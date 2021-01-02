Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Black History Month, February 1 to March 1By rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/01/2021 - 9:10am |
Let's have a Good Month . . .
usatoday.com/in-depth/news/2021/02/01
Black History Month 2021: The only way forward is through, together
President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Then 2021 arrived with an attack on the U.S. Capitol six days in by “patriots” bent on murder and destruction largely because the November election – of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black person and first woman to hold that office – didn’t go their way.
But as House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn notes in an exclusive essay for USA TODAY, this historical moment of chaos and confusion is not unfamiliar terrain. Last year was not without some victories, and 2021 is not without hope.
In 1967, the beloved community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sought to build, seemingly buoyed by civil rights legislation, seemed further away than ever. Police brutality in Watts in Los Angeles exploded into rebellion just after the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and white backlash to integration seemed to threaten democracy itself. Young Black activists were at odds with their elders over who should lead the movement.
So King put the question to the people in the title of his last book, "Where Do We Go From Here? Chaos or Community?" This is the same question before us more than 50 years later.
There is the promise of vaccines for COVID-19. There is excitement in the election of Biden and Harris. Presidents of historically Black colleges and universities are hoping for Biden’s support. Black women like Donna Brazile, political strategist for several Democratic presidents, and Black girls like Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter can’t wait for the inspiration Harris will bring.
As King said in 1967 and Clyburn says today, we are at a crossroads. But as much as we want things to right themselves, we can’t rush the process. We can’t heal as a people, as a country, until we’ve taken time to examine everything that has so clearly gone wrong and allowed all voices to be heard.
Where do we go from here? The short answer: Forward. Through still-difficult times to the other, better side. There’s no going back to a “normal” that never worked that well for Black people anyway.
The only way forward is through.
---------------------------
Nichelle Smith, USA TODAY
-4:00 AM PST Feb. 1, 2021-
~~~OGD~~~
No, i did not post it in the manner of the cartoon - that was a mocking "Pinky and the Brain" comparison. This one's noting a well-known black dissenter on this topic left out while one goes for the white dissenter instead. How do Freeman and Williams differ? How are they the same? That's a unique discussion to have that might bring something new.
You know, i have a number of degrees - i didn't get them by just memorizing a bunch of factoids - back in the day we evaluated information and discussed where it was appropriate and where not. You know Euclid had a 5th postulate, that parallel lines never intersect, which seems obvious. Except some smartass decided to assume it's *not* true and invented spherical geometry and topography, enabling for example planes to not crash in the North Atlantic ((where longitude "lines" get tight). Obviously you don't apply this everywhere, but still, if youre building a transcontinental railroad, you might want to pay attention to detail before you end up with 2 golden spikes miles apart.
I was pretty amazed that I had to post the actually interesting on DC Mayor's sister. Your initial item was "the sister of a known black person died", which isn't news. But her life story and efforts was at least of some general interest, especially under the Black History umbrella (but notably even without). You're in such a hurry to post stuff here - you'd be better off with half the postings and twice the personal work in developing for whatever invisible/assumed audience the significance of these things - especially any new lenses. Putting up a link to Shirley Chisholm's Wikipedia page doesn't buy us much. Though occasionally I look at someone's page and discover a very interesting fact about them I would have never guessed - something that could be noted in the description to make us want to click. However Williams vs the Wokeng Dead or whatever is just rehash of a rehash.
PS - God forbid i suggest taking on some complex topics like continuing extreme black murder rate in cities rather than just a celebration of anything black - especially as some suggest Black History Month should never end.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/27/2021 - 2:21am
I have posted about those who work towards solving the homicide rate in the Black community
Others focus on repetitive posts about individual crimes
You yammer on about what BLM should be doing without recognizing serious work be done by others
You are an arrogant, thin-skinned white make who is so insecure that he has to boast about his degrees
The Black History Month blog is a celebratory post
That hurt you to your core
BTW, I post items about police department fuck ups all the time
Most experts agree that lack of trust between the Black community and the police hinders solving crime
It is good that you have such a high opinion of yourself
I think you are a hack who cannot handle people who disagree with you
You can't handle OGD,but you are going to give advice on matters of global import?
You put up the cartoon because the post upset you
With all your degrees, you could have simply told us how the counters work
Regarding my comments about Thomas Chatterton Williams
Dagblog is not going to solve the homicide problem
I am free to comment about Williams whenever I want.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/27/2021 - 8:37am
You are predictable
Your response to the history blog is not surprising
You were largely ignored
So you respond with "I have degrees, I would have done it better.
With pictures
(I post from an iPad, picture formatting ends up with blank spaces.)
When Jeff posts one of his lies, we can literally see you getting angry in a Pavlovian response.
Somehow OGD touched a nerve, so you banned him
The liar stays
Predictable
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/27/2021 - 9:18am
Evanston, Illinois, finds innovative solution to funding reparations: Marijuana sales taxes
https://abcnews.go.com/US/evanston-illinois-finds-innovative-solution-funding-reparations-marijuana/story?id=71826707
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 6:40pm
‘Not All Pastors Do That’: How Rev. Raphael Warnock Used His Pulpit to Fight AIDS
https://www.thedailybeast.com/not-all-pastors-do-that-how-rev-raphael-warnocks-used-his-pulpit-to-fight-aids?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 8:04pm
A Commerce nominee’s formerly enslaved ancestors ran a taxi service where the department is now headquartered
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/commerce-don-graves-family-history/2021/02/23/c4c47218-75e8-11eb-8115-9ad5e9c02117_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 9:09pm
Still seeking relevance
Using your rules, you should put it in RMRD OPINIONS
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/27/2021 - 2:59pm
Shelia Washington Dies at 61; Helped Exonerate Scottsboro Boys
She fought for decades to get their names cleared from an egregious injustice in the Jim Crow South, and created a museum in their honor.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/26/us/sheila-washington-dead.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 02/27/2021 - 3:04pm
This is a shock
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/27/us/lawrence-otis-graham-dead.html
His book "Member Of The Club" is a classic. Quarters for Black workers were called "the Monkey House".
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 10:26am
Another sad loss to COVID
Antoine Hodge, Opera Singer With a Powerful Work Ethic, Dies at 38
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/27/obituaries/antoine-hodge-dead-coronavirus.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 10:29am
African-American Sacrifice in the Killing Fields of France
SÉCHAULT, France — The modest granite monument at the entrance to Séchault, a village in eastern France, commemorates the sacrifice of the United States 369th Infantry Regiment, African-Americans who came from Harlem to fight in the last months of World War I. A single word in brackets, “Colored,” alludes to the official name of the New York National Guard unit from which the soldiers were drawn.
They were the Black warriors of the segregated American armed forces. Denied a send-off parade in New York before shipping out in 1917, assigned to the French Army because their own countrymen refused to fight alongside them, they gave their lives in such numbers during 191 days of continuous combat that they earned for their bravery the moniker “Harlem Hellfighters.”
It appears that this nickname was given the unit by their German enemy, who called them “Höllenkämpfer.” But it took the U.S. Army more than a century to adopt it as the official special designation for the 369th Infantry Regiment, a distinction approved by the Army only last September and announced this year by the New York National Guard on the eve of Black History Month.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/28/world/europe/france-world-war-1.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 6:53pm
The Extraordinary Life of Pioneering Bartender Prince Martin
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-extraordinary-life-of-pioneering-bartender-prince-martin?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 7:10pm
Still active to this day . . .
Elaine Brown is an American prison activist, writer, singer, and former Black Panther Party chairwoman who is based in Oakland, California. Brown briefly ran for the Green Party presidential nomination in 2008. She withdrew from the party, however, because she did not believe it represented acceptable change for the future.
Complete info found at Elaine Brown - Wikipedia
~TOD~
...............
by The_Old_Duck (not verified) on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 11:43pm
This was a fun month.
I have heard Elaine Brown lecture
An interesting life.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 8:19am
Finishing up . . .
There can be no history in the future without
reoccuring-evolution in the present.
LA City Council allocates funds cut from LAPD to
policing alternatives, homelessness prevention.
~OGD~
by The_Old_Duck (not verified) on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 5:14am
Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor Golden Globe; His Widow Accepts in Emotional Speech
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/02/28/movies/live-golden-globes
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/28/2021 - 11:10pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 6:02am
Funny, but not surprising
Facebook’s Moderators Took Down the Tech Giant’s Own Pro-Equality Ads
https://www.thedailybeast.com/facebooks-moderation-system-took-down-the-tech-giants-own-black-history-month-ads?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 10:31am
Another tidbit
Preserving history of "The Great Migration"
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/a-push-to-save-landmarks-of-the-great-migration--and-better-understand-todays-racial-inequities/2021/03/12/c510ceb0-7b88-11eb-85cd-9b7fa90c8873_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/13/2021 - 12:14pm
