist collectibles are the main ones that push prices high.
Here's the old rare version of being sold on rare book collector aggregate site Biblio.com. Note they have now added the politically-correct provision that any racist books they offer, they donate the "profit," (or their commission) even though, like Amazon, they are not the actual seller but just a platform for sellers
https://www.biblio.com/ten-little-niggers-by-christie-agatha/work/290352
Obviously you can see from the prices that the original title is very rare and therefore valuable, most of them destroyed, hard to find.
If you scroll down you will see fascimile editions recreated in plain cover for scholars who might want to study the original edition of racist books. They are not mass marketed, not "published" in the usual manner, these are often made by people who also reprint other old out-of-print books for scholars who can't afford the collectible version.
This is exactly the way books like "Mein Kampf" by Adolph Hittler is sold if you do not want an annotated version. And unpublished PHD theses for that matter.
Edit to add: it is common for facsimile and reprint makers of out-of-print books to list on Amazon too. You will get therefore get their offerings if you search for a title as well. They are not mass market publishers, they cater to people who need to have an older version of a book and cannot get the older version because it is rare. They are usually plan text and plain cover, though if illustrations are important to interpretation some might offer that as well.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 3:19pm
National Geographic is next !!
In “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” an Asian person is portrayed wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks, and eating from a bowl.
“If I Ran the Zoo” includes a drawing of two bare-footed African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads.
by Jeff (not verified) on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 11:39am
Frank Luntz (who is known for being a pollster for Republicans hence NCD and rmrd types would say we must not listen to him) says:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 6:43pm
Well, society did "cancel" those books, rather than confronting whatever was cringy in our past. We used to think we looked dorky and laughable in our earlier guises. Now we're all toxic and unacceptable. I mean, sure, some things are too awful to paper over. But part of it is a lack of respect for what's aged as well. Instead have to blot out the sun.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 7:21pm
The estate "simply" decided to discontinue 6 books, because they received pushback from the public.
The books were canceled.
https://www.seussville.com/statement-from-dr-seuss-enterprises/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 7:51pm
I'm with him, spending time on this story is taking silly culture wars bait
THINGS GO OUT OF STYLE ALL THE TIME and smart companies stop trying to sell what isn't selling. Not re-publishing a book from a line of books that you still own full rights to doesn't mean one couldn't publish it again if people are clamoring to buy it.
I betcha if there were a flood of orders for these 6 right now, they'd change their mind! Fuck, outrage and protesting had nothing to do with it, people's taste changed and they stopped ordering these particular Dr. Seuss titles.
NASCAR wasn't forced by protests or cancel culture to change their image, they instead decided it was past time to grow their market in another direction.
This is the marketplace, not politics or academia. This actually reflects how culture changes, and it's not through protests, law or force, like it or not.
There's all kinds of terrible things "The Woke" are doing in academia and a lot of institutions in our society, this is not it.
If someone's really outraged over this "cancellation" it's time to start shelling out cold hard cash to back it up and buying some of these Seuss books wherever they are still in stock. Meanwhile they are not being pulled by libraries just from a stupid politically correct reading program that really does want to try to force kids to learn certain things and not others.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 10:05pm
Yglesias gets it, he's joking but this would be the real thing, this is the type of thing The Woke are doing, canceling real history, hiding realities of history behind new narratives
Edit to add: though he's joking I would not at all be surprised to hear that someone is doing a PHD thesis on this topic right now. It's exactly this that's happening: erase the past.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 10:31pm
It's not the first ideology to cancel history.
by Orion on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 12:11am
Yes genius Mullah Omar's narrative of history to be taught to all citizens did not include human imagery nor Buddhism, not to mention his genius interpretation of the narrative of Koran prohibited not just music-making but kite-flying...
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 7:24pm
I'm not so concerned, as i didn't know these 6 books existed, but still Seuss is obviously a very well-known and well-sold author, and just putting part of his output out if commission would normally be a fairly big deal, especially for a foundation promoting his memory. I imagine St Exupéry maybe said some un-PC things in travels to North Africa. George Orwell certainly had his controversial side. Sartre lived by it. Which of their works should disappear in this digital age? The attacks on Margaret Sanger have been horrific considering the good she did. Think of all the political cartoonists who lived by caricature - will we let certain parts of Thomas Nast et al's work "expire" (not "cancel") because the humor in that image or collection no longer sits right by us? Zettabytes of data produced each day, but we're going to start promoting holes in our historical record? Ringo famously said, "Oi've got 'a 'ole in me pocket" - i didn't realize he was talking about a subversive insurrectional act, fighting back against Blue Meanie oppression (did they remind of some ethnic group? quick, scrub), but yes, his metaphorical act of resistance resonates 50 years later.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 1:37am
Took a look at the Zoo book - it's got curly shoed pashas and funny Frenchmen and big bearded Russian cossacks and Chinese wearing clogs and Arabs and Africans. The Africans could be toned down a bit, but still, it's all pretty much 19th century caricature - no one gets spared, and no one looked like that when the book came out. But is it wrong to portray Africans as they were?
Mulberry Street had an Indian guy in turban riding an elephant ( i had one of those come down in the water with me while swimming in India - much later than 19th Century). There's a guy riding a Roman chariot - should Latins/Italians be upset? Sure, Chinese guy - downplay the coolie hat & pigtail and especially decrease slant to the eyes, and call him Chinese man" - cadence is the same as Chinaman. But yes, Chinese largely ate with chopsticks at that time. Is that a problem?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 11:14am
I'm ashamed to admit that I always used chopsticks when eating out in Japanese restaurants during the two years I spent in Japan. I never requested a fork. My only excuse is that cultural appropriation wasn't well know or understood in those days and I was never offered or given a fork even though I was clearly white.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 6:26pm
Racist of you not to even ask, dont you think? You should have committed seppuku, but that would've been cultural appropriation, so you shouldn't have, but still...
And why do you mention Japan when we were discussing China? Totally different, no? #AsiansSoWhite
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 2:19pm
NEA has been backing way from Seuss
A group of advisers suggested taking the books off the shelf
You advice would be to spend money on new artwork?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 6:21pm
Dr Seuss is pretty iconic. Delete a book or touch up a single offensive Chinese illustration?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 6:32pm
Apparently the company didn't think these 6 books were iconic
Fox News is having a meltdown too
https://www.vox.com/2021/3/2/22309176/fox-news-dr-seuss-cancel-culture-fox-news-biden
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 6:43pm
I'm not melting down, thanks.
I'm commenting. I know you hate it when someone breaches your black wall.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 6:52pm
suggested correction: black
wallbubble
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 7:35pm
This sort of thing is silly - will just result in a huge counter wave of nostalgia for things that were previously cliched.
by Orion on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 12:07am
You would not remove the books because of fear of a backlash?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 6:23pm
Nice, Orion pegs Streisand Effect
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 6:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 6:48am
Rupar thought the FoxNews over reaction was funny
https://mobile.twitter.com/atrupar/status/1366837215603666944/photo/1
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 6:40pm
The NEA program has been de-emphasizing "Seuss" for several years to address a more diverse group of students.
Times change.
The books are still in their original form in Spain, Germany, and Russia.
Edit to add:
The source of the concern
https://www.ajc.com/education/get-schooled-blog/dr-seuss-books-are-whimsical-the-debate-around-them-is-not/5ZFE7YVNNRH3TH3QYDYYEWLXBQ/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 8:28am
Lots of lefties and righties eating culture wars troll bait while publishing company laughs all the way to the bank
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 7:32pm
Is the publishing company selling the book at inflated prices?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 8:19pm
So if they're putting Spanish in Dr Seuss' mouth, they could fix 1 or 2 drawings out of hundreds.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 1:53am
Experts on Dr. Seuss thrilled! This one even got the Room Rater's attention:
Pretty soon we'll see colored U.S. maps depicting "The 6 books,for or agin", suggesting civil war soon.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 8:41pm
I have several books of art work by famous artists I like. One book in my collection is by children's book illustrator Arthur Rackham. Kids books can be very good art, though I've never found the crude drawings in books like Suess' very interesting.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 10:13pm
Rackham's work quite famous indeed, espec. among connoisseurs of illustrations for children (it is an active collecting area for decades, way before like anime and concept art). Original art by him quite valuable for quite some time, more popular in the UK of course, like way way more popular, see here for an idea http://arthur-rackham-society.org/
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 12:46am
China stereotypes?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/blogs-news-from-elsewhere-40851224
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:05am
Something I wanted to add - a friend of my mom had a huge collection of antique items. Among them was an Amos and Andy video tape, which I got to watch when I took interest in old time radio after hearing it on the radio during the night.
The video tape, although made afterwards, had a bunch of 1970s footage where people in tight clothes, afros, bowl cuts, bell bottoms and other weird styles talked about how they viewed the overt racism of Amos and Andy:
While it might seem like Amos and Andy is obviously racist now, most of the show's run was on the radio and therefore not in blackface. It could be rationalized by some fans. The cartoon Tintin was made in to films very recently and had an overtly racist legacy, especially in print (although the cartoon had its share of stereotypes).
The 1970s was a period of malaise and social tension after abrupt social shifts, just as has occurred in recent years. Dr. Seuss, James Gunn, Marilyn Manson and other canceled art and artists will return with a new following, albeit social warning labels attached.
by Orion on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:34am
Wow
You see the 1970s as malaise and not progress?
Progress happened in the 1970s
https://www.thoughtco.com/african-american-history-timeline-1970-1979-45445
Amos n Andy faced a boycott from the NAACP and was pulled off the air.
There were better offerings in "I, Spy":and even "Julia"
Edit to add:
"Roots" came in 1977
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roots_(1977_miniseries)
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 1:08pm
Episodes of Amos N Andy are available on DVD and YouTube
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 1:24pm
Uh, "I, Spy" and "Julia" were in the 60's. Maybe ask Orion what he means by malaise - i doubt he was referring to Satchel Paige and Frank Robinson, or even Roots. What happened in Detroit? Gary? Philadelphia? Cleveland? St Louis? How'd southern civil rights shape up after MLK's death until say Jimmy Carter took office in 1977?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 1:27pm
Orion, what do you mean by malaise?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 1:39pm
Amos N Andy ended in 1960.
The shows that followed were better.
1970
January 19 Harrell Carswell nomination defeated
July 1. Kenneth Gibson became the first black mayor of an Eastern city when he assumed the post in Newark, New Jersey.
August 7. There was a shootout during an attempted escape in a San Rafael, California, courthouse. Implicated in the incident, Angela Davis went into hiding to avoid arrest. Davis would be acquitted of all charges on June 4, 1972.
1971
March 24. The Southern Regional Council reported that desegregation in Southern schools was the rule, not the exception. The report also pointed out that the dual school system was far from dismantled.
April 20 Busing upheld
1972
Shirley Chisholm runs for President
1973
May 29. Thomas Bradley was elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles.
October 16. Maynard H. Jackson was elected the first black mayor of Atlanta.
1974
April 8. Henry Aaron hit his 715th home run to become the all-time leading hitter of home runs.
July 1. The largest single gift to date from a black organization was the $132,000 given by the Links, Inc., to the United Negro College Fund.
1976
Black History Month established
1977
February 3. This was the eighth and final night for the miniseries based on Alex Haley's Roots. This final episode achieved the highest ratings ever for a single program.
The riots in the 1960s were much bigger
The 1970s didn't have the assassinations of the 1960s, that was malaise.
The Carswell defeat, the election of mayors, the Presidential run of Chisholm, and the establishment of Black History Month were celebrations. Roots was inspirational.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 2:27pm
My, that's a pretty scintillating series of events to keep us on the edge of our chairs. I know when to admit I'm beat.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 3:41pm
I'm glad you recognize that facts
Progress is incremental
Ask Black women in office and running for office about the impact of Shirley Chisholm
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 4:34pm
Oh, I will - you can count on it.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 5:00pm
Here is a start
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jan/21/kamala-harris-2020-presidential-bid--logo-tribute-shirley-chisholm
Edit to add:
Ayanna Pressley
https://chicagocrusader.com/ayanna-pressley-will-get-the-old-office-of-shirley-chisholm-first-black-congresswoman/
AOC
Feb 26, 2018
Shirley Chisholm broke barriers so the rest of us could too. https://twitter.com/proviewsusa/status/967886461830877184
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 5:22pm
Wow, iconography. What'll they think of next?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 5:13pm
You can also search Barbara Jordan.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 5:38pm
Tintin in the Congo drew similar criticism and debate through the years (though it's much much worse than Dr Seuss).
Racism, colonialism, animal cruelty.
Some don't give Hergé a pass, saying he deliberately ignored contemporary discussion that conflicted with his world view, and often would source a single book (e.g. Sovietism) on which to base his new book. In any case, Belgium's colonial position changed greatly 1930-1960 and then after, not to mention Civil Rights knock-on effects from the US.
It's also interesting the much more drastic rewrites, outtakes, and other forms of editorial control over the decades (I'm reminded of Burgess's publisher removing the last chapter of Clockwork Orange - in that case because it was too nice and killed the excellent shock value he'd built up as a weak anti-climax - sorry, Anthony - sometimes editor knows best)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tintin_in_the_Congo
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:53am
psssst: important not to tell anyone that cares but fact is the Potato Heads still have gender roles:
edit to add missing word
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 4:02pm
Live on? Let me be your Spud Muffin?
And what happens when kids find out what getting "potato head" means? Take a walk on the wild side indeed.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:59pm
Nothing like a typical sexist Hollywood scene as embodied by a fake French skunk as setting people off.
Strike a blow for skunk feminism! Attractive Brazilian starlet upset doesn't get to slap him!!!
But, we'll always have Space Jam I. (And men who can't take no for an answer.)
Meantime Biden's doing good things, so let the distractions continue - bread & circuses.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/pepe-le-pew-cut-space-jam-sequel-154...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 12:25pm