Congratulate yourself if you helped get him elected, you saved a lot of people from suffering and death and got the world on the road out of this nightmare! If he accomplishes nothing else, he was a grand success as president.

BREAKING—Joe Biden: “This country will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.”



That is a timeline acceleration!



That means US could soon start donating vaccines this summer to other countries.#COVID19Vaccine #COVID19

pic.twitter.com/cKCuZxQiNb — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 2, 2021