Women suing NFL star Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual assault grows to sevenBy artappraiser on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 10:44pm |
By Homer de la Fuente @ CNN.com, March 19
Four new lawsuits have been filed against Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault.
The additional claims come from four women who say he contacted them for services like massage therapy.
That brings the total of lawsuits against the Pro Bowl quarterback to seven. They were filed in Harris County, Texas, this week by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the seven women. After the first suit was filed on Tuesday, Watson denied those allegations in a statement posted to Twitter [....]
URL:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/19/us/nfl-deshaun-watson-sexual-assault-lawsuits-spt/index.html
Comments
There's also the Armie Hammer case in celeb world:
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 10:51pm
"we discussed the knife, the .45 and the acetylene blowtorch up front, along with the safe word" - clarifying for atrupar
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/20/2021 - 7:26am