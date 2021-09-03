The Republican-controlled Georgia Senate voted Monday to pass legislation containing a slew of restrictions to suppress voting rights in the swing state ― a move that follows unprecedented election wins for Democrats in Georgia.

The state legislative chamber voted 29-20 to pass SB 241, which will now go to the Georgia House, where it is also expected to pass. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has refused to say whether he will sign the sweeping voter restriction bill, though as Georgia’s secretary of state he oversaw vote suppression that helped him win office over voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, a Democrat.

The bill would end no-excuse absentee balloting, which was pushed by Republicans when it became law in 2005. Voters who are eligible to vote by mail under the bill would be required to submit a photo ID and have their ballot signed by a witness in order for their vote to count.

About 1.3 million Georgians voted by mail in 2020 ― including 450,000 Republicans ― which led to a historic voter turnout. But with Republicans losing the presidential race in the state for the first time in nearly 20 years as well as two Senate runoff elections in January, the party is changing course. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, the number of white mail-in voters fell from 67% in 2016 to 54% ― while the number of Black residents who voted by mail rose from 23% to 31% over the same period.

“In the last two election cycles, we saw a dramatic increase in the number of voters of color who voted by mail, the number of young people who used early voting, the number of African Americans who voted on Saturday and Sunday,” Abrams told Mother Jones magazine on Monday. “We saw unprecedented levels of turnout across the board. And so every single metric of voter access that has been a good in Georgia is now under attack.”

Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan (R), who sponsored the bill, claimed when he introduced the legislation in February that limiting absentee voting is necessary to increase certainty that ballots are counted. But polls have found that voters were satisfied with the election process last year and want lawmakers to expand early and absentee voting laws.

The bill would also require a court order to extend polling hours, limit the use of mobile voting sites, give the state legislature power to temporarily block any emergency voting rule changes and create a “voter fraud” hotline that would allow for increased voter intimidation.