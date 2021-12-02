Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Meta message for the clueless:By artappraiser on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 7:03pm |
I note an obsession with traffic on this website. Users should note that THERE IS NO ADVERTISING ON THIS WEBSITE! Except for this book by the owner of this website: Unreasonable Men Therefore, traffic is not of much import at the current time, unless a few new visitors buy his book. It may actually be the case that more traffic costs the owner money and time. For which he deserves thanks. And respect for those he has chosen to give keys to the place, none of whom are paid.
It is not public property, it is private property and squatting could easily be limited at any time by the owner or management.
This message has been written on my own without any input from anyone having to do with the management of this website.
Why so antagonistic?
Mentioning events, books, movies, etc is not allowed?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 02/21/2021 - 10:42pm
You missed her point greatly. She's saying 1 person pays for this blog, it's not subsidized in any way except a single ad that I'm sure doesn't pay much, so we're all getting a freebie. There is no groundswell of hidden attention or lurkers, so enjoy and build the blog of maybe 10 people and 100 lurkers.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/21/2021 - 11:13pm
What?!?!!! You mean there aren't tens of thousands of people hanging on my every word? That can't be true. You must be wrong.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 1:37am
well that makes me feel like I am just chopped liver, because: I do, I read every one of your comments.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 2:30am
Nope, you're the elite - one of 3 who reads his(her?) every missive.
Still waiting for the other 2 to fess up.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 2:53am
I am clueless about your obsession with demeaning speculation about the number of lurkers. I do not see the questions asked and the evidence presented as in anyway downplaying the service provided by Wolraich but rather pointing out that there is reason to believe that it is a service to more people than is evident by the number of regular posters. Mote guessed 25 regular lurkers if I recall correctly. I guessed 40-45. PP says maybe a hundred. To dedicate an entire blog post to snarking suggestions that anyone is thinking there are thousands, something which nobody claimed, seems to me to demonstrate missing the point and seems also to demonstrate what could be called a clueless obsession, if those are the appropriate terms to use when commenting on the subject
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 9:36am
I had no clue to the source of her complaint.
I think that could have simply said here is how the site works
The clicks = X
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 10:29am
PP just means he has no clue, so he picked a number he thought would disappoint the *30,000 clicks!!!* crowd. As usual, life exceeds my expectations. Shoulda said 10. But in short, no one knows, and the ancient software doesn't help, so there ya go. I suggest just posting what you enjoy with no expectation of fame or riches. If you think you can bring active visible users out, usually accomplished with interesting content and engaging repartee, would be thrilled to see it. I mean, Mr. Smith had a gas with haikus til he hit the Bardo, so no real limits.
Meanwhile, instead of speculating about AA's "demeaning" "obsession", maybe just acknowledge for once she does 90-95% of the general interest content around here w/o asking how many people are reading, so perhaps helping where it's needed?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 11:07am
At the time I posted it one person was nastily challenging and insulting the moderator terribly about exactly this topic, how he knew better how to run the site and which topics to promote because it had so many clicks. And that the moderator was doing it all wrong, and calling the moderator childish names.
And It just occurred to me see that going on: there is no advertising on this site! That the numbers do not currently matter to the owner.
So why should they matter to any users?
And that the moderator has been chosen by the owner.
And that we actually should be grateful to have a site that is currently NOT oriented to how many clicks things get!
That people should stop looking a gift horse in the mouth. And respect what they are getting from both the moderator and the owner.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 12:50pm
p.s. If one's goal is to be an "influencer" using a pseudonym or real identify, or to grow and manipulate an audience, this is a pretty dumb place to pursue it as currently configured. It already belongs to someone and he'll do with it as he likes. Currently he has left the keys to his joint with a board of contributers at the top of the page, all of whom except one have abdicated their responsibilities. See the reality, that's the only point of this post, and go elsewhere if you don't like it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 1:10pm
a quick snapshot of current hits of the day from the lower left of the Dagblog home page. Ye olde "Iowa Caucus News" has been appearing quite often recently, I've noticed. "The Ministry of Togetherness" from Jan. 2020 is a new one to me, tho. And guess what, if you go to that actual page you'll see it now supposedly has had 175,882 hits total.(Amazing, NCD, you're a best seller now without even knowing it. Me too, and I beat ya, my Iowa Caucus is now 291,820 hits.) So much for the accuracy of the hit counter software here!
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/09/2021 - 11:50pm
Now that I'm retired I have more time to get involved at dagblog so I've been clicking your blogs 50 or 60 thousand times. I don't know where the other 140 thousand clicks come from.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 12:39am
ba-da-bum! you so funny
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 12:44am
Undoubtedly immigrants opposing American values or Macedinian disinfo teams spreading FUD. But I'm gonna put a Gofundme link up just in case.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 1:26am
Go Fund Me is old Thousand-Points-of-Light kinda stuff. What about a SPAC?
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 1:40am
SPAC Monkeys! Put me in a capsule and blast me up!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 4:12am
Is Trump a SPAC now?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 8:46am
Guess this is the new place to post opinion columns.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 10:35pm
Short of filling the entire In the News column with opinion pieces, sure.
Of course you can put *multiple* items in 1 comment if they're fairly short.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 12:42am
The rule seems arbitrary but whatever.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 7:29am
What's arbitrary? You just posted 3 op-eds & 1 TV program under "news", along with an arguably personal interest note, plus items that fit better under your Black History Month effort. There is limited space in the news column - think 3-4 times before i start a new heading under either In the News or Fromm the Readers, preferring to find existing categories where items fit - for organization, continuity, and (in an ideal universe) discussion.
I have limited ability to re-design this blog - most of the space is unused, so largely it's Readers, News, and Comments, and if content doesn't have some order it just becomes an uninteresting mess - might as well just Google "kind of left-leaning news"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 7:53am
I have no clue about the structure of the website
OGD had no idea of the meaning of the counters
Instead of a simple explanation, you dropped a cartoon in OGD's post.
Thanks for explaining your rationale
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 8:38am
I posted the cartoon because you seemed like 2 immature guys thinking you were taking over the Blog/internet. I did erase it - if you want me to put it back up I will.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 12:08pm
Thanks for the removal
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 1:00pm
I have always tried to post items of related topics on one thread so the little "In The News" section does not scroll away as fast. If people are interested in the topic, they will open the thread. If people do not visit every day, more chance that they will see it. Those that want to discuss the topic or add to it and find it.
You are doing this now with your "Black History Month" thread.
Also, as to what he says about the design, when I started posting "Ine the News", it was not used much at all. There were masthead people posting regularly on the center section on the home page. And that is where much of the discussion activity took place. (I recall news junkies like Wolraich and "Obey" thanked me but not everybody was interested, they stuck to the center of the page.)
In addition non-masthead people like Richard Day, "Hal" and "Wattree" would post blogs in "From the Readers" where other discussion took place.
People with moderating powers CAN ELEVATE ITEMS FROM "FROM THE READERS" TO THE MAIN PAGE. If someone spent the time to write something of note, that might happen again. I'm not interested in doing that, never have been, instead like sharing links and articles by others.
I tended to not post op-eds unless they were news-making in themselves that they were written (i.e., by a major politician who usually does not publish op-eds.) But then others started doing it more often, so I did not fight the tide. Still, if they are related to some news already there, I try to post them as comments to a post already there.
Now the center section is not being used at all unless Peracles writes a blog. That's what new people see when they stumble on the site.
All I see is Peracles trying to solve some of these problems of everything being put in one little tiny section and scrolling away fast, and when people visit all they see is the same topic. So they don't come back. When he can't redesign.
edit to add a note to Peracles: that the "In the News" section is not even set up to access thread comments that easily, as accessing from the main page takes you outside the site to the linked article and you don't see the comments. You have to know to access from "more" under "In the News" to get to the full "In the News" page or use "Latest Comments." This is an insider thing you would have to know to access conversations going on, it is not conducive to newbies. It is not the same thing with "From the Readers".
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 10:16am
I have no problems with the explanations
Dropping cartoons is not helpful.
Posts labeling people clueless are not helpful.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 10:20am
Actually I include myself in the clueless as far as realizing the import of there being no advertising on the site. You as usual took that post way personally and read into it all kinds of things that weren't said at all, totally misunderstood it. It was a DOH moment for me, I never realized it. It means traffic is not a monetized priority to the owner. All the angst (among more than one or two users in the past) about traffic is for naught, he clearly supports it for other reasons . Traffic not a priority. Maybe he has it in mind to care about traffic in the future, but he doesn't now, and still keeps it running. If it becomes trouble or embarrassment for him in some way, though, why keep it up? It's pretty easy for an owner to take a site offline, I know, it happened to me as a user twice before. We are ALL just squatters and need to behave, it's really that simple. It's private property and we are all guests. He chose Peracles to give the keys right now, that is a message. I really meant "let's all not be clueless about who is paying for this".
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 10:58am
Yep, as usual, I took it personally.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 11:00am
My humble opinion, you need to learn to separate criticism or support of content from meta considerations. I know Peracles does.
They are not one and the same.
Actually, serious writers often consider serious criticism of content as a welcome compliment and ignoring their content and thinking as not worthy of attention is a major dis.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 11:10am
One thing the Black History Month blog opened my mind to is that I could post something in the from the readers section that supported the Woke view of life or supported critical race theory. I could post articles supporting Wokeness and CRT without having to accept your criteria of what I need to accept.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 11:58am
You could always post shit on your own threads and nobody would bother you. Stalking people to rehash old arguments was where you got things deleted.
Now can we fucking get back to news?
PS - posting the Bill of Rights on someone's thread is kind of dickish. Cheering it on kind of makes you one too. Simple lessons in life.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 12:11pm
I thought it was funny considering the barbs hurled at me.
Another life lesson
Now back to news
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 1:02pm
You can't post full NYT articles
Also, this is not Root Jr - if the topic is not of general interest (and black use of menthol cigarettes?), put it in your thread.
Note in general, the "Reader Blogs" is for reader *created* content, but we've multipurpose it for longer threads on key topics of interest.
The Anal Moderator
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 11:56am
Understood
Only homicide reports are acceptable on a main page.
Edit to add:
Tweet snippets YES
Articles NO
I'll follow the rules
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 12:11pm
Tweets under "From the Readers" as a whole blog post?
Show me where.
Homicides under From the Readers as a whole blog post?
Show me where.
Multiple items under 1 heading on similar topic? Well yes.
[I also try to clean up In The News but less successfully]
Is constant bitching about any attempt to instill rules part of your culture? Do you nag your wife when she cleans house or tells you to get your socks out of the living room? Just wondering.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 12:31pm
I thought Nigerian women fighting injustice was a universal story
I thought the Boston Globe collaborating with Kendi was universal in nature
Similarly, I thought fighting a health threat was universal.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 12:32pm
Nigerian women can go under the World thread or the Police thread. Is it important enough to take up much real estate? Nope.
As for Kendi, it's a bullshit "here's what some woke dude may do" speculation story, so I put it under Woke. Again, important for own piece? Nope. BTW, you cribbed the whole NYT article - there are copyright laws, y'know?
Is it important enough to take up much real estate? Nope. Call me when it actually happens. I don't post "Bill Gates scratches his balls, may take a shit" pieces either.
I pushed 1 NCD piece out of From The Readers so I could bring the more active Proud Boys thread back. If there are 20 comments on Nigerian women i might consider promoting it some way, but it's mostly a moments curiosity.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 12:35pm
I apologize for not being able to read your mind
They appeared to be standalone stories to me.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 12:40pm
If they're kind of boring as shit or not actually news, then they're not really "standalone". My mind's not that complex. If there's a lot of action in Belarus protest season or recurring BLM protests, i do a thread. If someone climbs a hill or hurts their leg in Bangladesh, i put it under another thread if I can find one. There were a bunch of rapes in Ethiopia/Eritrea - not boring, but unlikely to draw too much commentary - so it goes under World or somewhere.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 12:45pm
You control the horizontal and you control the vertical
I reject your assessments but you set the rules
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 12:58pm
Dude, I'm just trying to make the site more readable after 4 years of Trump daily diarrhea posting, and seeing a bunch of unordered stuff going up & increasing the clutter. I'm rather sick of Meta. I don't even know what horizontal and vertical refers to, but just try to post like together with like, it ain't that tough. For a month you had almost anything black under one column, including Wikipedia pages. Now it's a problem?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 1:26pm
Dude, there was an anti-Woke post up for a year
COUNTER-REACTIONARIES WORKING TO STAUNCH THE WOKEE CULTURAL TIDE
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/counterractionaries-working-staunch-wokee-cultural-tide-30340?page=2
Edit to add:
Outer Limits TV show opening
https://www.innermind.com/outerlimits/info/olopen.htm
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 2:35pm
Uh, that "anti-woke" piece isn't on the front page, and hasn't been for a long time. Recently we ended up with *3* woke pieces plus BLM plus Humanities in Crisis plus whatever's under your opinions. So a lot of woke navel gazing I'm trying to fence off, so actual news finds a place.
PS - never saw Outer Limits. Know Austin City Limits.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 3:04pm
