MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis will pay a record $27 million to the family of George Floyd to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit related to his death last May in police custody.

The payout was approved in a unanimous vote by the Minneapolis City Council on Friday morning in what was a last-minute addition to the agenda of the council’s regular meeting. The settlement would be the highest ever paid by the city of Minneapolis, eclipsing the $20 million paid in 2019 to the family of Justine Damond, who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2017.

The settlement could have implications for the ongoing criminal trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck last May and who faces multiple murder charges in his death. As jury selection began this week, Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, sought to block mention of any possible payout by the city to the Floyd family, arguing it would be prejudicial.

The vote followed an impromptu closed-door session to discuss the civil lawsuit filed against the city and four police officers in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

Council president Lisa Bender offered her condolences to Floyd’s family after the vote.

“No amount of money can ever address the intense pain or trauma caused by this death to George Floyd's family or to the people of our city,” she said. “Minneapolis has been fundamentally changed by this time of racial reckoning and this city council is united in working together with our community, and the Floyd family to equitably reshape our city of Minneapolis.”

But legal observers questioned if publicity over the settlement, which came on day four of jury selection, could result in a possible mistrial.

“I think it’s a potential disaster for Chauvin,” said Mary Moriarty, former chief Hennepin County public defender. She said if she were Chauvin’s attorney, she would request a mistrial.

“The concern is that jurors will be aware that the city gave George Floyd’s family a great deal of money," she Moriarty said. "And I suspect the jurors will have a hard time avoiding the news, even if they try.”

Nelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. News of the settlement broke during a lunch break during day four of jury selection in the trial.