Culturally Appropriated Piece Returned To A More Proper PlaceBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 1:01am |
A 2,000-year-old artifact that had ended up in the home of a Manhattan antiquities dealer is now in an Italian museum.
NEMI, Italy — If stones could speak, the mosaic unveiled recently at an archaeological museum just south of Rome would have quite the tale to tell.
It was crafted in the first century for the deck of one of two spectacularly decorated ships on Lake Nemi that the Emperor Caligula commissioned as floating palaces. Recovered from underwater wreckage in 1895, the mosaic was later lost for decades, only to re-emerge several years ago as a coffee table in the living room of a Manhattan antiques dealer.
“If you look at it from an angle, you can still see traces of a ring from a cup bottom,” said Daniela De Angelis, the director of the Museum of the Roman Ships in Nemi, referring to the piece’s modern use. The mosaic has been installed in the museum next to two other marble fragments salvaged from Caligula’s ships, and was put on display on Thursday.
“For us it’s a great satisfaction today to see the mosaic in this museum,” said Maj. Paolo Salvatori of Italy’s elite art theft squad, whose investigations led to the mosaic’s return. “Bringing back cultural artifacts to their original context” is the ultimate goal of the squad, he said, and the recovery of the mosaic reflected cooperation among the squad, Italy’s cultural authorities and law enforcement in the United States.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/14/world/europe/caligula-mosaic-ship-italy.html
Comments
How much art did Rome steal in plundering Gaul, Greece, Carthage, Illyria, Spain, Brittania, Egypt, Asia Minor, Palestině and parts Teutonic...? All those Roman ships sailing around the Mediterranean came back to port with something. Okay, they sacked cities but we're a little squeamish about clearing out temples (which doesn't mean they didn't do it, they just did it squeamishly).
Actually, the 1 curious point is if Caligula, who reigned only 4 years, was all that bad. (I know, post-Trump it's hard to say that with a straight face, but even the Donald is meagre compared to what he could have been - certainly no Adolf Jr by a long shot)
So should we ding or pity Romans, oops, Italians for their stolen art? Or is there some honor among thieves stealing from thieves? (considering the number if slaves Rome took, that brings up another odd question...)
http://caareviews.org/reviews/1320#.YFH37KiLqNw
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 8:36am
Seems like the only thing under discussion is a table from an Italian ship returned to an Italian ship museum.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 11:14am